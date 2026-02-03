This Colorado Hot Springs Resort Features Creekside Soaking Pools, Giant Slides, And Lodging
There's nothing quite so rejuvenating as spending time in mineral hot springs, letting the warm water envelop you, and feeling your stress drifting away. But finding natural springs, where the water is warmed by the earth itself, isn't always that easy — unless you know where to go. Colorado is one of those places with fantastic natural hot springs, including the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly day of fun on water slides or a romantic weekend retreat with a soak in a natural creekside hot spring and a visit to the spa, there's something for everyone here.
Mount Princeton's hot springs were first commercialized in 1879. But long before that, the Ute people considered the area sacred, and they "had legends discussing a winter camping area where snows never fell and where fresh water was easy to reach." That sounds pretty idyllic, and it's still true today. The waters that flow here are also special because they don't have any sulfur. This means there's no eggy smell that several natural hot springs often have, which can be off-putting for some visitors. This naturally warm, pristine water is the star of the show here.
The resort has several large pools for both day visitors and overnight guests of all ages, where you can swim and play to your heart's content. There's also a set of pools at the base of the two gigantic 700-foot-long water slides. They're the highest water slides in the state, and they're fast and fun. It's a choose-your-own-adventure situation: the open-air slide lets you watch the mountains as you zip down, or the enclosed slide gives you a more adrenaline-filled experience. No matter how you like to unwind, Mount Princeton Hot Springs offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.
Enjoying the amenities at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort
Chalk Creek runs through the heart of the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, and one of the standout features is the creekside hot spring pools. The hot geothermal water mixes with the Chalk Creek water, so each pool has its own temperature. The 20 pools are literally in the creek and made with rocks, so it's a bit more on the rustic side. The creekside pools may close if the creek is running high, which can happen in late spring. There are also some private manmade soaking pools near the banks. They can make for an ideal romantic escape, especially if you book the L'Amour Package that includes dinner, dessert, drinks, and a 90-minute private soak.
If you want to maximize your relaxation, stop by the spa, which has its own pool and hot springs. It's only open for those 16 and older and only for overnight guests or those getting a treatment, so it's a more peaceful area of the resort. You can indulge in a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. Plus, if you're getting a spa treatment, you have access to the other pool areas at the resort.
Beyond enjoying the spa and the geothermal waters, there are courts for pickleball, tennis, and basketball. And you don't have to leave the resort to find somewhere to eat. The Mary Murphy Steak House in the main lodge is a full-service restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Juice Bar has small bites, smoothies, and juices, and Princeton Market has pizza along with vacation essentials, including groceries. There's also the Biergarten, which is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and has quick treats like hot dogs and ice cream.
Planning your trip to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort
If you've ever wanted to have your very own mountain getaway, you'll want to book a room at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort for the night (or two, or three). The resort has a mix of classic-style guest rooms, larger suites, and private cabins spread over the 70-acre resort. The cabins have a kitchen, living room, and bedrooms, and the largest have space for up to 10 people. The creekside suites have private balconies or patios overlooking Chalk Creek, and there are three buildings with guest rooms: the lodge, hillside, and cliffside. Each has different configurations for beds, views, and access to amenities, so you can choose what works best for your vacation.
Overnight guests get free access to bikes as well as cross-country skis or snowshoes, all depending on the season. There are also some guest-only cabanas and free fitness classes available, with many of these sessions incorporating the pool. When planning your trip, remember that the resort is open throughout the year, but some features are seasonal. The water slides and their pools are only open during the summer, and the infinity pool is only open to the public on weekends between Labor Day and Memorial Day, though you can reserve it for a private event during the off-season.
If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport to Mount Princeton is Colorado Springs Airport, located about two hours southeast of the resort by car. It's also about two hours from Colorado Springs and about 15 minutes from the unique mountain town of Buena Vista. And while you're in the area, take the time to check out St. Elmo, one of the American West's best-preserved ghost towns, just about 30 minutes away by car.