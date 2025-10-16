The Most Scenic Amtrak Train Routes In America, According To Passenger Reviews

Since the rise of commercial air travel, getting from one place to another has been about speed. Train travel, on the other hand, celebrates the opposite — a slower, more scenic, and far more sustainable way to move across the country. And in the U.S., rail travel is making a quiet comeback. There's something nostalgic about watching the world roll past your window, coffee in hand, as the landscape shifts from one extreme to the next. In fact, Americans agree that train travel is the best type of public transportation. Amtrak, America's national rail service, operates more than 35 routes across 46 states — but not all were created equal. Some snake through waterfalls and mountain passes, while others cruise through endless stretches of farmland. Based on passenger reviews and firsthand accounts, these five train routes are considered the most scenic in America.

While high-speed trains do exist, most Amtrak routes still roll along at a leisurely pace, not much faster than when steam engines crossed the first transcontinental tracks in the 1960s. But for many, this is part of the charm. In 2024, Amtrak recorded its highest ridership in history, welcoming 32.8 million passengers. While many were commuters, plenty boarded to relax and admire the great American landscape. For anyone eager to experience more than one scenic route, Amtrak's U.S.A. Rail Pass is a solid deal. For $499, travelers can ride 10 Amtrak segments within 30 days.

To compile this list, we explored a mix of travel blogs, Amtrak forums, and firsthand passenger reviews from sites like Reddit. The five routes below consistently stood out for their diversity of scenery and overall passenger experience.