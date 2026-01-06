Chicago's 5 Hands-Down Best Sandwich Shops
If you're a foodie, there's no doubt that you'd thrive in Chicago. After all, the Windy City is rich with culinary experiences and flavors that reflect its multicultural population. Indeed, there's much more to Chicago's food scene than Vienna Beef hot dogs and deep-dish pizza (the latter of which could be an instant ticket to a total tourist trap). Although these are definitely staples you'll want to dine on, be sure to add a sandwich into the mix. From a delicious Italian beef to hearty creations and classic cold cuts, the subs you'll find in Chi-town are as diverse as the city itself, and feasting on one (or more) is a must.
But as you can imagine, there are countless sandwich shops in Chicago, which might have you asking, "Which establishments should I visit?" Well, Islands has done some research and put together a list with what we believe are Chicago's five hands-down best sandwich shops. The spots featured in this story are not only highly rated but have also been frequently mentioned in various food- and local-based publications. This includes The Infatuation, Chicago Magazine, and others. Some are old and have long reputations, while others have only been around for a few years. Nevertheless, they all promise to deliver on one thing: a great sandwich.
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
Located in Irving Park, JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop was opened by Illinois native Chris Cunningham in 2019. In the years since, it has amassed widespread recognition in the Windy City. This includes being named one of Chicago's best restaurants by Chicago Magazine, as well as making Food & Wine's Best New Chefs Restaurant Guide at the recommendation of renowned chef Jason Vincent. The small industrial-style space is known for their Midwestern specialties like the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Served on a bun, it's a favorite among Google and Yelp reviewers.
On Yelp, where JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop has 4.7 stars, one individual said it boasts "Crispy battered pork with the perfect amount of mustard and pickles to compliment. Yum!" Don't eat meat? No problem. Another item you'll find on the menu is the beans & greens melt. Packed with white beans, provolone cheese, and grilled rapini, Time Out once called it one of the best sandwiches in Chicago.
Whatever you decide to dine on, local Redditors say you'll be sure to be pleased, with one individual writing, "I can't stress enough how much JT's nails every sandwich on their menu." Another person on the same post stated, "Their commitment to authenticity and excellence in every sandwich is no joke." Plus, those who are hungry for more can pair their sandwich with an assortment of sides ranging from a cup of soup to fried pickle spears. But plan carefully, because JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop is closed Sundays and Mondays.
Tempesta Market
Tempesta Market in West Town, a neighborhood with artsy vibes, culinary excellence, and unique architecture, is widely admired by its patrons. Situated on Grand Avenue, one Redditor went as far as to claim that "Tempesta Market has never served a bad sandwich ever." Even if that's intriguing enough for you, just wait; there are other reasons why you'll want to include it on your Chicago itinerary. Not only is this a family-run business, but they also produce their own cured meats. It's no wonder that reviewers on Google, where Tempesta Market has a 4.7 rating, consistently describe their offerings as fresh. "The creativity that they put into their deli style sandwiches is something I haven't seen much of in Chicago," reads a review on the platform. "You can really taste the quality of each ingredient."
If there's one Tempesta Market menu item you should try, it's The Dante. Featured in a 2023 article by the Chicago Tribune highlighting "great sandwiches on Grand Avenue," it's stuffed with various pork-based meats like hot sopressata and porchetta. These are placed on a baguette along with hot giardiniera (pickled veggies) and other garnishes.
The Chicago Tribune and Thrillist, who named Tempesta Market one of the best sandwich shops in Chicago, both recommend The B. Franklin, too. It has turkey, aged cheddar, Fresno chilis, and more on sourdough. Tempesta Market is open daily, and seating is available. There's also a second location at From Here On, a food hall located in Chicago's West Loop.
Johnnie's Beef
Before you depart Chicago, you have to experience the pleasure of enjoying an Italian beef sandwich, a meal whose origins are rooted with the city's immigrant population. One place to properly indulge in this local speciality is Johnnie's Beef, though it's technically in Elmwood Park, a village a little over 12 miles away from Downtown Chicago. As a reviewer on Google explained, "It can turn into a bit of [a] journey to get to depending where you are in the city but it's always worth it." Founded in 1961, publications like Food & Wine, Chicago Magazine, Eater Chicago, and Time Out all agree that this old-school stand has some of the best Italian beef sandwiches in the city. If that's not enough to convince you, consider that Anthony Bourdain once told Thrillist that Johnnie's Beef was one of his favorite Chicago eateries.
