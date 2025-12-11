America's 9 Best Train Rides For An Unforgettable New Year's Celebration
Trains have a long-standing bond with the holiday season. Model trains have looped around Christmas trees for generations, while full-sized locomotives have been getting people home for seasonal feasts since the dawn of passenger rail travel. At New Year, they can help prolong the festive spirit, and holiday-themed rides adorned with seasonal trimmings and twinkling illuminations are often still running. And, with gourmet dining, onboard entertainment, and countdown parties, specialized celebratory journeys can forge lasting memories and even start annual traditions.
You can also enhance your New Year experience by jumping on a regular train route that cuts through America's epic scenery. Driving your car on these routes can be exhausting, and if you fly, you'll miss out on all that dramatic scenery. The end of the year is the perfect time to watch those shifting landscapes roll by outside your window, too. Out with the old and in with the new, they say — and it's all the better if there's a renowned New Year's party taking place at your destination. Whether you're a family enjoying the last remnants of seasonal magic or a railfan looking for a touch of year-end sparkle, there are plenty of options in the United States to celebrate New Year's by train. Here are nine rides that will make this year's celebration an unforgettable one.
Roaring Camp Railroads New Year's Holiday Lights Train, Santa Cruz, California
Roaring Camp Railroads offers some of California's most memorable train rides. And, if you're in Santa Cruz and looking for a family-friendly event that'll build up anticipation for the midnight celebration, have a look at the New Year's Holiday Lights Train. It runs from December 26, with the final journey taking place on New Year's Eve. And on this locomotive, you'll wind your way through the city's famous streets in charming vintage cars wrapped in thousands of twinkling seasonal lights.
Onboard, passengers belt out Christmas carols while sipping on spiced cider, and even Santa shows up, still full of festive cheer after his Christmas Day exertions. Glowing hula-hoop dancers and a live DJ bring the New Year's energy, and the train departs from the illuminated Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk before passing by the city's enchanting downtown lights.
It's a one-hour excursion departing at 6:30 p.m., making it a lively pre-dinner event, and there are two ticket types available. The first-class ride provides heated cars with cushioned seating, with tickets costing $74 for adults and $49 for children. If you prefer the fresh ocean breeze complementing your hot spiced cider, the canopy car is priced at $58 for adults and $38 for children. All tickets include a $10 MyBoardwalk Card, which you can redeem for games and activities at the boardwalk on your return.
Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Canyon City, Colorado
The Royal Gorge Railroad in Colorado has been in operation since 1879, making it one of the state's oldest. It also ranks among its most scenic. It's a snaking journey that tracks the Arkansas River through the narrow Royal Gorge beneath towering granite cliffs, starting at Canyon City just a couple of hours south of Denver. You can spend this New Year's Eve, or even New Year's Day, admiring the beauty of the gorge while sipping cocktails on the train's open-air car.
You can follow those drinks up with some fine dining. The First Class Dinner service features a multi-course menu available on the 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. trains on New Year's Eve, plus the 12:30 p.m. run on New Year's Day. The meal begins with complimentary champagne, salad, and warm French rolls, followed by your choice of six entrées of prime rib, chicken, pork osso bucco, and, for meat abstainers, salmon and vegetarian options. The meal is concluded with the chef's dessert selection, but if you're looking for something a little less formal, trains departing at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. offer the 403 Grill menu alongside craft beer, wine, and cocktails.
First Class Dinners are all-inclusive and priced at $204. If you're only interested in the vistas, there are various options available in beautifully restored vintage railcars, including the Vista Dome ($129 for adults, $124 for children), the Deluxe Car ($119 for adults, $114 for children), or the Coach Car ($99 for adults, $94 for children). These prices are for the ride only; the 403 grill and beverages cost extra, and the round-trip takes about two hours.
Amtrak California Zephyr (Chicago to San Francisco)
If you seek something more adventurous, how about a cross-country train ride culminating in some serious New Year's celebrations? "America's greatest train journey," the Amtrak California Zephyr, runs from Chicago to San Francisco, or vice versa, with major events happening in both cities to mark the arrival of 2026. On the westbound journey, it traverses Nebraska en route to Denver, climbs through the Rockies on its way to Salt Lake City, then proceeds to Reno and Sacramento before terminating at Emeryville (San Francisco).
It's an epic overland journey that takes at least 51 hours, but it's so popular that you might find yourself too late to get on the actual California Zephyr train unless you're prepared to splash out on a premium private room. However, the journey can also be done on multiple trains, where you might be able to pick up a coach seat. You'll need to depart on December 29 at the latest to make the party in San Francisco, but after a couple of days taking in some of the country's most striking scenery from the warmth of the Sightseer Lounge, you'll be more than ready.
