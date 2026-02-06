Philadelphia's 5 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants, According To Reviews

In recent years, Korean fried chicken has seen an uptick in popularity in the United States. Crunchik'n in Center City is one Philadelphia eatery where you can enjoy this dish. This family-run business was first established by a father and daughter duo in New Jersey, before opening their Philadelphia location in 2019. Soon after, Philadelphia Magazine proclaimed that they had the best fried chicken in the city, with a reviewer on Yelp (where it's ranked in the top fried chicken restaurants in Philly), describing it as, "Very tasty with a crunchy saucy twist."

Crunchik'n claims to marinate their poultry for 24 hours and offers fried chicken in flavors like honey soy, sweet chili, and soy garlic (diners can choose between mild or spicy for either). Their popcorn chicken is a favorite among reviewers on Yelp and Google; you can get it on its own or in a rice bowl with vegetables and glass noodles known as Japchae. Or if you prefer, you could pair your fried chicken with a Korean street food favorite, a corn dog. "I couldn't stay away until I was overstuffed. This place is heaven," wrote a reviewer on Google, where Crunchik'n currently has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 460 reviews.

Housed in a small space with wall art that pays homage to Philadelphia, Crunchik'n is within walking distance of attractions like Independence National Historical Park. Crunchik'n is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m.