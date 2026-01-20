5 Chicago Diners Serving Old-School Comfort Food You Never See On Menus Anymore

Chicago is one of the best food cities in the United States. Whether you're craving deep-dish pizza, a Chicago-style hot dog, or fine dining that could be featured in "The Bear," you can find it in Chicago. You don't want to miss an underrated part of Chicago's food scene: Its old-school diners.

It's not unusual to find a Chicago diner that's been a staple of its neighborhood for 30, 40, or 50 years. Some of Chicago's diners have been operating for over a century, as is the case with Lou Mitchell's, which first opened in 1923. These retro diners serve classics like burgers and omelettes, as well as old-school comfort food you rarely see on menus anymore like corned beef sandwiches, liver with onions, and homemade meat loaf.

After all, part of the appeal of an old-school diner is how little it changes. When Lou Mitchell's celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2023, general manager Audrey Colone told the Chicago Sun-Times, "We're a true diner; our look has been the same since day one. Everything's original. Nothing's been moved. Our special blend of 'world famous' coffee has been served from the same urn since the 1950s. This is the iconic diner scene."

Craving the classic diner experience? Here are five Chicago diners serving old-school comfort food.