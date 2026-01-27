San Antonio's Most Highly-Rated Restaurants, According To Research
One of America's most underrated foodie destinations is hiding in the Lone Star State. San Antonio, located about 90 minutes away from Austin, may be best known for its culture and rich history. Still, it has also earned itself the nickname "Texas' culinary capital." In fact, it's one of just two U.S. cities with a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy designation (the other is in the heart of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, in Tucson), thanks to its diverse and distinct cuisine and blossoming culinary landscape. Its extensive food scene includes everything from upscale riverfront steakhouses to classic barbecue and lively Tex-Mex eateries — but in such a wide-ranging food scene, where do visitors even begin?
To assist you on your foodie tour of San Antonio, we've dug through all the top food rating platforms to round up the city's very best — from long-standing institutions to restaurants that have made their mark in just a couple of years. All of our selections have high ratings across multiple platforms, as well as a large number of ratings. We've also done our best to try to showcase some of the diversity in San Antonio's vast culinary landscape.
Cullum's Attaboy
Black River caviar, truffle eggs, and champagne butter scallops are all on the brunch menu at Cullum's Attaboy, a cozy eatery along the St. Mary's Strip, but the atmosphere is markedly unpretentious, with walk-in counter service and a chalkboard menu greeting guests outside. Since launching in 2022 for brunch service, Cullum's Attaboy, led by chef Christopher Cullum, has earned a whole host of accolades, from a mention in the Michelin Guide to a James Beard nomination for Best Chef. It's also shot to the top of San Antonio's restaurant scene, with a 4.6 rating on Google and 4.3 on Yelp. "What really sets Attaboy apart is the creativity and quality behind each dish," said one Yelp reviewer. "Each dish was a delightful surprise- well presented and bursting with flavor."
And in August 2025, the French bistro even added dinner to its repertoire. Offerings include escargot with herbed scotch compound butter and pork, and plums served with white wine sauce. Cullum's Attaboy is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinkerton's Barbecue
Austin may be the top-ranked barbecue city in America, but there's plenty of highly-rated Texas barbecue right in San Antonio, too. Pinkerton's Barbecue first opened in Houston, earning features on the Travel Channel, Food Network, and Cooking Channel. Its San Antonio location opened its doors in 2021 and has since become one of the city's top eateries, with a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating and a 4.4 on Yelp. Pinkerton's menu features an array of smoked meats, ranging from Copper Creek prime brisket to jalapeõ sausage and dry-rub pork rubs, along with classic sides like tangy coleslaw and South Texas beans.
Keep in mind that lines can be long — but past guests say it's worth it. "Hands down, one of the best BBQ spots I've ever tried. Seriously—10,000/10," said a reviewer on Yelp. "My only regret? Going solo and not being able to try more!" Pinkerton's opens at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and closes at 9 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and 10 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays (or until supply runs out).
Domingo Restaurant
The San Antonio River Walk is considered to be one of the best attractions in Texas, thanks to its abundance of shopping and sightseeing, bordered by picturesque waterfront scenery. It's also where you'll find some of San Antonio's best dining, like Domingo Restaurant, which opened in 2021 in the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel. With a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor, guests consistently praise its South Texas cuisine and overall atmosphere.
"... My tuna tostados were beautiful in presentation and taste," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Our best meal in San Antonio by far." With breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch offered, highlights range from dulce de leche-topped churro waffles to short rib quesadillas and green chile and chicken enchiladas. Domingo Restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Bliss
This chef-owned and operated gem in the Southtown neighborhood has been making waves in San Antonio's food scene since opening in 2012, with a 4.9 rating on OpenTable (more than 5,000 reviews at the time of writing), not to mention a 4.6 on Yelp. Menus at Bliss are ever-changing, with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients and creativity, but the focus remains on upscale American cuisine. For a taste of what's offered, at the time of writing, entrees include seared sea scallops over mushroom risotto and hanger steak au poivre with Parmesan polenta.
You can also opt for a chef's tasting menu, featuring seven different courses. "Food is always spectacular, service top notch. Cozy, quiet, charming and inviting. It is our go to date night restaurant," said one guest on OpenTable. Bliss is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse
If all you can eat Brazilian barbecue is calling your name, then Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse is the spot for you. Find classic cuts like picanha, made from top sirloin, and costela, grilled ribs, all served table-side, plus over 30 salad bar and side options — all for one fixed price ($51.95 at lunch or $67.95 at dinner, with dinner pricing all day on weekends). "... The picanha is juicy and deeply flavorful, the lamb chops are tender and savory, and the filet mignon melts in your mouth," said one Yelp reviewer. "Add in the expansive salad bar with imported cheeses, cured meats, and fresh accompaniments, and every bite feels thoughtfully crafted."
