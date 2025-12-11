America's 9 Best Train Rides For An Unforgettable New Year's Celebration

Trains have a long-standing bond with the holiday season. Model trains have looped around Christmas trees for generations, while full-sized locomotives have been getting people home for seasonal feasts since the dawn of passenger rail travel. At New Year, they can help prolong the festive spirit, and holiday-themed rides adorned with seasonal trimmings and twinkling illuminations are often still running. And, with gourmet dining, onboard entertainment, and countdown parties, specialized celebratory journeys can forge lasting memories and even start annual traditions.

You can also enhance your New Year experience by jumping on a regular train route that cuts through America's epic scenery. Driving your car on these routes can be exhausting, and if you fly, you'll miss out on all that dramatic scenery. The end of the year is the perfect time to watch those shifting landscapes roll by outside your window, too. Out with the old and in with the new, they say — and it's all the better if there's a renowned New Year's party taking place at your destination. Whether you're a family enjoying the last remnants of seasonal magic or a railfan looking for a touch of year-end sparkle, there are plenty of options in the United States to celebrate New Year's by train. Here are nine rides that will make this year's celebration an unforgettable one.