'The Jewel Of Santa Cruz' Is A Casual Beach District With Restaurants, Surfing, And Beach Cottages

In a world where tech money is rapidly changing Bay Area communities, Pleasure Point has managed to maintain a slice of quintessential West Coast surfer culture. Jutting out into the Monterey Bay, this neighborhood is a legendary surf spot with a down-to-earth feel. It hugs the coast between Capitola's colorful seaside village and the residential neighborhoods outside downtown Santa Cruz.

As you cruise along East Cliff Drive, you'll be struck by how un-touristy the area feels. Surfers heft long boards overhead, while skateboarders careen between dogwalkers on the coastal path. Wind-worn beach bungalows sit on the other side of the street — the ocean views are enough to make anyone imagine moving here. The area acquired its name during Prohibition. Bootleggers smuggled liquor along the coast, burying it in the damp sands beneath cliffs that seemed impossible to scale. Nowadays, surfers nimbly navigate cement stairs down the cliffside, and Point Market is the place to grab local craft beers and breakfast burritos to write home about.

To reach Pleasure Point, you'll need to drive to Santa Cruz, California's buzzing beach town, where surfing first came to America. From San Francisco, it's about a 1.5-hour drive through San Jose, or you can opt for a ride along the "Slow Coast," 60 miles of untamed ocean and tiny towns between Santa Cruz and Pacifica.