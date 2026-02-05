Tennessee's Restored Smoky Mountain Lookout Tower Is A Remote Spot With Spectacular Views

The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee are the most visited national park in the United States for a good reason: they're absolutely stunning. And if you're a hiker, there's one trail there you can't afford to miss. In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a trail that takes you to the Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower. It's near the northern edge of the park, right in the tiny Tennessee town of Cosby, itself known for its pretty orchards and peace and quiet.

The Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower, which requires over a 10-mile round-trip hike to get to, was once used to scan the area for fires. Named after former National Park Service director Arno Cammerer, the tower was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and completed in 1939. However, other technology had replaced the need for it by the 1960s, and it fell into disrepair. The tower was later restored after hikers Gary Wade and Tom Trotter came across it in the early 1990s, saw what bad shape it was in, and got a group together to raise money and fix it up. These days, you can take the lovely Low Gap Trail to the tower for some spectacular views. It isn't an easy hike (one AllTrails review reads, "Very very steep be prepared amazing views the whole part is uphill"), but it's well worth it.

The closest airports to the Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower trail are regional; Cosby, Tennessee, is 57 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport and 77 miles from Asheville Regional Airport. The closest major airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (which has a new terminal full of great dining spots), is 182 miles away. No matter which airport you choose, you'll want to rent a car to visit the Tower.