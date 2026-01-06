Chicago's 5 Hands-Down Best Sandwich Shops

If you're a foodie, there's no doubt that you'd thrive in Chicago. After all, the Windy City is rich with culinary experiences and flavors that reflect its multicultural population. Indeed, there's much more to Chicago's food scene than Vienna Beef hot dogs and deep-dish pizza (the latter of which could be an instant ticket to a total tourist trap). Although these are definitely staples you'll want to dine on, be sure to add a sandwich into the mix. From a delicious Italian beef to hearty creations and classic cold cuts, the subs you'll find in Chi-town are as diverse as the city itself, and feasting on one (or more) is a must.

But as you can imagine, there are countless sandwich shops in Chicago, which might have you asking, "Which establishments should I visit?" Well, Islands has done some research and put together a list with what we believe are Chicago's five hands-down best sandwich shops. The spots featured in this story are not only highly rated but have also been frequently mentioned in various food- and local-based publications. This includes The Infatuation, Chicago Magazine, and others. Some are old and have long reputations, while others have only been around for a few years. Nevertheless, they all promise to deliver on one thing: a great sandwich.