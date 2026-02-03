New Hampshire's Most Romantic Attraction Is A Glowing Winter Wonderland Of Crystal Halls
Winter is especially romantic in the snowy Northeast, whether you're cuddling up on a double chairlift at a ski resort or relaxing by a roaring fireplace in one of New England's coziest villages. If you're planning an escape for two in New Hampshire, consider a date night at Ice Castles, one of the most magical spots in the state.
Located in Woodstock (which is consistently named America's most beautiful town), the Ice Castles are a unique attraction custom-built to "bring fairy tales to life" each winter, per the attraction's website. The attraction in New Hampshire features one-of-a-kind ice caverns, arched hallways, tunnels, and slides that are beautifully illuminated and framed with icicles. Visitors can explore the wintry area at their own pace. There's also an ethereal forest walk, ice sculpture displays, crystal halls, sleigh rides, and snow tubing down a groomed hill for more adventurous couples.
According to past visitors, there's nothing quite like wandering through this glowing winter wonderland, especially if you're on a date. One Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "The ever changing lights give this iced masterpiece a surreal glow ... Add to that a backdrop of a cloudless starry night sky in the mountains and you have yourself the most romantic date ever." As the reviewer mentioned, the setting adds to the appeal, as the Ice Castles are tucked away in the White Mountains, one of the most romantic regions New England has to offer, thanks to its quaint covered bridges and charming inns.
Enjoy a cozy outing for two at New Hampshire's Ice Castles
After exploring an icy maze and strolling along a wooded path aglow with fairy lights, head to the Frozen Tap ice bar to warm up with a Boozy Hot Cocoa or a Spiked Hot Cider. If you're looking to add a cozy element to a romantic evening, check out the Arctic Alcove. This exclusive space, ideal for proposals and fun small gatherings, is set apart from the Ice Castles' public areas and includes a private fire pit. Tickets are around $468 for one-hour time slots, which includes admission for six people. Head to the website for reservations.
Travelers who've been to the Ice Castles have additional tips for couples: first and foremost, time your visit correctly. The place usually sees more families with children earlier in the day, but things get quieter as the sun goes down and temperatures drop. "If you are looking for a more romantic setting, go at sunset or after," advises one out-of-town visitor who went with a partner. "It makes the light displays really pop and most of the families are starting to leave."
Regardless of when you go, part of what makes the Ice Castles so lovely is their ephemeral quality. Come spring, the winter wonderland melts away, only to be reimagined the next year. Visit the attraction from January through late February, and the hours vary daily. Timed-entry tickets for adults cost $35 during peak times and $24 during off-peak times (typically Wednesday and Thursday). Children's tickets for ages 4 to 11 are at a slightly discounted price, and kids 3 and under can enter for free.