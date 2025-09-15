Just Outside Denver Is A Lake State Park Featuring Scenic Trails, Beaches, And Water Sports
Life's too short not to hit up the lake whenever you get the chance. Even though Minnesota is technically in the lead with its reputation as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Colorado is also home to many picturesque lakes — Blue Mesa Reservoir just might be the most famous since it's the largest body of water in the state. But when the four-hour drive from Denver seems too daunting, opt for waterfront fun at Boyd Lake State Park. This unsung destination is an outdoor enthusiast's haven — whether you like splashing around in the water or prefer adventures on land, you'll experience all that and more at Boyd Lake. With plenty of camping spots to unwind, there's no excuse to miss out on this state park.
Spanning 361 acres of land and 1,700 acres of water surface, Boyd Lake was initially two separate bodies of water: North and South Basins. After several ownerships, Colorado State Parks officially obtained the rights for recreational use, as well as lake access, in 1978. From then on, Boyd Lake State Park became a beloved getaway for Colorado residents and tourists. As a year-round destination, it offers a variety of outdoor activities such as swimming in the lake, sailing across the water, and other sports. The charming trails burst with color during spring, while fall transforms them into crimson and golden pathways — it's a guaranteed good time for every member of the family, regardless of age. Wintertime visitors can engage in ice fishing and hunting.
The drive from Denver to Boyd Lake State Park is just one hour long. Fort Collins, which experts consider the most peaceful place to live in America, is even closer at 30 minutes. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, is two hours away, while coming from Boulder takes one hour.
Where to stay at Boyd Lake State Park
No matter the question, camping is always the answer. Boyd Lake State Park promises an unforgettable experience, whether you're pitching a tent or traveling in your RV. Offering 140 pull-through sites, the pet-friendly campground is equipped with amenities that make your stay comfortable. Advance reservations are necessary to secure your spot. Campers have access to 20/30/50-amp electric hook-ups, a dump station, as well as showers and flush toilets housed in three separate buildings. The maximum length for vehicles is 40 feet. Each site can hold a total of six campers.
You'll also come across recreation facilities such as horseshoe pits and playgrounds for the little ones to run around. The campground has designated picnic areas with grills, tables, and benches. There are also laundry facilities available for use — although they're off limits during the colder months. Wintertime visitors can stay at the campground from November 1 to March 31, but with limited access to amenities — only the dump station and restroom are at your disposal.
If camping is out of the question for you, you can book accommodations in Loveland. Top picks are Quality Inn and Suites or Travelodge by Wyndham, both of which are a short drive from the state park. Otherwise, you need to look for more options on Airbnb that better suit your budget.
The best things to do at Boyd Lake State Park
Lakeside activities are a given at Boyd Lake. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, nature lovers can don their swimsuits and cool off at the designated beach. There are concession stands, showers, picnic tables, and other amenities by the beach, so you don't have to walk back to the campground. Bring a ball with you for a friendly volleyball match on the sandy court. Adrenaline rush seekers, however, will head straight to the marina to rent ski boats and pontoon boats to cruise on the water. Other equipment rentals at the marina include life jackets, camping-related items, fishing gear, and more.
There's enough space on the water for both powerboats and calmer rides to enjoy Boyd Lake. It's popular with water skiers showing off their moves, kayakers paddling from one end to the other, and canoeists going for a romantic glide. Anglers can launch their vessel from the boat ramp or set their rod at the fishing pier. Sailboats can venture out during the golden hour to soak in the peaceful panoramas.
It's not a true Boyd Lake getaway without going on a hike or two. The out-and-back Boyd Lake Trail via Park Drive spans its western shore's length. While it's 8.1 miles long, anyone can complete it, whether on foot or by bike. For a leisurely hike, the Grassland Trail is a 1-mile path that exposes you to the local flora and fauna. As for long-distance journeys, the 21.7-mile Loveland Recreation Trail makes a loop around the town while traversing the state park. Ready for another adventure out West? Check out Staunton State Park, which is a mountainous paradise worthy of national status.