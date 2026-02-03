Travel Between Los Angeles And San Francisco Bay Just Got More Grand With This New Private Train Car

If you've ever dreamed of voyaging from Southern California up to the Bay Area like a classical Hollywood movie star, you may be in luck this year. A new private service from Halloway debuted on Amtrak in January 2026, and it allows train enthusiasts to book rides in fully renovated vintage railcars on already-scheduled routes. One of the first itineraries traveled the Coast Starlight line, long considered one of the most scenic Amtrak train routes in America.

On the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco run, the train rolls north from LA's Union Station, tracing the Pacific shoreline through surf towns, along seaside cliffs, past vineyard valleys, and across wide-open stretches of Central California for about 12 hours. The Coast Starlight famously hugs the coast for a dreamy ride with ocean, mountain, and forest views. A private car means you won't have to worry about competing for the best sightseeing spots or sharing lounge space and sleeping cars with dozens of other passengers during the trip. Settling into your own little railcar is also a fundamentally different way to make memories while enjoying one of the West Coast's most iconic routes.

Halloway's debut private rail experiences accommodate up to six guests and feature private bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, chef-prepared meals, and panoramic dome windows built specifically for taking in the scenery. The concept blends the glamour of old-school rail travel with modern luxury. The Los Angeles debut departed on January 15, and another outing from San Francisco to Denver followed the next day. While there aren't any other bookings currently listed, anyone interested can monitor Halloway's website for future excursions. For adventurers who want the journey to be just as memorable as the destination, a private railcar turns the classic Coast Starlight route into something more grand.