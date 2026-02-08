California's Longest Walkable Pier Is Fully Reopening Soon With Tasty Restaurants, Shops, And Fishing

There are dozens of ways to get your 10,000 daily steps in. You can wander your neighborhood, hit the treadmill, or clean your entire house. However, if you want to get yourself moving in a far more scenic area, you may want to pay a visit to California's longest walkable wooden pier, Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. It's an experience you'll be able to fully enjoy once again after large swells did major damage in December 2024. According to KSBW, the whole pier will be reopened in February 2026. When the swells hit, the area affected was already under construction, and it has since caused a dip in visitors, some business owners and employees told KSBW.

However, not only will the repairs be completed in time for the summer tourist season, but they're adding in a new sea lion viewing window so visitors have more of an opportunity to check out the animals who frequent the area. Additionally, some of the new pilings have been set at an angle to better protect the structure.

Located in a vibrant city known for the famous Santa Cruz Boardwalk, the pier extends 2,745 feet (just over half a mile) into Monterey Bay and offers dining and shopping options. Plus, it's the perfect spot to do some fishing. Built over a century ago to serve a shipping port, it's all about entertainment and enjoyment these days. This is a lively location, hosting between 1.5 and 2 million visitors each year before the damage.