But don't just take it from them — reviews are high across the board, with a 4.7 rating on Yelp with nearly 2,000 reviews, a 4.8 on Tripadvisor, a 4.9 on OpenTable, and a 4.9 rating on Google with nearly 15,000 reviews. If that's not enough to convince you, it was even a Travelers' Choice in 2025, awarded to Tripadvisor's top-rated restaurants and attractions. Chama Gaúcha is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Boudro's Texas Bistro on the Riverwalk
Since opening its doors on San Antonio's River walk in 1986, Boudro's Texas Bistro has become a local institution. Over the decades, Boudro's has amassed a 4.5 rating with over 6,000 reviews on Google and a 4.4 rating with nearly 5,000 reviews on Tripadvisor, cementing its status as one of San Antonio's highest-rated eateries. Chile-fried Gulf oysters, shrimp and grits cooked with bacon, chorizo, and poblano peppers, and tableside guacamole are some of the menu highlights at Boudro's, but you'll find an array of wood-grilled steaks and seafood dishes.
"I'm going to cut to the chase — BEST STEAK I'VE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE!" said a reviewer on Tripadvisor, who opted for the Texas filet. "I've been talking about this dish for days now." And if you're looking for a place to try a quintessential Texas prickly pear margarita, Boudro's rendition is considered one of the best in the city. Boudro's Texas Bistro is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Ida Claire
With a 4.5 rating on Google with nearly 4,000 reviews, plus a 4.3 rating on Yelp, Ida Claire has become one of the city's top-rated locales since introducing its Southern-style cuisine to San Antonio back in 2019. (In 2025, Chef Mary Lou Davis of "Hell's Kitchen" came on board as executive chef.) Best-known for its brunch, the restaurant serves hearty dishes like chicken and waffles with coffee-infused maple syrup, lemon poppyseed pancakes with blueberry compote and brown butter crumble, and duck confit nachos. But Ida Claire also serves dinner (with a few breakfast dishes on the menu), not to mention a vinyl happy hour on weekdays, complete with $8 cocktails and bar snacks.
You'll also find a varied cocktail menu, with options ranging from sweet to spirit-forward and refreshing. Past guests recommend making a reservation, as Ida Claire can get busy. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Leche de Tigre
Since opening its doors in 2023, Leche de Tigre, helmed by three brothers, including Chef Emil Oliva, has earned a mention in the Michelin Guide, a James Beard Award nomination for best chef, and an Icon status from OpenTable, where it has garnered a 4.9 rating for its coastal Peruvian cuisine. Featuring a largely seafood-based menu, with a range of cebiches, anticucherias, or grilled Peruvian street skewers, and shared plates, Leche de Tigre offers creative takes on authentic dishes, with a focus on seasonal ingredients and sustainable practices. You'll also find plenty of pisco cocktails offered on its bar menu, along with other inventive drinks like the "S Flores," made from tequila, plantain puree, and honey syrup.
"This restaurant is a must do for anyone visiting San Antonio," said one OpenTable reviewer. "Leche De Tigre has afforded me a food memory that nothing else can compare to." Visit Leche de Tigre from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, or noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería
Amid a local food scene that's brimming with exceptional spots for Tex-Mex and Mexican fare, Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería stands apart as one of the city's longest-running institutions. Located within Market Square, the largest Mexican market in the U.S., the Cortez family first opened the restaurant in 1941 with just three tables — by 1955, a bakery was added to the operation, with an array of Mexican breads and pastries like pan de paño, a sweet bread, tres leches cake, and churros. Decades later, the cafe is still operated by the Cortez family, and has earned a reputation as one of the city's must-visits, with over 24,000 reviews on Google and a 4.4 rating, along with a 4.2 on Tripadvisor (as well as a Travelers' Choice designation). Mi Tierra Cafe offers an all-day breakfast, where you can find everything from huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles, along with lunch and dinner dishes like enchiladas and fajitas, along with a breadth of margaritas, cocktails, and beers. Plus, the atmosphere is colorful and festive, with mariachi singers and bright decor.
"You feel like you're welcomed to a stranger's party when you enter the bakery/restaurant," said a past guest on Tripadvisor. "Overall great experience that every visitor to SA should try." Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, Sundays through Thursdays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
Housed in a 1894 former Pearl Brewhouse Building is another one of San Antonio's top local haunts, Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery. Expect dishes like a crawfish roll made with Creole butter, Gulf oysters, and fried snapper throats — the eatery centers coastal Texas cuisine with a modern spin, incorporating seasonal, local ingredients. Led by Chef Jeff Balfour, the restaurant has even been awarded a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide for its high-quality and value cooking. "Most importantly, the flavors were truly spot on," said one reviewer on Google, where the restaurant has a 4.5 rating with over 4,000 reviews. "Every single plate reflected the quality of the ingredients and the care put into the cuisine."
