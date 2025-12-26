New England's Coziest Villages Perfect For A Winter Escape
New England has much to recommend it. From the coastlines of Maine to the rolling hills and mountains of New Hampshire, the region's diverse geography offers a range of natural beauty that's hard to beat. If that were all the region promised, it would be like any other naturally gorgeous place in the U.S. But New England has other advantages. It is one of the U.S.'s most historic places thanks to it being the site where the Revolutionary War began in the 1770s, and where some of the 13 original colonies first settled. It also boasts small-town vibes and gorgeous architecture from the 17th to 19th centuries, where sparse populations settled in tiny villages, hoping to find freedom.
Today, the beauty of rolling hills, peaky mountains, and gorgeous coastlines, along with small town ambiance, is mostly responsible for the area's appeal among road trippers looking for routes that pass charming small towns and visitors looking for picturesque escapes. Add the amazing history and architecture around the region, and New England becomes the ultimate destination. In winter, much of New England's beauty is accentuated with snow, adding a cozy feel to the villages. Apart from the quintessential New England charm, visitors will find winter sports, amazing history and arts scenes, and quiet towns perfect for restorative walks.
Using research, we've narrowed our focus on some of the region's best villages for a winter holiday. We were careful to choose destinations that would appeal to all types of travelers. Art lovers, history buffs, skiers, Christmas fans, and travelers who simply want a beautiful village they can stroll for hours will find a destination to appeal to their souls.
Ogunquit, Maine
The seaside village of Ogunquit was highly recommended during our research. Visitors found it to be a quintessential New England destination, thanks to pretty beaches, small-town vibes, and a sizable arts scene. Renowned publications agree: The village is the only U.S. destination on Forbes' 2025 list of most beautiful villages in the world. In winter, Ogunquit's serene seascapes get misty, providing the perfect backdrop to winter activities like the town's Christmas festival and winter sports at the nearby ski area.
Ogunquit's holiday festival, Christmas by the Sea, welcomes winter with an exciting roster of events over three days. Big on Christmas cheer, the festival includes two tree lightings at different locations, meetings with Santa, a Christmas parade, caroling, and hot chocolate on the beach, and too many concerts to list. Ogunquit is an artsy town at heart, and its holiday festival reflects this. More artistic visitors will want to head to the Christmas Open House at the Ogunquit Heritage Museum event, where stunning Christmas decor sets the perfect ambiance for visitors to peruse 2025's art and history exhibits before they leave. Holiday jewelry-making and crafting events are also offered.
During the festival, the Ogunquit Playhouse plays "White Christmas" several times, and it was the reason this visitor on Reddit recommended Ogunquit for winter: "Ogunquit Playhouse is probably the best hidden gem for theater in the Northeast. The town and shops are great. They usually announce their show schedule in early January." Those who are unwilling to let winter pass without hitting the slopes and don't mind a rustic experience may want to try nearby Powderhouse Hill Ski Area. The area advertises itself as Maine's smallest skiing area and has a single tow powered by a truck engine. It's not posh — but travelers seeking an authentic experience may enjoy it.
North Conway, New Hampshire
Well-rounded and full of winter scenery, the village of North Conway in New Hampshire serves up escapades that will satisfy visitors with a range of interests. In the colder months, destinations around town ooze holiday festivities and cheer. The surrounding White Mountains beckon to those looking for winter sports. Visitors who love winter but who sometimes fancy a temporary tropical escape from the blustery cold will find a surprise downtown.
By far, North Conway's biggest winter attraction is skiing. The village is close to at least three ski resorts offering winter sports of all types and has been voted one of the U.S.'s best ski towns. Right in town, the family-friendly Cranmore Mountain Resort caters to families with lessons for children and newcomers to the sport. There are black-diamond trails for advanced skiers, top-ranked snow tubing, and terrain parks for snowboarding. 15 minutes away, popular Attitash offers 76 trails across two mountains. Black Mountain Ski Resort is also nearby.
Those who enjoy holiday magic will find downtown North Conway to be a cheerful escape. In early December, Settlers Green, the town's outlet shopping mall, hosts a festive Christmas tree lighting. The day sees tubing, visits with Santa, ice carving, live caroling by a local high school, and a tree lighting at the end of the day. Also downtown, the historic Conway Scenic Railroad offers a Santa Holiday Express train ride where Santa and his elves greet guests. Those who prefer white wonderlands will want to try the White Mountaineer or Snow Train rides. After all the cold-weather fun, North Conway is home to the tropical-themed Kahuna Laguna, where palm trees and other tropical touches welcome visitors to warm pools, fun water slides, and a humongous hot tub.
