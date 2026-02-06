Philadelphia's 5 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants, According To Reviews
Visiting Philadelphia, one of America's top travel destinations with an amazing food scene, will have you searching the streets for the perfect cheesesteak. And if you're truly looking to immerse yourself in this Pennsylvania city's local flavors, you might even try scrapple, a hearty yet polarizing loaf-shaped pork-based dish. Not to mention that you can eat what is considered to be the best sandwich in America in Philadelphia's giant Reading Terminal Market. However, did you know that the City of Brotherly Love also has a thriving fried chicken scene? Philadelphia is dotted with eateries that specialize in this dish, which is commonly associated with the South.
But when in Philly, don't just head to the nearest fried chicken joint for the sake of convenience. To help, we've rounded up some of the city's best fried chicken restaurants, ranging from takeout spots to an elegant dinner establishment. The businesses featured in this article were selected based on consistent positive diner reviews from Google and Yelp, along with input from local publications like The Inquirer and Philadelphia Magazine. So, come and savor the city's crunchy offerings; Philly's culinary landscape blends various cultures, and the diversity of fried chicken restaurants serving unique variations of this dish reflects this notion.
Crunchik'n
In recent years, Korean fried chicken has seen an uptick in popularity in the United States. Crunchik'n in Center City is one Philadelphia eatery where you can enjoy this dish. This family-run business was first established by a father and daughter duo in New Jersey, before opening their Philadelphia location in 2019. Soon after, Philadelphia Magazine proclaimed that they had the best fried chicken in the city, with a reviewer on Yelp (where it's ranked in the top fried chicken restaurants in Philly), describing it as, "Very tasty with a crunchy saucy twist."
Crunchik'n claims to marinate their poultry for 24 hours and offers fried chicken in flavors like honey soy, sweet chili, and soy garlic (diners can choose between mild or spicy for either). Their popcorn chicken is a favorite among reviewers on Yelp and Google; you can get it on its own or in a rice bowl with vegetables and glass noodles known as Japchae. Or if you prefer, you could pair your fried chicken with a Korean street food favorite, a corn dog. "I couldn't stay away until I was overstuffed. This place is heaven," wrote a reviewer on Google, where Crunchik'n currently has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 460 reviews.
Housed in a small space with wall art that pays homage to Philadelphia, Crunchik'n is within walking distance of attractions like Independence National Historical Park. Crunchik'n is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m.
Bud & Marilyn's
If you love a restaurant with vintage appeal, grab a bite to eat at Bud & Marilyn's, founded in 2015. This mid-century-style establishment in Center City's Midtown Village offers Midwestern-inspired cuisine. Rated 4.5 stars on Google, Bud & Marilyn's is renowned for, you guessed it, fried chicken. "The chicken was excellent—crispy, juicy, and a very generous portion (half a chicken, cut in pieces)," wrote one reviewer. "Chicken had a great fry to it and very flavorful, moist as it should be," said another.
That said, this dish is available on the brunch and dinner menu with a few minor differences. While it is served with sides like buttermilk waffles and bacon for brunch, dinner patrons can expect roasted acorn squash and lemon herb sauce. Bud & Marilyn's, recognized in publications like Eater Philadelphia and Philadelphia Magazine, also dishes up hot chicken. A go-to among Yelp users, where Bud & Marilyn's has a 4.2 rating, are the Nashville hot buns, which are essentially sliders topped with pickles and slaw.
Nevertheless, as food blogger Big Boy Dining Out, who gave the eatery a five-star review, wrote, "There are not many meals I would consider better representative of simple, tasty American fare than Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken." Bud & Marilyn's is open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Making reservations on OpenTable is advised.
Doro Bet
If you've never had Ethiopian food, Doro Bet (which translates to "chicken house") in University City is a highly-rated establishment for an introduction to this cuisine. Nestled in West Philly, The Philadelphia Inquirer included it on its list of "2025's most vital Philly restaurants." This compact hole-in-the-wall, whose theme honors Ethiopia, dishes up gluten-free fried chicken. Several reviewers on Find Me Gluten Free, where Doro Bet has a five-star rating, state that they did not have issues with cross-contamination, making it a solid choice for those with food sensitivities or allergies.
