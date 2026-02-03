Florida's Disney-Inspired Suburb Residents Call 'The Bubble' Is Walkable With Unique Attractions

While most visitors go to Orlando, Florida, which is considered America's "happiest holiday destination," for Walt Disney World, there is more to discover just 5 miles away in the charming community of Celebration, Florida. In the 1990s, Celebration was envisioned by the Walt Disney Company to bring the fantasy of Disney World to everyday life. This carefully planned suburb, which residents refer to as "The Bubble" due to its walkable nature, has seven residential villages, a sparkling central lake, and the brightly colored Celebration Town Center, which is dotted with shops and restaurants. While Celebration is no longer owned by Disney, it still retains its pristine, movie-set feel.

Celebration is the perfect base for a Disney World vacation or for exploring incredible things to do in Orlando besides the Disney parks. While the entirety of Celebration measures about 10 square miles, most of the action is concentrated around Celebration Town Center on Lake Rianhard. The town center's small size makes it easy to navigate on foot, from popping into shops, restaurants, and the weekly farmers market to strolling the paved path around Lake Rianhard. Active travelers can explore Celebration's lush beauty on hiking and biking trails that wind through the communities or tee off on the 18-hole golf course, while Celebration's hotels promise plenty of luxury for leisure travelers.

Celebration, Florida may seem straight out of a storybook, but it is easy to access, located just a 20-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. You can visit Celebration year-round, but June through August can be rainy and hot. with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.