'The Jewel Of Santa Cruz' Is A Casual Beach District With Restaurants, Surfing, And Beach Cottages
In a world where tech money is rapidly changing Bay Area communities, Pleasure Point has managed to maintain a slice of quintessential West Coast surfer culture. Jutting out into the Monterey Bay, this neighborhood is a legendary surf spot with a down-to-earth feel. It hugs the coast between Capitola's colorful seaside village and the residential neighborhoods outside downtown Santa Cruz.
As you cruise along East Cliff Drive, you'll be struck by how un-touristy the area feels. Surfers heft long boards overhead, while skateboarders careen between dogwalkers on the coastal path. Wind-worn beach bungalows sit on the other side of the street — the ocean views are enough to make anyone imagine moving here. The area acquired its name during Prohibition. Bootleggers smuggled liquor along the coast, burying it in the damp sands beneath cliffs that seemed impossible to scale. Nowadays, surfers nimbly navigate cement stairs down the cliffside, and Point Market is the place to grab local craft beers and breakfast burritos to write home about.
To reach Pleasure Point, you'll need to drive to Santa Cruz, California's buzzing beach town, where surfing first came to America. From San Francisco, it's about a 1.5-hour drive through San Jose, or you can opt for a ride along the "Slow Coast," 60 miles of untamed ocean and tiny towns between Santa Cruz and Pacifica.
Surfing at Pleasure Point
Pleasure Point has a certain salty, slowness that makes it feel like a "real" surf spot. In the foggy morning, locals bundled in sweatshirts and beanies lean against the railings, watching frigid daredevils cut through the waves. Pleasure Point is famous for several "peaks," the point when a wave reaches its pinnacle and surfers catch it as the water starts to break. The most experienced surfers cluster near Sewers (named after a foul-smelling pipe that used to empty into the waves), while Second Peak is a more gentle peeling wave.
Even if you don't surf, you could spend hours watching the surfers from Pleasure Point Park. Alternatively, follow the coastal path along East Cliff Drive and spot sea otters floating in the kelp forests. The stretch from Pleasure Point Park to the end of 41st Avenue is particularly beautiful and shows off the neighborhood to its best advantage. The beaches below the bluffs aren't the best for sunbathing, but you can lay a towel down on the sand at the end of 38th Avenue. For stretches of warm sand that scream "endless summer," head to the beach in front of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, one of the world's best seaside parks.
Local bites at Pleasure Point
If you tell any Santa Cruz local you're heading to Pleasure Point, they'll assume you're either surfing or visiting a friend down one of the tiny seaside drives. However, Pleasure Point boasts an underrated food scene where low-key eats reign supreme. Excluding Point Market, you won't find any eateries overlooking the ocean. Instead, a handful of restaurants and cafes line Portola Drive and 41st Avenue, two inland streets.
Pleasure Point Pizza is a local institution, serving pizza by the slice and whole pies covered in local ingredients. Don't miss the surfing-themed "The Hook," which skips marinara sauce in favor of pesto, feta, Canadian bacon, fresh tomatoes, and parmesan. Another can't-miss stop is Betty Burgers, or "Betty's," as the locals call it. The 1950s decor adds a fun touch, while the shakes and juicy patties are hard to beat.
Alternatively, grab a light bite and eat it on the benches overlooking the water. Tucked away in a mint green cottage that would be right at home on the beach, Dunlap's Donuts is a great place to start your day with an affordable meal. Warm up with a cup of strong coffee and your donut of choice, or try the ever-popular cronut. Or, stop by Cat & Cloud Coffee's colorful space for an Instagrammable drink that tastes great to boot.