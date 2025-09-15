Just Outside Denver Is A Lake State Park Featuring Scenic Trails, Beaches, And Water Sports

Life's too short not to hit up the lake whenever you get the chance. Even though Minnesota is technically in the lead with its reputation as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Colorado is also home to many picturesque lakes — Blue Mesa Reservoir just might be the most famous since it's the largest body of water in the state. But when the four-hour drive from Denver seems too daunting, opt for waterfront fun at Boyd Lake State Park. This unsung destination is an outdoor enthusiast's haven — whether you like splashing around in the water or prefer adventures on land, you'll experience all that and more at Boyd Lake. With plenty of camping spots to unwind, there's no excuse to miss out on this state park.

Spanning 361 acres of land and 1,700 acres of water surface, Boyd Lake was initially two separate bodies of water: North and South Basins. After several ownerships, Colorado State Parks officially obtained the rights for recreational use, as well as lake access, in 1978. From then on, Boyd Lake State Park became a beloved getaway for Colorado residents and tourists. As a year-round destination, it offers a variety of outdoor activities such as swimming in the lake, sailing across the water, and other sports. The charming trails burst with color during spring, while fall transforms them into crimson and golden pathways — it's a guaranteed good time for every member of the family, regardless of age. Wintertime visitors can engage in ice fishing and hunting.

The drive from Denver to Boyd Lake State Park is just one hour long. Fort Collins, which experts consider the most peaceful place to live in America, is even closer at 30 minutes. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, is two hours away, while coming from Boulder takes one hour.