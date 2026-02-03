Wisconsin's Beachy Neighborhood In Madison Has Outdoorsy Vibes Right In The City's Vibrant Heart

Think of an outdoorsy American city, and perhaps what first comes to mind is Boulder, Colorado, or Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven't spent a lot of time in the Midwest, then it might not occur to you to consider the college town of Madison, Wisconsin, on your list of top places to visit for some outdoor adventure. But the City of Four Lakes, as it's sometimes known, not only ranks as the happiest city in Wisconsin, but it's also earned the title of the Biking Capital of the Midwest, thanks to the more than 200 miles of biking and hiking trails that wind through Madison and its suburbs. One of the best places to experience Madison's outdoor scene firsthand is in the neighborhood of Bay Creek.

While Bay Creek is located just over two miles from the Capitol building, it has the unique distinction of being an urban area with ample green space that's nearly completely surrounded by water. Bay Creek has beaches, parks, bike trails, and enough coffee houses within walking distance to ensure you remain properly caffeinated to fully enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer.

Discover why this leafy lakefront neighborhood near downtown Madison is your best bet for laid-back beach hangouts and fresh air adventures.