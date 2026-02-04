Upcoming 2026 Exhibitions In The Netherlands Art Lovers Should Know About

Sure — Paris, Rome, and London tend to hog the headlines when it comes to museums. After all, The Louvre, the Vatican Museums and The British Museum are Europe's most visited, respectively. But art experts (and former art museum staffers, such as myself) will happily tell you, the Netherlands is the place to be for gripping, thought-provoking exhibitions. The year of 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting time in the small but mighty Northern European nation, with institutions across the country pulling out all the stops. I scoured the websites of my favorite museums in the Netherlands and consulted local tourism board updates to gather the crème de la crème of what's on and what's coming up.

If you have a trip to Amsterdam planned, tag some of these sister cities onto your itinerary to make the most of the curatorial offerings. In the capital, the Rijksmuseum and the Stedelijk, which display classics and contemporary arts, are keeping the standard high with shows that span the ages. The Hague's powerhouse art museums have shows that'll whet your appetite. The Dordrechts Museum just outside Rotterdam is a love letter to J.M.W. Turner this spring and summer, while the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem sees Frans Hals and Rembrandt van Rijn go head to head. It's big names, big themes, and guaranteed excellent exhibitions sweeping the country.