In Emeryville, shuttle buses link to San Francisco, where you can attend any of the city's numerous New Year bashes, including the Eye Heart New Year's Eve party. There are three entertainment zones there — a main stage, a silent disco tent, and a third stage at the Fort Mason Firehouse — and it's all situated on the city's historic shoreline with views across the bay to Alcatraz. Eastbound travelers can attend the Grand Chicago New Year's Eve celebration at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom, where you'll be treated to live performances and renowned DJs.
Mr. Skunk and the GIANT Christmas Tree, Willits, California
If you're still in the festive spirit by New Year's Eve or the little ones somehow missed out on some of the magic this year, you can still experience the lingering holiday cheer in California's Gateway to the Redwoods. Standing tall in an enchanting forest is what is likely to be the world's tallest living Christmas tree — a 222-foot coastal redwood that you can only reach on the Mr. Skunk and the GIANT Christmas Tree train ride.
Transforming this colossal giant demanded the expertise of an experienced climber scaling the trunk and stringing up thousands of lights, a process that took seven days with a five-person ground crew coordinating below. You'll see the lights magically lit up as the Skunk Train winds its way through the forest of redwoods. Onboard, hot chocolate and cookies are served, and everyone joins in on games and fun while carolers sing festive songs — you may even be treated to a surprise visit from Mr. Skunk, dressed as Father Christmas. Or maybe that is the real Father Christmas?
Standard tickets cost $75 per person, and you can even bring the family dog along for $11, while babies under two ride for free. VIP tickets cost $100 and include early boarding privileges, concession line priority, and a keepsake holiday gift. The final train runs on New Year's Eve at 1:30 p.m., but if you were hoping to make it a Christmas event, take note that journeys pause on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Polar Express Train Ride, Durango, Colorado
This historic Colorado railroad has chugged steam trains through the state's snow-dusted peaks since 1882 — and every year families have the chance to enjoy the festive-season Polar Express Train Ride from Durango toward the North Pole. It runs through January 3, meaning you can experience the tail end of the holiday season's magic as you bring in 2026. The trip begins with passengers clutching golden tickets on the platform as they await the train's arrival. It then arrives dramatically, blasting steam into the cold night air before slowing to a halt to let excited passengers board.
The train traverses the San Juan mountains for about an hour, while onboard chefs dance to seasonal tunes and act out scenes from "The Polar Express" as Santa's helpers read excerpts from the famous book. As the train rhythmically sways along the tracks, hot chocolate is served before the windows open up, revealing an illuminated elf village. This is where kids get their first glimpse of Santa, and the cabin lights dim before he makes his theatrical boarding. He visits each and every child, handing out Christmas gifts with a jolly chuckle, while back at the depot, there are photographic opportunities at the railroad museum.
Standard Class has forward-facing padded benches, while Deluxe offers roomy, reversible plush seats with souvenir mugs and keepsake bags. First Class adds in tables and seasonal decorations. New Year's Eve is among the most expensive days, with coach fares running from $67 for visitors over 12 and $56 for those below to $100 (over 12 years) and $90 (under 12) for First Class, while January 1 has slightly lower rates. Christmas Eve is also peak pricing, but Santa is, of course, unavailable on Christmas Day.
Amtrak Empire Builder (Seattle to Chicago)
The Amtrak Empire Builder is another of the most scenic Amtrak train routes in America. It's a 2,200-mile journey from Chicago to Seattle or vice versa. The eastbound journey works better for sightseeing, given you'll pass the Montana Rockies and the Mississippi River during daylight hours. However, it all begins with the train following the Puget and Possession Sounds before veering inland and plunging through the darkness of the 7.8-mile-long Cascade Tunnel, America's longest.
The windows then beautifully frame dramatic Rocky Mountain peaks before shifting into Montana's Big Sky country, where vast prairies roll unbroken toward distant horizons. At dawn in North Dakota, you'll be treated to crimson and deep purple hues in the sky with mist blanketing the ground, creating a mystical morning as the train continues to roll its way across rural America. The ride along the Mississippi offers hours of tranquil river views before winding through the Wisconsin Dells' distinctive sandstone formations and arriving at your destination in Chicago.
It's a long journey, with two sleeps on the train required, and you'll need to leave on December 29 to arrive in time for the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier New Year celebration. If you're a westbound passenger, you can attend the New Year's at the Space Needle celebration in Seattle with its world-class fireworks display, which is considerably enhanced by an aerial performance of 500 illuminated drones.
