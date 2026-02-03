The Hands-Down 5 Most Underrated Nature Destinations In Pennsylvania

To many local boosters and state park buffs, calling Cook Forest State Park "underrated" borders on heresy. After all, the park is frequently ranked among Pennsylvania's top state parks, potentially giving it a higher profile than many others across the state. Still, when it comes to popular Mount Rushmore-style groupings of the best Pennsylvania state parks, Cook Forest doesn't quite get the attention on popular travel review sites like Tripadvisor as heavyweights like Ohiopyle, Ricketts Glen, or Kinzua Bridge do. That's unfortunate, because few parks offer more monumental natural treasures within their boundaries, nor better immersive experiences of the state's most primordial ecosystems.

Cook Forest State Park is situated in the heart of a remote and heavily forested region of north-central Pennsylvania known as the Pennsylvania Wilds. As one of the few areas to escape the heavy logging that wiped out most of Pennsylvania's forests in the 19th century, it features one of the state's best old-growth forests. The park's 11,536 acres include breathtaking groves of white pine, hemlock, beech, and other trees that predate European settlement.

Many of these trees are among the tallest in the Northeast. Their sheer height, combined with the ancient tone of the unadulterated forest, earns the park's old-growth forest the august title of the Forest Cathedral Natural Area. Visitors can experience Cook Forest State Park's mossy trails beneath a magical forest canopy, enjoy trails that cut directly through the landmark Forest Cathedral, or paddle along the scenic Clarion River. The park also has over 200 campsites, ideal for unforgettable overnight stays.