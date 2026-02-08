Wilmington's Wildly Unique Park Shows Off A 'Garden Of Carnivores' Along A Wonderfully Scenic Trail

The city of Wilmington, North Carolina, is home to more than 40 parks, including Greenfield Park, a nature lover's playground featuring a lake with boat and kayak rentals, and Riverfront Park, with an open-air concert venue overlooking the Cape Fear River. Perhaps the most unique of all is the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden, which showcases a garden of rare carnivorous plants along a wonderfully scenic trail.

Managed by the city and the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, the garden is part of the Piney Ridge Nature Preserve. It's small, occupying less than an acre of lush, forest-framed land. But the garden features an impressive display of Venus flytraps, pitcher plants, and sundews — the so-called "meat-eaters of the plant world." These predatory plants are characterized by their ability to lure, trap, and consume animals, like insects, and in some cases, reptiles or even mammals.

Globally, there are hundreds of species of carnivorous plants. But the famous Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) is native only to the area around Wilmington. And thanks to one local plant enthusiast, George Stanley Rehder (1922-2012), nicknamed "The Flytrap Man" for his avid interest in carnivorous plants, the city has its own flourishing collection. Over several decades, Rehder collected and planted specimens on a patch of land beside an elementary school. Not long before his death in 2012, the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden was officially dedicated.