Chicago's Diverse Suburb Is A Friendly Haven Of Green Parks, Local Flavors, And Small-Town Charm

With over 2.7 million people, Chicago is America's third-largest city, behind New York and Los Angeles. As you can imagine, with a population this big, diversity isn't going to be a problem. Still, not all suburbs and neighborhoods in the Windy City are as diverse as you'd expect, such as Kenilworth, one of Chicago's five safest suburbs in 2025. If you're seeking a suburb with a melting pot of cultures and interests, plus green spaces and a welcoming small-town touch, Bellwood should be on your radar. Less than 15 miles from Downtown Chicago, this suburban village has a close-knit and friendly community worth meeting.

On Niche, Bellwood is graded high for diversity, scoring an A-minus, with a mix of cultures, races, and ages. While its schools, housing, and family-friendly aspects are rated between a C-minus and C-plus, residents often comment on its friendly, community-focused nature. Others highlight how the tight-knit community helps local businesses thrive here. "Living in Bellwood has been an amazing experience for me. I have been here since birth, and the neighborhood is so friendly and active with neighbors who are always helping out," one local writes on Niche.

This community spirit is part of Bellwood's small-town charm, but it's not the only draw to the area. Numerous bicycle paths, grassy parks, and tree-lined streets, plus a decent walkability, help make Bellwood feel like a little escape about a 30-minute drive from Chicago's bustling city center. Whether you're cycling or driving around this charming suburb, you can discover more about local life by visiting Bellwood's restaurants, shops, and outdoor recreation spaces.