5 Camping Chairs You Can Buy At Costco For Under $100

When planning a camping trip and getting your gear together, one thing's for sure: you want to be comfortable. Of course, finding the perfect tent and having somewhere safe to store your food are of paramount importance, but you'll also want to have a place to sit and chat by the campfire with friends and family — that's where finding the right camping chair comes in.

The ideal camping chair is compact to pack and carry but roomy and comfortable enough to spend plenty of time lounging in while enjoying the great outdoors. The best chairs also come complete with things that make your life easier, like cup holders or a foldaway table. With so many options to choose from, we went straight to our favorite bargain retailer, Costco, to see what type of chairs were available at an affordable price point.

To our delight, we found that there are some great camping chairs on offer at Costco, most of which are available for under $100. We scoured the reviews of five affordable chairs to give you the pros and cons of each, allowing you to make an informed decision about which is best suited for your needs. That way, you can sink your money into other vital pieces of camping gear while still having a cozy place where you can watch the stars or sit back and roast some marshmallows.