Amtrak Coast Starlight (Los Angeles to Seattle)
If two nights on a sleeper train seems like one too many for you, there is a shorter Amtrak route that also offers bewildering American scenery with only one sleep required. The Amtrak Coast Starlight traverses the tracks from Los Angeles to Seattle, or vice versa, with the northbound route offering optimal sightseeing. It takes roughly a day and a half to complete, and at either destination, citywide New Year's celebrations await.
Trains leave either city in the morning, with northbound passengers enjoying spectacular SoCal coastlines from the tracks out to the hazy horizons. Across Northern California and Oregon, the Cascade Mountains offer spectacular snowy scenery. For some photographic spoils, you'll need to sit on the right side or move to the observation car for the best views of Mount Shasta and the frost-tipped evergreens of southern Oregon sweeping by the windows shortly after. This part of the route also offers lakes, more peaks, and other natural wonders, especially the section between Klamath Falls and Eugene.
To reach Seattle in time for New Year's at the Space Needle, with its state-of-the-art pyrotechnic and drone show, you'll need to leave the City of Angels on December 30 at the very latest. The 7:51 p.m. arrival might still cut it close, so an earlier departure may be preferable. The same can be said for southbound travelers looking to arrive in time for the NYELA Countdown at Gloria Molina Grand Park. The train arrives at 9:11 p.m., so book a day earlier for stress-free enjoyment of the event's two music stages and the 3D light show on City Hall at midnight.
Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa, California
This New Year's Eve sees the Napa Valley Wine Train host the Midnight in Paris: A Legacy NYE Celebration. It's a six-hour journey of fine dining and wine tasting through sweeping landscapes of Californian vineyards, celebrating the watershed year of 1976. This was the year that transformed the region's wine industry, when the Golden State's surprise win at the Judgement of Paris competition shattered a long-held belief that only the French could produce fine wine.
Passengers get to sample a selection of specially curated vinos to honor the legendary event, while dining takes place in beautifully restored early-1900s carriages. The meal opens with smoked salmon eggs Benedict, followed by a choice of mustard-cider glazed salmon, charbroiled beef tenderloin, roasted pork tenderloin, or seasonal risotto featuring locally sourced valley ingredients. It concludes with the chef's daily dessert selection.
At 3 p.m. Napa time, passengers raise a glass of Paris Commemorative Chardonnay to mark the arrival of the new year in the French capital, followed by a two-hour celebration at the Grgich Hills Estate winery before letting loose on the return journey dance. With tickets priced at a premium of $750, it's not exactly a budget way to spend New Year's Eve, but it will certainly be a memorable experience. It should also be noted that it is a two-ticket minimum purchase.
Amtrak City of New Orleans (Chicago to New Orleans)
The Amtrak City of New Orleans is a north-to-south-bound train from Chicago to New Orleans, or vice versa. But because New Year celebrations in the Windy City have already been covered, we'll focus on the southbound journey to the famed parties in the Big Easy. The journey spans 934 miles across five states, including Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana — and as the train departs Union Station at 8:05 p.m., you'll be in the dark until daybreak around Memphis, when the early morning sun starts washing over the Tennessee countryside.
The train then cuts through the Lower Mississippi Delta, passing historic farmland and small settlements, with African and Caribbean architectural influences beginning to appear. Beyond Jackson, dense pine forests blanket the horizon as the train proceeds to Louisiana, where you'll see a marked increase in French and Creole influences. As the terrain transforms into bayou wetlands, you might catch glimpses of alligators gliding silently through the shallow waters or basking in the sun while great blue herons stalk prey along muddy banks.
After crossing the Pass Manchac waterway, the line reaches Lake Pontchartrain's western edge and traces the shoreline for miles before curving south toward the Union Passenger Terminal. The full journey takes almost 20 hours, and the train pulls into New Orleans with plenty of time to prepare for the city's famed celebrations. You can attend the Fleur de Lis Drop ceremony, which ushers in midnight at the JAX Brewery, or you can join the crowds at Jackson Square for live performances and pyrotechnics. The overflowing jazz bars on Frenchmen Street are another big draw, while observing the revelry of the vibrant adult playground of Bourbon Street from the balconies above is a quintessential New Orleans experience.
Methodology
We selected New Year's train rides after consulting top travel authorities like National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, and Lonely Planet. We also looked to train-focused sources such as Trains.com, while referencing broader travel and industry sites like AARP and Travel Market Report to identify popular routes and holiday experiences.
In addition to these sources, we reviewed seasonal features, expert roundups, and traveler reports and forums to see which rides have consistently stood out during previous end-of-year periods. We looked to include as wide a range of train rides as possible, with criteria including scenic value, holiday season themes, and journeys with access to major New Year's celebrations.