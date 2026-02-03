5 Camping Chairs You Can Buy At Costco For Under $100
When planning a camping trip and getting your gear together, one thing's for sure: you want to be comfortable. Of course, finding the perfect tent and having somewhere safe to store your food are of paramount importance, but you'll also want to have a place to sit and chat by the campfire with friends and family — that's where finding the right camping chair comes in.
The ideal camping chair is compact to pack and carry but roomy and comfortable enough to spend plenty of time lounging in while enjoying the great outdoors. The best chairs also come complete with things that make your life easier, like cup holders or a foldaway table. With so many options to choose from, we went straight to our favorite bargain retailer, Costco, to see what type of chairs were available at an affordable price point.
To our delight, we found that there are some great camping chairs on offer at Costco, most of which are available for under $100. We scoured the reviews of five affordable chairs to give you the pros and cons of each, allowing you to make an informed decision about which is best suited for your needs. That way, you can sink your money into other vital pieces of camping gear while still having a cozy place where you can watch the stars or sit back and roast some marshmallows.
Mac Sports Heavy Duty Camp Chair
One of the prime requirements of a good camping chair is that it's sturdy and can hold up in a rugged environment. The Mac Sports Heavy Duty Camp Chair certainly fits the bill, thanks to its aluminum frame and a locking mechanism that keeps it stable while open. The tightly woven fabric of the seat is designed to give good support and is a nice alternative for anyone not interested in a padded chair.
As added perks, the chair comes with two integrated cup holders and a backpack-style carrying bag, which makes it easy to move from car to campsite. Currently retailing for $89.99, the heavy-duty camping chair has a 4.7-star rating based on 428 reviews. One reviewer compares it to the YETI Trailhead Camp Chair, which retails for $300 on the manufacturer's website. "For 1/4 of the price you can get this chair which has one more cup holder than the Yeti and the same level of comfort and awesome carrying bag."
Several reviewers mentioned how easy the chair is to get out of thanks to its upright position and sturdy material. The chair was also a favorite of several Costco customers with back issues, who enjoyed its support and posture. They also loved that the chair was comfortable no matter the height or weight of the sitter. On the downside, some felt the backpack carrier was a bit bulky and that the chair was a bit difficult to close. That said, with so many positive experiences, the Mac Sports Heavy Duty Camp Chair is a great alternative to the more expensive YETI.
Tommy Bahama XL Jumbo Padded Club Chair
If you're looking for a plush, comfortable camping chair to relax in, the Tommy Bahama Destination Relaxation XL Jumbo Padded Club Chair may do the trick. Currently selling for $89.99, it's the perfect seat for curling up by the campfire thanks to its extra-wide, extra-deep design. The padded seat, which comes in either brown or green, is made from a moisture- and stain-resistant fabric built to stand up to the elements. And, thanks to the sturdy steel frame, which has a 500-pound weight capacity, you'll feel secure while you sit.
While this chair may be extra large, it still folds up to fit neatly into the included carrying case, which has a shoulder strap. One Costco reviewer raves, "This is the most comfortable camp chair I have ever had. It's big. It's padded. It has a giant pocket that will fit a Hydroflask-type bottle. It's easy to set up and collapse. I won't go back to regular camp chairs."
Across the board, reviewers loved the comfort of the chair and how roomy it is. However, even though the chair received an overall 4.5 stars from 402 reviews, there were some words of caution. The oversize nature of the chair, which makes it so comfortable, can also make it bulky to carry if you are hauling equipment to a campsite. Several customers also took issue with the chair's plastic joints, which they said were prone to breakage. However, all things considered, the overall enthusiasm for the chair's comfort means that this camp chair more than deserves its place on the list.
Timber Ridge Heated Director's Chair
If you're in the market for a camping chair with a technological twist, Timber Ridge has just what you're looking for. The company's Heated Director's Chair with Side Table is the perfect choice for campers who want to stay plugged in and warm while on their outdoor adventure. Thanks to integrated heating pads on the seat and backrest (with three temperature levels), the chair will keep you nice and toasty while camping in colder climates. Even better, the chair has USB-C and Micro USB ports, making it a valuable tool for keeping your devices charged.
While the chair doesn't come with a carrying case, it does collapse flat for easy, efficient packing and transport. It also has a small side table with a cup holder and a slot for your cell phone or tablet. Currently retailing for $89.99, it's right in line with our first two selections. The director's chair has 62 reviews with an average rating of 4.2, with most people thrilled about the heating element and one reviewer comparing it to the heated seats in their car. Some reviewers wished that the heating pads were even warmer, but most seemed to be satisfied with their ability to keep the cold at bay in frosty temperatures.
"Great chairs for colder outdoor camping. They heat up quickly and the battery lasts a long time," writes one happy customer. So if you plan on doing some winter camping and want a sturdy, upright camping chair, look no further.
Mac Sports Rock n Lock Director Chair
At just $74.99 (at the time of writing) and with a 4.7-star rating, the Mac Sports Rock n Lock Director Chair is a steal. Its design brings the best of both worlds, providing the stability and support of an upright chair and then transitioning to complete relaxation when placed in rocking mode. This dual design means that the chair is perfect for sitting at a table to eat a meal and then sliding over to the campfire to have a nightcap with friends.
Thanks to its aluminum frame, the lightweight chair weighs just 10 pounds, and its integrated handle makes it easy to carry when collapsed flat. As with the other camping chairs on the list, it also provides a place for drinks in the form of a mesh side pocket that also works for storing small items. "I was between this chair and another model — I'm so glad that I got the chance to sit in both at my local store," reads one four-star review. "This is the best one by far. It has comfortable but firm support and the rocking feature makes this relaxing to sit in for long periods of time."
Reviewers loved how roomy the chair is, as well as its rocking capabilities, though some mentioned that the rocking works best for someone of a smaller stature so the shocks don't strain too much. Others took issue with the front cross bars, which can hit the legs in an awkward place. But for the most part, reviewers were thrilled about how lightweight, comfortable, and versatile the seat is, with uses for camping, outdoor concerts, and sporting events.
Mac Sports Double Camping Chair
More like a loveseat than a regular camping chair, our final entry from Mac Sports is a wonderful option for cuddling up under the stars with someone special or simply having a larger space to stretch your legs. This double camping chair is a spacious loveseat for two with an impressive 450 pound capacity. While the seat isn't padded, people were happy with the comfort, especially when sitting in it for shorter periods of time.
What people really loved was the chair's easy setup, noting that it folded quickly and easily. It also comes with a zipper carrying bag to help with packing and transportation. While some bemoaned that the side cup holders were on the small size, the double chair does have a unique touch thanks to its wine glass holders. Small mesh pockets on the front of the loveseat also provide the perfect space for cell phones and other small items.
Currently, the loveseat is retailing for $54.99, though one reviewer mentioned finding it at an even lower price at a warehouse location. Earning an impressive 4.8 stars over 272 reviews, it's clear that the Mac Sports double camping chair leaves a positive impression. As one reviewer wrote, "It's super easy to unfold, surprisingly sturdy, and way more comfortable than I expected for a double seat."
Methodology
Currently, Costco has five camping chairs listed on its website for under $100. To ensure that they were worthy of recommendation, I dove into the user reviews to discover the positive and negative aspects of each chair while ensuring that the overall experience with the chair was positive. In this way, a fair and balanced assessment of each chair was made in order to feel good about recommending it regardless of its affordability.
From a personal perspective, I also drew on my own experience as an avid camper to think about how these chairs could best be used while camping. Keeping this in mind, key features such as cup holders, storage pockets, and portability weighed into whether they made the list.