Colorado's Rocky Mountain Foothills Hide An Under-The-Radar State Park Near Fort Collins
Rocky Mountain National Park and its outdoor adventures might attract the most visitors (more than 4.5 million to be precise), but some of Colorado's most striking scenery can be found at its lesser-known state parks. Lory State Park is one such gem, situated in the gradually climbing foothills of the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Here, miles of trails traverse grassy meadows and hillsides covered in shrubs, while the glassy waters of Horsetooth Reservoir gleam like a mirror from the top of Arthur's Rock.
From mountain biking, hiking, and trail running to swimming or paddleboarding along the reservoir's red-rock shores, the sheer variety of activities on offer here is part of the draw. If you're lucky, you might even see a golden eagle or another bird of prey that puts the preserve on the Colorado Birding Trail. It's also one of the only Colorado state parks with a bike park. Despite its beauty, Lory State Park received only 255,000 visitors in 2024, which was more than in the previous 4 years, according to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources' 2024 Financial Report.
"We'd definitely like to leave this park in a more primitive condition, so it has multiple opportunities for solitude," shared ranger Ian O'Brien with The Denver Post." You can feel like you're really out in nature, but you're only a 20-minute drive from Old Town Fort Collins." You won't find a developed campground, but the park's six backcountry campsites turn a hiking weekend into an off-the-grid escape.
Lory State Park's miles of mountain and meadow trails
At Lory State Park, trails are what it's all about. Comprising nearly 2,600 acres, the park offers more than 28 miles of trails, which expand to 60 miles when you include connected trails in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, which borders Lory State Park to the south. Most of the park's trails are multiuse, meaning that mountain bikers, hikers, and horseback riders need to be mindful of one another. Use this interactive map to check for trail closures and plan your route.
For hiking, visitors recommend the Arthur's Rock Trail. From 6,780 feet, you can see the jagged mountains give way to a sea of grass that covers the low-lying area near the reservoir. All this is set against a backdrop of the bluest sky with Fort Collins visible in the distance. One of the more challenging routes in the park, it's reserved exclusively for hikers and has an elevation gain of nearly 1,200 feet. Expect to spend at least 2 hours hiking the 3.4-mile (round-trip) trail, but don't be surprised if it takes longer on account of stopping to take in all the views.
Mountain bikers of all skill levels can enjoy Lory State Park thanks to its range of trails. Local mountain bikers recommend the Valley Trails for beginner riders. The West Valley Trail and the East Valley Trail together form a 5-mile loop that takes bikers through the rolling hills and big, open meadows the park is known for.
Spend a day on the lake at Lory State Park
For non-hikers, Horsetooth Reservoir offers plenty to do. Although managed by Larimer County instead of Colorado State Parks, the reservoir shares a border with Lory State Park and is one of the main attractions for visitors. Measuring 6.5 miles from end to end, the reservoir gets its name from the nearby rock formation that could look like a horse's tooth if you squint a little. Paddle Board @ the Comedy Overlook is one (interestingly named) local activity organizer offering a stand-up paddleboarding experience that visitors love.
"After a quick 5-minute lesson, they had us up and out in the water! It was a really special time for two people from the Midwest who never get to see this kind of geography," raved two guests in a Google review. The reservoir, and Satanka Cove, specifically, isn't quite as busy with boats as Boyd Lake State Park's scenic beaches, so you get that ultra-satisfying feeling of slicing through pristine water. The surrounding landscape features red rock formations that slope right into the water and lush vegetation growing from rust-colored soil.
Although Lory State Park and Horsetooth Reservoir remain open during the snowy season (from the end of October through March or early April), the best time to visit is from summer through the end of fall. If you plan on swimming, peak summer months offer the best conditions, but keep in mind that lifeguards aren't on duty here. After a day on the water, return to Fort Collins, recently ranked the most peaceful place to live in America.