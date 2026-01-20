5 Chicago Diners Serving Old-School Comfort Food You Never See On Menus Anymore
Chicago is one of the best food cities in the United States. Whether you're craving deep-dish pizza, a Chicago-style hot dog, or fine dining that could be featured in "The Bear," you can find it in Chicago. You don't want to miss an underrated part of Chicago's food scene: Its old-school diners.
It's not unusual to find a Chicago diner that's been a staple of its neighborhood for 30, 40, or 50 years. Some of Chicago's diners have been operating for over a century, as is the case with Lou Mitchell's, which first opened in 1923. These retro diners serve classics like burgers and omelettes, as well as old-school comfort food you rarely see on menus anymore like corned beef sandwiches, liver with onions, and homemade meat loaf.
After all, part of the appeal of an old-school diner is how little it changes. When Lou Mitchell's celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2023, general manager Audrey Colone told the Chicago Sun-Times, "We're a true diner; our look has been the same since day one. Everything's original. Nothing's been moved. Our special blend of 'world famous' coffee has been served from the same urn since the 1950s. This is the iconic diner scene."
Craving the classic diner experience? Here are five Chicago diners serving old-school comfort food.
Alexander's
Old-school Greek diner Alexander's originally opened in the early 1960s in Edgewater, a neighborhood brimming with antiques shops and beaches. Today, Alexander's operates three locations: Edgewater, Lincoln Square, and Roger's Park. The menu features diner classics like burgers and hot sandwiches, Greek specials like Athenian-style broiled chicken and Greek salad, and old-fashioned comfort food like liver and meatloaf. The homemade soups are particularly popular, and flavors rotate throughout the week. "There's a lot of our guests who come on specific days because they want a specific soup," co-owner Diana Mizhquiri told Block Club Chicago in 2022.
Reviewers love the reliable food and the retro atmosphere. "What I love about the different Alexander's across Chicago is that they all have a unique atmosphere while maintaining the classic American diner menu," writes one Google reviewer, who names the original Edgewater location as his favorite. "Maybe I'm just sentimental about the worn-in leather of the tightly packed booths, the thick ceramic mugs being filled with coffee by the hustling staff, but there's no place like it."
Diner Grill
With just 12 seats, Diner Grill is a tiny restaurant with a big reputation. The 24-hour diner opened in Chicago's North Center neighborhood in 1937 and served customers continuously until a fire destroyed the building in 2016. However, the owners rebuilt and reopened in 2018.
The menu features the diner's signature "Slinger"— hash browns, two hamburger patties, cheese, grilled onions, and eggs over easy covered with chili. On top of that, it serves diner classics like pancakes, burgers, and biscuits & gravy. You'll also find chilaquiles, tacos, and burritos, plus old-school meals like corned beef hash, steak and eggs, and catfish sandwiches.
Reviewers rave about the quality of the food and the retro vibes. "This place is a classic no-frills diner that's perfect for a quick and hearty meal," writes one Google reviewer. "The menu covers all the comfort food staples, from eggs and hash browns to burgers and sandwiches. Portions are generous, the service is quick, and it has that laid-back, old-school vibe. It's especially great for a casual bite late at night."
The Chicago Diner
Unlike the other restaurants on this list, the Chicago Diner is vegetarian — in fact, its slogan is "Meat-free since '83." Restaurant-goers were skeptical about the idea in the early days. But over the decades, the diner has made fans of vegetarians and omnivores alike. The menu features vegetarian takes on diner classics like "the Radical Reuben" made with seitan, a Portabella melt rather than a patty melt, and a club sandwich made with smoked tofu.
Located in Northalsted, America's oldest gay neighborhood, the Chicago Diner is a welcoming place for the city's LGBTQ+ community. Reviewers mention the tasty food and the friendly atmosphere. "Such good food and great service in a cool, no-pretense environment. '90s and early 2000s rock as a backdrop to the milkshakes and a menu which mixes WASP-y American dishes with others inspired by Mexican, Thai, and other cuisines," writes one Google reviewer. "This is my kind of Americana. It's queer. It's beautiful."
White Palace
White Palace opened in 1939 and the South Loop eatery is proud of its longtime Chicago history. Its website champions its simple, unpretentious food, promising, "If you need a break from 'caramelized onions,' 'infused' sauces and names of food you can't pronounce, then come over anytime 24 hours a day 365 days a year, we will be there to serve you comfort food." The menu is certainly classic, with country-fried steak, beef liver with onions, meatloaf, and plenty of sandwiches (no caramelized onions to be found).
Reviewers love the retro feel. "This classic diner is great for breakfast, lunch, or a late-night bite. The menu is huge, with everything from eggs and pancakes to burgers and comfort food favorites," writes one Google reviewer. "The portions are generous, the service is quick, and the atmosphere has that old-school charm. It's the kind of place you can always count on for a hearty meal."
1. Lou Mitchell's
Lou Mitchell's is the only diner on this list that's over a century old, and it's the only one that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located near Union Station in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood, Lou Mitchell's first opened in 1923. When the Bureau of Public Roads launched Route 66 in 1926, Lou Mitchell's was nearby. Soon, it became a famous stop on Route 66. Some even say that the Mother Road begins there.
Today, Lou Mitchell's attracts tourists, history buffs, and plenty of locals, too. "The old adage 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' has proven true here. We still follow the original recipes; we try our best to keep everything the same," co-owner Nick Thanas told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2023. "We have customers in their 90s that remark that their coffee and omelet taste just the same as when they came here as kids so many years ago." Reviewers agree: One Google reviewer calls it "the OG breakfast place of Chicago with the best service," adding, "Loved their veggie omelette — it was the fluffiest omelette I've ever had."
Methodology
We began by reading both local and national press as well as food blogs and Reddit threads discussing Chicago diners. During our research, we made a list of diners that were described as "old-school," "retro," "old-fashioned," or in similar terms. We checked their menus for some throwback dishes (in most cases, anything with liver, though meatloaf is another good comfort option, and one diner had vegetarian twists on throwback dishes). Then, we read through reviews, especially on Google, to confirm that their customers agree that the old-school vibe and a menu full of comfort food is a highlight. Finally, we created the list of the top 5 diners based on the number of times they were recommended.