Essex, Connecticut
Essex is essentially made up of three villages — Ivoryton, Essex, and Centerbrook — each with its own distinct personality that together make Essex the perfect example of small-town America. Boating and sailing are popular around the villages, but in winter, some of New England's most colorful parades and celebrations pull visitors in. These celebrations span the whole winter with activities extending into March, so visitors looking to spend time in Essex may want to check the villages' event calendars to time their trip with a festival.
The season kicks off in Ivoryton with Ivoryton Illuminations on the first Saturday in December. The family-friendly celebration sends kids of all ages on fun adventures like an elf scavenger hunt, a cookie decorating session, and a petting zoo. As the evening winds down, Santa arrives to help illuminate the town most magically. Ivoryton is so festive in winter that it was featured as one of the destinations on the NBC series, "Merriest Main Streets." After enjoying the celebration, visitors can see a holiday play at Ivoryton Playhouse or go shopping.
In February, Essex puts on a fun Groundhog Day Parade. A larger-than-life papier-mâché groundhog serves as the centerpiece of the event and is eagerly anticipated for its secret costume, which is not revealed until parade day. Paraders and onlookers get hats shaped like groundhogs and noisemakers to celebrate along Essex's main street. Main Street is itself a treasure trove of cute shops, including a cheese shop, galleries, clothing stores, small eateries, and the historic Griswold Inn. As winter winds down, Essex also throws a parade in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
Concord, Massachusetts
"The shot heard around the world" came from Old North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts, where the American Revolution began. Today, the picturesque town majors on historical and literary sites, all surrounded by New England scenery reminiscent of the region's villages. Winter is the perfect time to enjoy the popular sites, as many remain open during the colder months after summer crowds have dispersed. In fact, visitors recommending the town for a winter vacation most often highlight the historical sites. This visitor on Reddit had this to say: "Don't forget about Concord MA, so much American history there plus it is so charming this time of year."
Some of the major historical sites are Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where authors Henry David Thoreau and Nathaniel Hawthorne are buried, and the Concord Museum, where objects from the American Revolution are on exhibit. The most important site is Minute Man National Historical Park, where key events of the Revolution unfolded. History buffs will want to follow the Battle Road Trail for as long as their legs and the weather allow. The 5-mile trail is an opportunity to trace the British soldiers' footsteps and important revolutionary sites.
Particularly interesting on this route are the 11 Witness Houses. The storied buildings include the Capt. William Smith House, whose residents tried to treat an injured British soldier who is now buried next to the house. Minute Man also includes The Wayside, where famous authors Louisa May Alcott and Nathaniel Hawthorne lived. There are many other literary sites around Concord, which is the other reason visitors like this Redditor recommend the town: "The past comes alive here! Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Louisa May Alcott all found a home in Concord. You will find five author homes, many authors' graves, and awesome bookstores."
Stockbridge, Massachusetts
Visitors in our research kept recommending the village of Stockbridge for its typical New England beauty, winter sports, and amazing arts scene. While snowy sports are offered at numerous locations around the town, Stockbridge's indoor arts scene is the primary draw for visitors seeking high-quality cultural experiences during the colder months. In fact, local tourism officials highlight the Norman Rockwell Museum and the town's Gilded Age mansions on Stockbridge's tourism website.
Norman Rockwell's move to Stockbridge in 1953 coincided with his evolution to focus on social and political issues in his art. It was in Stockbridge — at his studio, now part of the museum — that he painted famous pieces like Golden Rule, which was also one of the many cover illustrations he painted for "The Saturday Evening Post." Genuine fans of the artist and art historians will enjoy touring the studio and learning about the inspiration for his pieces. The museum houses the largest collection of Rockwell's work in the world and is popular even in winter. Works by other artists are also on display.
In addition to the famous museum, travelers in our research, like this visitor on Reddit, enjoyed Stockbridge's artistic homes: "The Norman Rockwell Museum & the Mount are in Stockbridge, it's worth a visit." The Mount is author Edith Wharton's former home in Stockbridge and has been preserved and opened to the public for tours. While the house primarily showcases Wharton's literary work, her commitment to beauty in architecture and interior design resonates with lovers of art and design.
Keenebunkport, Maine
The village of Kennebunkport is pretty all year, but in winter, the town puts on dazzling Christmas décor that draws visitors from near and far to its cheerful atmosphere. Consistently voted among the U.S.'s best Christmas towns, Kennebunkport is an ideal destination for travelers whose primary reason for visiting in winter is holiday cheer.
Long before the village's famous festival, Christmas Prelude, Kennebunkport transforms into a picture-perfect destination with cheerful decorations and lights throughout town. For 11 days in December, Christmas Prelude adds to the magical ambiance with events like a Christmas tree lighting in the village square and Santa arriving by lobster boat, in celebration of the town's history.
