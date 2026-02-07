San Antonio's Artsy, Walkable Neighborhood To Visit Has Victorian Vibes And Great Eats
While many people flock to San Antonio to visit its old Spanish missions, pay respects at the Alamo, or stroll along the scenic and iconic River Walk, there are also loads of terrific neighborhoods to explore. From the Pearl District, a riverside destination with gourmet eats and vibrant events, to chic Alamo Heights, home to the city's top attractions, San Antonio is full of very cool pockets, including the area of Southtown and within it the district of King William.
Developed as an urban revitalization project in the 1990s, Southtown encompasses several smaller areas, including historic King William, which is most famous for its tree-lined streets and beautiful Victorian homes. Today, the zone is home to art centers, breweries, and cool cafes, along with some top-notch eateries. The greater neighborhood is also connected to the River Walk, which helps make it one of the most pedestrian-friendly areas in a city not otherwise known for its walkability.
This all adds up to a unique neighborhood that epitomizes what makes the Alamo City such an alluring destination. "The whole Southtown area is the quintessential old, small-town San Antonio," local gallery owner Hank Lee told Texas Highways. "Out-of-towners who stay on the River Walk can get a whole other sense of San Antonio down here."
Soak up the history and art of Southtown and King William
The King William neighborhood was originally settled by affluent German immigrants in the 1860s, earning it the nickname "Sauerkraut Bend." These early residents built stately homes over a 25-block area in a creative blend of architectural styles, including Victorian, Italianate, and Greek Revival. After decades of neglect, the non-profit King William Association was formed in 1967 with the goal of protecting these houses, and one year later, the neighborhood was declared Texas' first historic district. Because of this, many of these grand houses still stand. While most are private residences (some available for short-term rental), you can take in their grandeur from the sidewalks while strolling under the shade of pecan trees.
This ability to easily ambulate through cultural attractions in Southtown and King William is surely one of its great selling points. It's also what makes it San Antonio's most walkable neighborhood, at least according to the website SA Home Viewer: "The neighborhood has a laid-back vibe with an emphasis on local art and culture, making it a great place to explore on foot."
This emphasis on art is on display throughout the neighborhood, especially at the Blue Star Arts Complex. This 160,000-square-foot former warehouse is now home to a number of studios, bars, a bike shop, artisan stores, and galleries, including the Contemporary at Blue Star, which presents more than 20 exhibitions each year. The Blue Star also hosts the First Friday Art Walk each month, during which the entire complex opens to the public and features live music and vendors. Other art spaces at Blue Star include the colorful and funky San Angel Folk Art Gallery and the FLIGHT Gallery, which specializes in contemporary art from San Antonio and beyond.
Eat your way around Southtown and King William
San Antonio has a reputation for being a very delicious city, and you'll find no shortage of quality eateries in Southtown and King William. For breakfast or brunch, head straight to the Guenther House. Situated in one of the neighborhood's historic homes, this legendary San Antonio eatery serves up pancakes and more in an Art Nouveau-style dining room that many customers rave about. "Best breakfast in San Antonio," gushed one reviewer on Tripadvisor, while another wrote, "This is a lovely garden spot overlooking the San Antonio River with excellent breakfast food in a beautiful setting."
For lunch, head to Rosario's ComidaMex & Bar — a San Antonio institution serving up old-school Tex-Mex favorites such as crispy tacos, flautas, chalupas, and enchiladas. If you find yourself thirsty later in the afternoon, sample a cold pint or two at Blue Star Brewing Company, located in the complex it's named for. When dinner time comes around, you can't go wrong with Bliss, which takes things up a notch with its masterfully executed takes on Modern American fare.
"Bliss is one of the city's most polished—yet unfussy—restaurants," observed a reviewer in Texas Monthly, while in AFAR, Robin Jerstad wrote, "The name says it all: To dine at Bliss is pure euphoria. In an intimate space with just 52 seats, this Southtown restaurant offers a dining experience you won't soon forget." For more of San Antonio's culinary magic, check out its most highly-rated restaurants.