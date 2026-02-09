The 5 Most Underrated Spots To Visit In Tampa, Florida, According To Travelers

One of the great things about Tampa, Florida is that it's not just another sunny Florida beach destination. While the nearby coastline does boast some of the top-ranked beaches in the U.S., there's so much more to this city than its proximity to stupendous sand. Tampa has an emerging food scene, thrilling attractions like Busch Gardens, and up-and-coming trendy neighborhoods like Ybor City. If you're mapping out your itinerary for a visit, you can certainly stick to the tried-and-true. But you can also venture off the beaten path to discover the area's underrated spots and secret treasures. These are places where you can get away from the crowds (in most cases), breathe a little easier, and maybe even learn something totally new. Locals may know about these places, but when it comes to tourism, the spots on our list still fly under the radar compared to higher-profile ones.

To compile our list, we consulted a variety of sources — from Tripadvisor and YouTube to Reddit and online magazines — to unearth the most delightful and underrated of all of Tampa's hidden gems. As we studied our seven different sources, certain spots kept showing up. Ultimately, the five that made our list were cited in the greatest number of our reviewed sources and had the highest overall Tripadvisor ratings. In the top spot on our list is the historic Tampa Theater, followed by the alligator-friendly Lettuce Lake Regional Park, the Thai Buddhist temple Wat Mongkolratanaram (and particularly, its Sunday market), the storied Henry B. Plant Museum, and the beguiling Eureka Springs Conservation Park.