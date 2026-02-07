San Antonio's Artsy, Walkable Neighborhood To Visit Has Victorian Vibes And Great Eats

While many people flock to San Antonio to visit its old Spanish missions, pay respects at the Alamo, or stroll along the scenic and iconic River Walk, there are also loads of terrific neighborhoods to explore. From the Pearl District, a riverside destination with gourmet eats and vibrant events, to chic Alamo Heights, home to the city's top attractions, San Antonio is full of very cool pockets, including the area of Southtown and within it the district of King William.

Developed as an urban revitalization project in the 1990s, Southtown encompasses several smaller areas, including historic King William, which is most famous for its tree-lined streets and beautiful Victorian homes. Today, the zone is home to art centers, breweries, and cool cafes, along with some top-notch eateries. The greater neighborhood is also connected to the River Walk, which helps make it one of the most pedestrian-friendly areas in a city not otherwise known for its walkability.

This all adds up to a unique neighborhood that epitomizes what makes the Alamo City such an alluring destination. "The whole Southtown area is the quintessential old, small-town San Antonio," local gallery owner Hank Lee told Texas Highways. "Out-of-towners who stay on the River Walk can get a whole other sense of San Antonio down here."