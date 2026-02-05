Tennessee's Restored Smoky Mountain Lookout Tower Is A Remote Spot With Spectacular Views
The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee are the most visited national park in the United States for a good reason: they're absolutely stunning. And if you're a hiker, there's one trail there you can't afford to miss. In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a trail that takes you to the Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower. It's near the northern edge of the park, right in the tiny Tennessee town of Cosby, itself known for its pretty orchards and peace and quiet.
The Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower, which requires over a 10-mile round-trip hike to get to, was once used to scan the area for fires. Named after former National Park Service director Arno Cammerer, the tower was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and completed in 1939. However, other technology had replaced the need for it by the 1960s, and it fell into disrepair. The tower was later restored after hikers Gary Wade and Tom Trotter came across it in the early 1990s, saw what bad shape it was in, and got a group together to raise money and fix it up. These days, you can take the lovely Low Gap Trail to the tower for some spectacular views. It isn't an easy hike (one AllTrails review reads, "Very very steep be prepared amazing views the whole part is uphill"), but it's well worth it.
The closest airports to the Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower trail are regional; Cosby, Tennessee, is 57 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport and 77 miles from Asheville Regional Airport. The closest major airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (which has a new terminal full of great dining spots), is 182 miles away. No matter which airport you choose, you'll want to rent a car to visit the Tower.
All about the hike to Mount Cammerer in Tennesssee
The most popular route to get to the tower is the Low Gap Trail. It's 11.2 miles out and back, with a 3,149-foot elevation gain. You're going to be going through some pretty steep sections, so you may want to bring some trekking poles. The trailhead is located on the southeast side of the Cosby Campground, in the park. When the campground is open (from mid-April through the end of October), you can park there, but in the winter, you'll have to park elsewhere.
From the trailhead, you'll follow the Low Gap Trail until you hit the junction of the Appalachian Trail and turn left. You'll see a turn-off for the final 1/2 mile to the Mount Cammerer Lookout Tower. Once you arrive, you can actually go inside the tower and walk around the outside patio to take in views of Pigeon River Gorge, Mount Sterling, and the majestic Smoky Mountains. If you're camping overnight, one person on Reddit's r/CampingandHiking recommends the tower as a great place to watch the sunrise.
If you visit the tower in the fall, you can expect to view some gorgeous fall foliage. As another reviewer on AllTrails said, "Beautiful views at the top. Pretty smooth once you get on the [Appalachian Trail] about 3 miles in. Great trail conditions and peaceful the whole time." However, make sure you leave enough time to hike back down, and bring headlamps and flashlights if you expect it to get dark before your return.