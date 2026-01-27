San Antonio's Most Highly-Rated Restaurants, According To Research

One of America's most underrated foodie destinations is hiding in the Lone Star State. San Antonio, located about 90 minutes away from Austin, may be best known for its culture and rich history. Still, it has also earned itself the nickname "Texas' culinary capital." In fact, it's one of just two U.S. cities with a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy designation (the other is in the heart of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, in Tucson), thanks to its diverse and distinct cuisine and blossoming culinary landscape. Its extensive food scene includes everything from upscale riverfront steakhouses to classic barbecue and lively Tex-Mex eateries — but in such a wide-ranging food scene, where do visitors even begin?

To assist you on your foodie tour of San Antonio, we've dug through all the top food rating platforms to round up the city's very best — from long-standing institutions to restaurants that have made their mark in just a couple of years. All of our selections have high ratings across multiple platforms, as well as a large number of ratings. We've also done our best to try to showcase some of the diversity in San Antonio's vast culinary landscape.