Colorado's Rocky Mountain Foothills Hide An Under-The-Radar State Park Near Fort Collins

Rocky Mountain National Park and its outdoor adventures might attract the most visitors (more than 4.5 million to be precise), but some of Colorado's most striking scenery can be found at its lesser-known state parks. Lory State Park is one such gem, situated in the gradually climbing foothills of the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Here, miles of trails traverse grassy meadows and hillsides covered in shrubs, while the glassy waters of Horsetooth Reservoir gleam like a mirror from the top of Arthur's Rock.

From mountain biking, hiking, and trail running to swimming or paddleboarding along the reservoir's red-rock shores, the sheer variety of activities on offer here is part of the draw. If you're lucky, you might even see a golden eagle or another bird of prey that puts the preserve on the Colorado Birding Trail. It's also one of the only Colorado state parks with a bike park. Despite its beauty, Lory State Park received only 255,000 visitors in 2024, which was more than in the previous 4 years, according to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources' 2024 Financial Report.

"We'd definitely like to leave this park in a more primitive condition, so it has multiple opportunities for solitude," shared ranger Ian O'Brien with The Denver Post." You can feel like you're really out in nature, but you're only a 20-minute drive from Old Town Fort Collins." You won't find a developed campground, but the park's six backcountry campsites turn a hiking weekend into an off-the-grid escape.