California's Surprisingly Historic City On Route 66's Western Endpoint Is A Top Centennial Celebration Spot

Route 66 is one of the most famous highways of all time, a name synonymous with scenic drives, roadside attractions, and small towns in the American heartland. It's a perfectly functional strip of pavement, and you could drive any part of its 2,000-plus miles just to get from Point A to Point B, but most people have a more romantic fantasy. We imagine exploring the country by car, just as generations of road-trippers have done before us. Jack Kerouac traveled Route 66 before writing "On the Road." The fictional Joad family migrated along this road in John Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath." The TV series "Route 66" chronicled interstate adventures for four consecutive seasons. There's a lot of history here — and the time has finally come to celebrate.

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, making it far older than many people realize. This is why America's iconic highway is a must-do road trip; commemorations will take place across the country and throughout the year, including festivals, caravans, car shows, and motorcycle rallies. Many travelers will drive the whole thing, from Lake Michigan to the Pacific Ocean. And what will they find at the western end? Santa Monica, California.

A sign at the famous Santa Monica Pier marks the terminus of Route 66, which makes the oceanfront city a great place to begin or end your journey; photographing yourself in front of it is a road tripper's rite of passage. While many dismiss greater Los Angeles as a place lacking rich history, Santa Monica begs to differ: This is a town full of preserved architecture, storied streets, and pastimes that date back to the late 19th century. In other words, this is a great place to get in the Route 66 spirit — and begin a century's worth of reflection.