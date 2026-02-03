Travel Between Los Angeles And San Francisco Bay Just Got More Grand With This New Private Train Car
If you've ever dreamed of voyaging from Southern California up to the Bay Area like a classical Hollywood movie star, you may be in luck this year. A new private service from Halloway debuted on Amtrak in January 2026, and it allows train enthusiasts to book rides in fully renovated vintage railcars on already-scheduled routes. One of the first itineraries traveled the Coast Starlight line, long considered one of the most scenic Amtrak train routes in America.
On the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco run, the train rolls north from LA's Union Station, tracing the Pacific shoreline through surf towns, along seaside cliffs, past vineyard valleys, and across wide-open stretches of Central California for about 12 hours. The Coast Starlight famously hugs the coast for a dreamy ride with ocean, mountain, and forest views. A private car means you won't have to worry about competing for the best sightseeing spots or sharing lounge space and sleeping cars with dozens of other passengers during the trip. Settling into your own little railcar is also a fundamentally different way to make memories while enjoying one of the West Coast's most iconic routes.
Halloway's debut private rail experiences accommodate up to six guests and feature private bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, chef-prepared meals, and panoramic dome windows built specifically for taking in the scenery. The concept blends the glamour of old-school rail travel with modern luxury. The Los Angeles debut departed on January 15, and another outing from San Francisco to Denver followed the next day. While there aren't any other bookings currently listed, anyone interested can monitor Halloway's website for future excursions. For adventurers who want the journey to be just as memorable as the destination, a private railcar turns the classic Coast Starlight route into something more grand.
What to expect from a private Halloway train trip
Whether you're planning a celebration on one of America's best train rides or making up for your lost Hogwarts invitation, a curated and private train experience might be just what you need. According to Halloway, the company's debut outings provide passengers exclusive use of two railcars: the Evelyn Henry, a sleeping car with five double bedrooms, and the Warren R. Henry lounge car. For more room, the Evelyn's five bedrooms can be converted into four suites and a queen-sized master suite called The Grand Canyon.
After waking up to coffee and the daily paper (how delightfully retro), travelers can head over to the Warren R. Henry. There, an upper-level glass dome offers 360-degree views, so you won't miss any of the surrounding landscapes. Fresh meals are prepared onboard by a dedicated chef, and the booking includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner — no café car lines or dining reservations required. There's also a full bar in the lounge, plus a flat-screen television with satellite (although, why watch TV when the California coast is rolling by outside your window?). From the lounge, you can venture out onto the open observation platform for fresh air and more sightseeing.
Seemingly best suited for special-occasion travelers — like those celebrating milestone birthdays or planning small group getaways — this kind of experience will also delight slow-travel enthusiasts and rail fans who don't mind a bit of a splurge. The inaugural Coast Starlight journey's prices started at $10,000, and the longer California Zephyr excursion to Denver began at $18,500. That's well above what standard Amtrak tickets cost. Still, when split among six people and bundled with meals, 24-hour laundry service, and VIP touches like hand-picked wine selections, the total package falls somewhere between luxury train travel and a high-end coastal road trip.