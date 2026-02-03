5 Nearly-Impossible Chicago Restaurant Reservations (And How To Land One)

The city of Chicago boasts over 7,300 restaurants in its boundaries, ranging from James Beard winners to Michelin-starred eateries. While many diners opt for a quick and delicious slice of deep-dish pizza or gravy-soaked Italian beef from Chicago's best sandwich shops, others pine for more exclusive venues, eager to taste some of the city's most revered bites.

There's just one small catch — the near-impossible waitlists that often come with these accolades. Chicago is home to both longstanding and innovative restaurants that have only grown in popularity over time, making it increasingly difficult to book a reservation.

But with a bit of know-how, even the most exclusive Chicago restaurants are at your fingertips. Snagging a table will likely feel less like winning the lottery and more like a badge of honor as you navigate the Windy City's fine dining scene. But the best part? Your reward for sleuthing is mouthwatering cocktails, appetizers, and entrées — in fact, it may be some of the most creative cuisine you've ever eaten.