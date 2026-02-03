New York's Prestigious Village Is A Hamptons Hideaway With Top Beaches And World-Class Golf

Set along the eastern end of Long Island, Southampton has long been one of New York's most prestigious villages. Grand estates sit back behind hedges, village streets wind calmly, and even in peak summer, the atmosphere feels refined. That's what makes Southampton feel like a true hideaway, especially for travelers who value privacy, tradition, and quiet luxury.

Prestige here is baked into the village's history. Southampton has served as a summer retreat for wealthy New Yorkers since the late 19th century, and with median home values well above $2 million, that legacy still shapes its personality today. Historic homes, manicured lawns, and a preserved village center are signs of its long-established affluence, which launched when the Long Island Rail Road extended through the town in 1872, bringing rich city folk out to summer on the coast. Today, Southampton is a destination that feels exclusive without being inaccessible. Even without owning a home, it's reachable from the city in just a few hours. Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO can connect visitors with a temporary coastal getaway, whether you're looking for a cute apartment or a luxury estate.

What truly anchors Southampton's reputation, though, is its natural setting. The village sits between some of the Hamptons' most celebrated beaches and a cluster of legendary golf courses. And if you visit in the fall, you can't miss the hamlet of Water Mill, an under-the-radar celebrity refuge that comes alive with vibrant fall foliage. It's just enough to make you pull your cashmere cardigan tighter, chardonnay in hand, and reach for the latest Holly Peterson beach read.