Doro Bet offers their halal fried chicken half or whole, in two distinct flavors: lemon turmeric, known as Alicha, and spicy berbere, or Awaze. A diner on Google, who specified that they ordered both, called them "delicious," explaining, "some bites had a little kick and some a little smokiness, some bites had a bigger punch of lemon, and other[s] were herby." Plus, you can add even more flavor to your meal with Doro Bet's assortment of sauces, like garlic aioli and honey hot.
Although the chicken is the main attraction, you don't want to forget the sides. Featuring a 4.3 rating on the platform, another reviewer on Google stated, "It was so GOOD. Chicken was flavorful and crispy, the greens were my favorite such a unique flavor and the Mac was bomb. 10/10 recommend." Doro Bet, closed on Tuesdays, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Love & Honey Fried Chicken
Some might say you can't talk about fried chicken in Philadelphia without bringing up Love & Honey Fried Chicken. This eatery, located in Northern Liberties, a walkable neighborhood and trendy spot with quirky shops, is highly acclaimed. In 2024, Yelp Elites named it the best place to get fried chicken in Pennsylvania. Additionally, it was voted three years in a row as having the best fried chicken in the city by Metro Philly's Best.
Serving up Southern-inspired buttermilk fried chicken, an individual on Google wrote, "You can tell it's made fresh to order, and the seasoning hits all the right notes—savory, slightly sweet, with just the right kick. The touch of honey adds a delicious twist that takes it to another level." Other menu items include potato salad and cornbread muffins, further providing a taste of down-home cooking. "It is fantastic. Tenders, sandwiches, doesn't matter—all delicious," explained an individual on Reddit.
Love & Honey Fried Chicken is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take into account that this spot is takeout only (diners order and pick up their food at a window). Reviewers on Google note that, as it's a take-out spot, seating is not available, and finding parking can be a hassle. However, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has locations in nearby Newtown and Bryn Mawr, too, and as of this writing, there are other expansions in the works.
Asad's Hot Chicken
Asad's Hot Chicken is a local halal chain with several locations in and near Philadelphia. However, their OG site is a small food stall nestled in a Philly Gas station on Roosevelt Boulevard, about 30 minutes away from Center City. Although gas station food is a hard pass for some, Asad's Hot Chicken demonstrates that you can find a good meal in unexpected places. Case in point, The Philadelphia Inquirer included this spot in a 2023 article titled, "24 great fried chicken sandwiches in the Philly area."
The sliders, as they are called, are topped with pickles, coleslaw, and a creamy condiment known as Asad's sauce. Tenders are also on the menu, and like the sliders, they come with a side of fries. "Chicken was phenomenal. Juicy, hot, crispy. If you have an hour, you've gotta come. The best chicken in Philly.... Dare I say it," wrote a reviewer on Google (as this individual mentioned, it's not uncommon for there to be a line). Whatever customers decide to feast on, they must choose the intensity of their chicken, ranging from mild to scorchin' (or they can opt for no spice).
A reviewer on Yelp who said that Asad's Hot Chicken is "living up to the hype" warned, "Chicken is great, just be careful not to choose too high of a heat if you aren't into the hot spice because they aren't faking you out!" Asad's Hot Chicken on Roosevelt Boulevard is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m Friday and Saturday. Keep in mind that there is an Asad's Hot Chicken near Center City in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood, as well as Universal City. Both brick and mortar locations have stellar ratings.
Methodology
Fried chicken restaurants have risen in popularity in Philadelphia over the past couple of years. To create this guide, Islands filtered for top-rated spots in the city on Google and analyzed reviews written by users. This, coupled with Yelp rankings, ratings, and reviews, led us to these five recommendations.
Additionally, articles and awards from local publications like Philadelphia Magazine, Eater Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and others were fundamental to our research and decision-making. Our selections, spanning from restaurants serving Southern-style fried chicken to Ethiopian fried chicken, were chosen to showcase the diversity of flavors found in the City of Brotherly Love.