If you've never had an Italian beef sandwich, it's essentially well-seasoned roast beef typically served on French bread. The key component is arguably the meat's juices. That is, when you eat at Johnnie's Beef or somewhere similar, you'll be asked if you want your Italian beef sandwich dry, dipped, or wet, and Chicago locals can instantly tell you're a tourist if this question stumps you.
Typically featuring giardiniera and peppers, one sandwich at Johnnie's Beef typically costs less than $10. When you go there, consider adding an Italian ice to your order, a treat that one Redditor called "life changing." Johnnie's Beef is open daily until midnight and, according to reviewers on Yelp and Google, is a cash-only establishment and has no indoor seating.
J.P. Graziano Grocery
has been.
Located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, family-run Italian deli J.P. Graziano Grocery has been around since 1937, though they've only been selling sandwiches since 2007. Needless to say, they've made quite a name for themselves in doing so, having been hailed as one of the best sandwich shops in the country by Food & Wine and earning the praise of other publications like Thrillist, The Infatuation, and even the Food Network. Just how popular are J.P. Graziano subs? In a 2021 interview with Block Club Chicago, owner Jim Graziano said that he regularly sells 50 sandwiches hourly.
You might be asking yourself, what sets J.P. Graziano Grocery apart from the competition? First and foremost, the fixings are not pre-sliced. Additionally, their bread is sourced from D'Amato's Bakery, another longstanding Chicago institution. Arguably, this no-frills establishment's signature item is the Mr. G, which Chicago Magazine once called one of the best dishes in the city. It's packed with hot soppressata, prosciutto di Parma, and marinated artichokes, among other things. "The bread was soft on the inside with a perfect outer crust. The sharp provolone was the best I've had," states one Mr. G review on Google.
J.P. Graziano Grocery is closed Sundays and Mondays, and while they're otherwise typically open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., they do have a late-night window from Thursday to Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m. (they close at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday/Friday and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday). If you pop in during their regular hours, users on Google say that you can expect to encounter a long line, though it should go by quickly. They also note that seating is limited, and many recommend getting a cannoli for dessert.
Hermosa Restaurant
If you are a fried chicken sandwich connoisseur, Hermosa Restaurant is the place for you. Founded and run by Cambodian-American Ethan Lim, the eatery, acclaimed by the likes of Eater Chicago and The Infatuation, is snug and decorated with Marvel Comics artwork on the wall. Despite this casual ambiance, Hermosa Restaurant has become a household name in Chicago and there's one particular item they are especially known for: the Cambodian Fried Chicken Sandwich. It's so good, Time Out has referred to it as one of the best sandwiches in the city.
The publication is not alone in their praise."The perfect fry on the chicken, fantastic bun, and absurdly delicious papaya slaw turn this into an unreal sandwich," is how one Redditor described it. Committed to trying this sandwich out? Plan ahead because the restaurant, which is located in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, is closed on Sunday and Monday. If interested, you can order the Cambodian Fried Chicken Sandwich to pick up for lunch a few days ahead of time online (Hermosa Restaurant's website states that this is offered from Thursday to Saturday). However, there's more you should know about this establishment.
If you try the sandwich and love it, consider returning for dinner, as Hermosa Restaurant hosts private, 11-course Cambodian family meals in the evening several times a week. "Ethan is brilliant at hospitality as well as creating a menu that cannot be matched in Chicago," reads a review from Google. Space is limited, and reservations for this unique dining experience can be made on Tock. With all this in mind, it might not be surprising to learn that Chicago Magazine ranked it as one of the best restaurants in the city.
Methodology
We compiled our selections for Chicago's 5 hands-down best sandwich shops with the help of Eater Chicago, The Infatuation, Thrillist, Chicago Magazine, Time Out, Female Foodie, and more. These laid the groundwork for our research. We then evaluated and assessed the names that were frequently repeated by these websites by using Google and Yelp reviews/rankings.
In the end, we decided on JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop, Tempesta Market, Johnnie's Beef, J.P. Graziano Grocery, and Hermosa Restaurant. All are highly regarded by patrons and have ratings higher than four stars on both platforms. To provide a varied representation of the Windy City's food scene, we've included classic Italian delis, establishments that are not your run-of-the-mill sandwich shops, and everything in between, all of which can be found in different areas throughout Chicago.