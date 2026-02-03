Florida's Disney-Inspired Suburb Residents Call 'The Bubble' Is Walkable With Unique Attractions
While most visitors go to Orlando, Florida, which is considered America's "happiest holiday destination," for Walt Disney World, there is more to discover just 5 miles away in the charming community of Celebration, Florida. In the 1990s, Celebration was envisioned by the Walt Disney Company to bring the fantasy of Disney World to everyday life. This carefully planned suburb, which residents refer to as "The Bubble" due to its walkable nature, has seven residential villages, a sparkling central lake, and the brightly colored Celebration Town Center, which is dotted with shops and restaurants. While Celebration is no longer owned by Disney, it still retains its pristine, movie-set feel.
Celebration is the perfect base for a Disney World vacation or for exploring incredible things to do in Orlando besides the Disney parks. While the entirety of Celebration measures about 10 square miles, most of the action is concentrated around Celebration Town Center on Lake Rianhard. The town center's small size makes it easy to navigate on foot, from popping into shops, restaurants, and the weekly farmers market to strolling the paved path around Lake Rianhard. Active travelers can explore Celebration's lush beauty on hiking and biking trails that wind through the communities or tee off on the 18-hole golf course, while Celebration's hotels promise plenty of luxury for leisure travelers.
Celebration, Florida may seem straight out of a storybook, but it is easy to access, located just a 20-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. You can visit Celebration year-round, but June through August can be rainy and hot. with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Exploring Celebration
Start your visit to Celebration in Celebration Town Center, which wraps around the northern shore of Lake Rianhard. Beautifully landscaped walkways, cascading fountains, and sherbet-hued facades add to Celebration's unique small-town Florida charm. Get a lay of the land by strolling along Front Street, which runs along the lake, and then down Market Street, where you'll find a number of restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, such as Market Street Gallery for Disney-themed gifts. Every Sunday, Market Street closes to traffic and hosts the Celebration Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you can purchase fresh produce, flowers, artisanal crafts, and delicious food.
While Disney is no longer affiliated with Celebration, you can still experience some fairytale magic on a horse-drawn carriage ride around town. Every visitor should walk around the paved loop of Lake Rianhard, which measures about 0.7 miles, and promises stunning views of Celebration, plus plenty of flora and fauna. "We had a great and tranquil stroll around Lake Rianhard," raved a Tripadivsor reviewer. "We saw turtles, alligators and herons with surrounding woods and all sorts of trees, shrubs and flowers."
You can rent bikes in downtown Celebration with the Celebration Bike Company and complete a 7-mile loop throughout all of Celebration, residential villages, pretty lakes, and plenty of tropical greenery. Golfers will want to book a round at the Celebration Golf Club, a public 18-hole course. Beyond Celebration, there is plenty to explore in surrounding Kississimmee, which Samantha Brown calls an outdoor paradise. You can embark on airboat rides through lush swamps or go fishing for bass in enormous Lake Kississimmee.
Where to stay and eat in Celebration
Stay a few nights in Celebration to properly experience the unique lifestyle of "The Bubble". The Inn at Celebration is located right in the heart of downtown, overlooking Lake Rianhard. There are 115 rooms and suites, with a green and neutral color scheme designed to mimic Celebration's lush nature, and some even feature lakefront balconies. The on-site Lakeside Kitchen & Bar serves brunch and dinner, with globally-inspired plates ranging from pasta to paella, in an elegant dining room. Active guests can use the hotel's fitness center or rent bikes on property to explore Celebration. While the boutique-style inn is ideal for those who want to be steps from Celebration Town Center, those seeking more amenities should check into the larger Meliá Celebration Resort. This sprawling complex boasts nearly 300 rooms and suites, the latter of which are perfect for families. The heart of the hotel is its large circular outdoor pool lined by lounge chairs, but guests can also enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the Disney parks.
The heart of Celebration is also rife with plenty of delicious restaurants. Start the day at the Downtown Diner, renowned for its seafoam-green facade at the corner of Front and Market streets. Here you'll find beloved diner favorites, including omelettes, pancakes, burgers, and more, in a classic setting, complete with jukeboxes, checkered floors, and leather booths. Next door is the New England-inspired Celebration Town Tavern with seafood specialties like clam chowder, fried oysters, and whole Maine lobsters. A short walk away is Reggiano's of Celebration, a convivial Italian trattoria with fresh pizzas and pastas with a lake view. For treats on the go, stop by one of Celebration's bakeries, such as Le Macaron or Fortuna Bakery and Coffee Bar.