The 5 Best Countries For Exploring The Amazon Rainforest, According To Travelers

The Amazon Rainforest is one of the largest single biomes on the planet. It covers around 2.5 million square miles, about three quarters the size of the continental United States, and reaches across nine South American countries. It's also a fragile "last chance" destination slowly being destroyed by climate change. Between 1985 and 2024, the rainforest lost 121 million acres of native vegetation, a 13% shrink, according to a study from Phys.org. Traveling to the rainforest is not something to be taken for granted, as it gives you a chance to witness and appreciate the ancient, wonderfully diverse habitat crucial to the global climate system.

Because of the Amazon's scale and remoteness, you can't just go on a whim. You'll need to plan for local lodging, get experienced and friendly guides, and find the ideal wildlife viewing spots. The tourism infrastructure and experiences available to travelers vary between the nine countries draped by the rainforest, so we narrowed down the five that get praised as the most accessible and rewarding for visitors. We combed through travel blogs and reviews from popular travel aggregators to look for things like accommodation range, tours, transport options, and opportunities to see diverse fauna. You can check out the full explanation of our evaluation process at the end of this article. With that in mind, these are the five countries best-suited for going off-grid in the jungle without going off the rails.