Plus, you'll find 15 different beers on tap — a callback to the building's original occupants. Join Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery for a meal from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Nola Brunch and Beignets
While most of San Antonio's top eateries lean into its Texas influence, at Nola Brunch and Beignets, it's all about the Big Easy. Brunch is the main event at Nola, which opened in 2017, with powdered sugar-covered beignets, po-boys, and duck and andouille gumbo on the menu all day. The restaurant has earned a 4.4 Google rating, alongside a 4.2 Yelp rating, with past guests consistently praising the flavors, service, and overall atmosphere.
"I was with friends but ate like I was dining solo because everything that hit the table had me ooh-ing and ahh-ing," said a past guest on Yelp. They also loved the beignets: "Hot, fresh, cloud-soft pillows dusted in sugar that melt in your mouth and briefly convince you you've been transported to a French Quarter side street." Nola also hosts live music and events like Thursday night jazz. Nola is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tokyo Cowboy
At Tokyo Cowboy, expect Asian street food with a creative Southern twist. This River Walk spot, led by Chef Ben Cachila, features dishes like brisket-filled egg rolls, Gulf shrimp and noodles and Korean rice dumpling-inspired mac and cheese. Its bar menu has plenty to love as well, with a wide range of Japanese and American whiskies, plus innovative cocktails such as the "Cobra Kai," made from Japanese whisky, ube, coconut, pineapple, and Becherovka, a Czech herbal liqueur.
Tokyo Cowboy got its start back in 2023, and with a 4.5 rating on both OpenTable and Google, it's already become one of the city's highest-rated local hangouts. "The food was creative, flavorful, and beautifully presented, and the service was friendly and attentive throughout the evening," said an OpenTable reviewer. Tokyo Cowboy opens daily at 11:30 a.m., closing at 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Smoke Shack BBQ
Brisket grilled cheese, pulled pork, and brisket-topped mac and cheese are just some of the mouth-watering offerings at Smoke Shack BBQ. Not only has it garnered a 4.4 rating and nearly 5,000 reviews on Google, (plus a 4.0 rating on Yelp and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor), but it's even been featured twice in Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (it first appeared in Season 29, Episode 10, "Burgers, Bacon and BBQ" if you're curious). While the family-owned barbecue joint focuses on classic Texas fare, you'll find some creative touches, like with its Frito pie, which features chips topped with slow-cooked brisket, house-made sauce, pinto beans, and cheese, and smoked dry-rub wings (which Fieri enjoyed with a cranberry pepper sauce during his return visit).
"The brisket was tender and smoky with a nice bark, easily the standout on the plate," commented one recent guest on Yelp. "The sausage had a good snap and solid seasoning, and the ribs were juicy and pulled clean off the bone." Smoke Shack BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Brenner's on the River Walk
Brenner's on the River Walk isn't just highly-rated — on Tripadvisor, it's considered a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and is San Antonio's second-highest-rated restaurant on the platform — not only that, but it's even the sixth-best fine dining restaurant in the country on Tripadvisor. Although the restaurant only opened in San Antonio in 2023, Brenner's legacy runs deep, beginning with its Houston location in 1936, which started as a simple cafe. At Brenner's on the River Walk, find appetizers ranging from Japanese A5 Wagyu to caviar and oysters, and a range of entrees like Gulf red snapper with lump crab and braised short rib with mole sauce and cheesy grits. The star of the show, however, is the steaks, which are all sourced from Texas and Japan, and can be served with accompaniments like king crab legs or truffle butter. Its wine list — which includes over 300 bottles — has earned a couple of accolades as well, with nods from OpenTable and Wine Spectator.
"This was my fourth time dining at Brenner's in the last three weeks. It is without a doubt one of the finest restaurants in the city," said a past guest on Tripadvisor. "The food and beverage quality is outstanding, the service is second to none." Brenner's on the River Walk is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 p.m to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Methodology
We used multiple sources to evaluate San Antonio's top-rated restaurants, such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, OpenTable, Google reviews, and the Michelin Guide. We selected places that have consistently high ratings across multiple platforms, as well as many (at least a few hundred) reviews. We also used additional sources, like local Texas and San Antonio-based publications, such as CultureMap San Antonio and San Antonio Current, as well as individual restaurant websites and social media accounts, to provide additional information about each restaurant.