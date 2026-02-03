New York's Prestigious Village Is A Hamptons Hideaway With Top Beaches And World-Class Golf
Set along the eastern end of Long Island, Southampton has long been one of New York's most prestigious villages. Grand estates sit back behind hedges, village streets wind calmly, and even in peak summer, the atmosphere feels refined. That's what makes Southampton feel like a true hideaway, especially for travelers who value privacy, tradition, and quiet luxury.
Prestige here is baked into the village's history. Southampton has served as a summer retreat for wealthy New Yorkers since the late 19th century, and with median home values well above $2 million, that legacy still shapes its personality today. Historic homes, manicured lawns, and a preserved village center are signs of its long-established affluence, which launched when the Long Island Rail Road extended through the town in 1872, bringing rich city folk out to summer on the coast. Today, Southampton is a destination that feels exclusive without being inaccessible. Even without owning a home, it's reachable from the city in just a few hours. Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO can connect visitors with a temporary coastal getaway, whether you're looking for a cute apartment or a luxury estate.
What truly anchors Southampton's reputation, though, is its natural setting. The village sits between some of the Hamptons' most celebrated beaches and a cluster of legendary golf courses. And if you visit in the fall, you can't miss the hamlet of Water Mill, an under-the-radar celebrity refuge that comes alive with vibrant fall foliage. It's just enough to make you pull your cashmere cardigan tighter, chardonnay in hand, and reach for the latest Holly Peterson beach read.
Southampton's top beaches offer exclusive serenity
Southampton's coastline is a major reason the village is considered one of the Hamptons' most desirable bases. Beaches here are known not just for their beauty, but for their sense of scale and calm — wide stretches of white sand, rolling dunes, and stunning Atlantic views. Out of the village's 11 beaches, Coopers Beach, also the top U.S. beach for 2025, is the standout. Its clean sand and dramatic dune backdrop make it a favorite among locals and visitors who want a classic Hamptons beach day done right. There's a $50 per day parking fee, and beachgoers can rent umbrellas for $20 and chairs for $15.
Beyond Coopers, Southampton offers 10 other beaches with a low-key feel. These aren't party hotspots; they're better suited for long walks, early swims, and afternoons spent reading under an umbrella. All have public access except Dune Beach, which is exclusively for village residents. Reviewers particularly love Ponquogue Beach for families and Meschutt Beach for livelier vibes. And if you're down for exploring, many of New York's best stretches of sand are in nearby Sag Harbor, just a 20-minute drive away.
For travelers, Southampton is the place to enjoy relaxing Hamptons beach days without feeling like you're competing for space. The beaches feel integrated into daily life rather than treated as singular attractions. Whether you're visiting for a weekend or a season, the coastline here is a major draw, attracting visitors seeking a refined coastal escape.
World-class golf abounds in Southampton
If Southampton's beaches define its natural beauty, its world-class golf draws elite golfers from all around. The village sits near some of the most revered courses in the country — in fact, three Southampton golf courses are listed on Golf Digest's 2025 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. That includes Shinnecock Hills Golf Club — ranked fourth on the list — which is widely regarded as one of the finest and most challenging links-style courses in the world. It was also named World's Best Golf Course in 2022 by the World Golf Awards, and it was chosen to host the 2026 U.S. Open. Steeped in history dating back to 1891, Shinnecock Hills is synonymous with golf at the highest level.
Nearby private clubs, such as Sebonack and National Golf Links of America (also ranking on Golf Digest's list), are also well-regarded for their prestige. Even for visitors and residents who don't play, the manicured landscapes and heritage associated with these courses contribute to the village's polished, exclusive vibe.
For visitors who aren't club members, Southampton and the surrounding areas also offer a selection of public courses. Southampton Golf Range features a Toptracer driving range as well as an 18-hole miniature golf course. If you venture out to neighboring Bridgehampton, you'll find Poxabogue Golf Center, which has a 9-hole course and driving range. Sag Harbor also has Sag Harbor State Golf Course, another 9-hole course that can also be played as 18 holes for a total of 5,393 yards. Rates for both are affordable — between $25 and $60, depending on day and residency status. For travelers looking to experience the Hamptons' world-class golf ranges and stunning beaches, Southampton remains one of New York's favorite coastal villages.