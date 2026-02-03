The 'California Of Europe' Is A Gorgeous Coastal Getaway With World-Class Wines And Exceptional Eats

Although Northern Portugal has the country's oldest wine region, the Algarve has its own wine-forward culture. Its Mediterranean climate and over 3,000 hours of sun make the Algarve fruitful for grape growing, as Portugal by Wine notes. For reds, the most common grape varieties are Castelão and Negra Mole, while Arinto and Sírio dominate whites. Cellar Tours characterizes Algarve's wines as full-bodied and aromatic.

If you want to partake in a wine tasting in the Algarve, you'll likely have to book one with an independent winery. Travel blogger Amsterdam Foodie says, "The best place to taste the Algarve's wine is straight from the source: at the quintas, next to their vineyards." One the blogger recommends is Quinta do Francês, a valley winery in the hills around Silves. The winery grows four red and two white grape varieties, and its Quinta do Francês most recently won a gold medal from the 2025 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. Another well-reviewed winery of the Algarve, with 5 stars on Tripadvisor, is Quinta dos Capinhas. Something unique about this quinta is that it has villas available to book that are located right on the vineyard.

For travelers more interested in the food scene of the Algarve, Southern Portuguese cuisine is a delight, mostly shaped around seafood and fruits produced by the region's rich agriculture. A signature must-try dish you'll come across is called Cataplana de Marisco, a seafood stew made with shellfish and herbs, served in a unique copper pot. In Santa Luzia, as blogger Tanya GO Travel shared, octopus is the highlight, where the octopus is roasted rather than grilled. And if you want to dine luxuriously, head to Albufeira to try the two Michelin starred Vila Joya.