Visitors who arrive during Christmas Prelude will enjoy the most magical Christmas on snow-dusted grounds and indoors. Outdoor highlights include a playful hat parade showcasing creative headwear, a family festival with ice carving, live music, and seasonal treats, and a crowd-pleasing pooch parade. Missed the festival? There's more to do, including checking out the indoor skating rink at The Waterhouse Center and visiting the numerous award-winning restaurants around town.
Stowe, Vermont
During winter, the village of Stowe comes alive thanks to its proximity to Stowe Ski Resort, a resort known nationally as one of the best in the East. While the area is popular for summer activities (like a hike that is one of the most photographed destinations in Vermont), in winter, Stowe is all about snowshoeing, skiing, and other winter sports. Visitors seeking out a picturesque small village to use as a home base for these winter adventures will enjoy the village.
With 116 trails, the majority for advanced and intermediate skiers, the resort is a good bet for those with many years of experience in the sport. Beginners also have their share of trails, along with one terrain park for snowboarding and skill-building. Additional offerings include backcountry trails for snowshoeing, lessons for both adults and kids, and a sky-high gondola offering sweeping winter views.
As a first-class resort, Stowe offers mountain-top dining and a lively après-ski scene in town. Around town, visitors can also book horse-drawn sleighs on a particularly snowy day or enjoy dog sledding.
Boothbay Harbor, Maine
Boothbay Harbor's harbor is dusted in snow come winter. The town sits along the Maine coastline, an ideal location for spring, summer, and fall when the area is packed with events and a variety of birds that make it one of the best places in Maine for wildlife viewing. In the colder months, the destination slows down with fewer visitors and many businesses closing for the season. While the town may feel sleepy for visitors who go in winter, its coastal beauty and thoughtful outdoor attractions make for a sleepiness that's more peaceful than it is boring.
Those seeking relaxation will find peace in leisurely walks around the seaside and harbor — especially after a recent snowfall. Along the coast, a few trails maintained by the Boothbay Region Land Trust soothe the soul with amazing coastal views. A good choice is the Oak Point Farm Trail, which offers relaxing sunset and sunrise views and follows Boothbay's coastline for 1 mile. Those seeking artistic inspiration in a natural setting may enjoy the Sculpture Trail, portions of which wind along the harbor. With the ocean providing calming views and creative sculptures to inspire, the trail is a good way to spend a winter day in town.
Boothbay is also home to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, New England's largest botanical garden. Bathed in colorful lights for its annual Gardens Aglow, the garden is perfect for a cheery stroll from November through January when the lights are up. The display is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during special evening hours. After January, the garden closes until May.
Woodstock, Vermont
Woodstock's main claim to fame in winter is Wassail Weekend, a renowned holiday festival featuring horses and Victorian flair. But year-round, it is beloved for being as quintessentially New England as any village can be. The village, often voted America's most beautiful town, embodies New England charm, with the snow-capped Green Mountains rising behind historic buildings dating to the 19th and 20th centuries. Today, many of those buildings continue traditions started hundreds of years ago.
F.H. Gillinghams has served the community since 1886 and continues to offer authentic New England maple syrup and cheeses. The Yankee Bookshop dates to 1916. And Billings Farm has been a working farm since 1890. In winter, the historic farm is one of the most popular destinations around the village, thanks to the delightful event, Winter Celebration on the Farm. The farm is dressed in Victorian holiday decor, transporting visitors to experience what Christmas looked like in the 19th century. There are fire pits for warming up with hot cider or cocoa, and traditional activities like candle dipping and butter making. Visitors can also enjoy horse-drawn sleighs around the farm.
In town, Wassail Weekend transforms Woodstock into a fairy tale, with dazzling lights dripping everywhere, cheery red-and-green wreaths and bows, and the most festive scenes. Among the festivities, visitors can enjoy a popular parade featuring horses, carriages, and paraders all decked out in Victorian wear. Additional events include crafts for children, holiday ornament making for adults, caroling, bonfires, and tree lightings. With all its seasonal happenings, Woodstock is the perfect New England village for winter. A visitor on Reddit recommended it like this: "Woodstock VT is good... It has that classic New England look."
Methodology
We searched Reddit forums and authoritative travel review sites to identify New England destinations with the highest recommendations. Once we found these, we checked to see which were particularly recommended for winter, along with their tourism board websites, to see if they were appropriate winter destinations. We were also careful to ensure that the destinations could properly be called villages — although the list has two exceptions — Concord and Boothbay Harbor, which, although not classified as villages, retain the kind of small-town vibes that give them the village feel.