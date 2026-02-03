This Colorado Hot Springs Resort Features Creekside Soaking Pools, Giant Slides, And Lodging

There's nothing quite so rejuvenating as spending time in mineral hot springs, letting the warm water envelop you, and feeling your stress drifting away. But finding natural springs, where the water is warmed by the earth itself, isn't always that easy — unless you know where to go. Colorado is one of those places with fantastic natural hot springs, including the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly day of fun on water slides or a romantic weekend retreat with a soak in a natural creekside hot spring and a visit to the spa, there's something for everyone here.

Mount Princeton's hot springs were first commercialized in 1879. But long before that, the Ute people considered the area sacred, and they "had legends discussing a winter camping area where snows never fell and where fresh water was easy to reach." That sounds pretty idyllic, and it's still true today. The waters that flow here are also special because they don't have any sulfur. This means there's no eggy smell that several natural hot springs often have, which can be off-putting for some visitors. This naturally warm, pristine water is the star of the show here.

The resort has several large pools for both day visitors and overnight guests of all ages, where you can swim and play to your heart's content. There's also a set of pools at the base of the two gigantic 700-foot-long water slides. They're the highest water slides in the state, and they're fast and fun. It's a choose-your-own-adventure situation: the open-air slide lets you watch the mountains as you zip down, or the enclosed slide gives you a more adrenaline-filled experience. No matter how you like to unwind, Mount Princeton Hot Springs offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.