New England's Coziest Villages Perfect For A Winter Escape

New England has much to recommend it. From the coastlines of Maine to the rolling hills and mountains of New Hampshire, the region's diverse geography offers a range of natural beauty that's hard to beat. If that were all the region promised, it would be like any other naturally gorgeous place in the U.S. But New England has other advantages. It is one of the U.S.'s most historic places thanks to it being the site where the Revolutionary War began in the 1770s, and where some of the 13 original colonies first settled. It also boasts small-town vibes and gorgeous architecture from the 17th to 19th centuries, where sparse populations settled in tiny villages, hoping to find freedom.

Today, the beauty of rolling hills, peaky mountains, and gorgeous coastlines, along with small town ambiance, is mostly responsible for the area's appeal among road trippers looking for routes that pass charming small towns and visitors looking for picturesque escapes. Add the amazing history and architecture around the region, and New England becomes the ultimate destination. In winter, much of New England's beauty is accentuated with snow, adding a cozy feel to the villages. Apart from the quintessential New England charm, visitors will find winter sports, amazing history and arts scenes, and quiet towns perfect for restorative walks.

Using research, we've narrowed our focus on some of the region's best villages for a winter holiday. We were careful to choose destinations that would appeal to all types of travelers. Art lovers, history buffs, skiers, Christmas fans, and travelers who simply want a beautiful village they can stroll for hours will find a destination to appeal to their souls.