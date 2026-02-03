New Hampshire's Most Romantic Attraction Is A Glowing Winter Wonderland Of Crystal Halls

Winter is especially romantic in the snowy Northeast, whether you're cuddling up on a double chairlift at a ski resort or relaxing by a roaring fireplace in one of New England's coziest villages. If you're planning an escape for two in New Hampshire, consider a date night at Ice Castles, one of the most magical spots in the state.

Located in Woodstock (which is consistently named America's most beautiful town), the Ice Castles are a unique attraction custom-built to "bring fairy tales to life" each winter, per the attraction's website. The attraction in New Hampshire features one-of-a-kind ice caverns, arched hallways, tunnels, and slides that are beautifully illuminated and framed with icicles. Visitors can explore the wintry area at their own pace. There's also an ethereal forest walk, ice sculpture displays, crystal halls, sleigh rides, and snow tubing down a groomed hill for more adventurous couples.

According to past visitors, there's nothing quite like wandering through this glowing winter wonderland, especially if you're on a date. One Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "The ever changing lights give this iced masterpiece a surreal glow ... Add to that a backdrop of a cloudless starry night sky in the mountains and you have yourself the most romantic date ever." As the reviewer mentioned, the setting adds to the appeal, as the Ice Castles are tucked away in the White Mountains, one of the most romantic regions New England has to offer, thanks to its quaint covered bridges and charming inns.