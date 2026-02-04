Los Angeles' 'Beverly Hills Of The Valley' Is A Trendy Family-Friendly Neighborhood With Dining And Mountain Views

When many hear the word "affluent" in reference to Los Angeles, the immediate associations are likely Beverly Hills, home to the luxury boutique-lined Rodeo Drive, Bel Air's gated estates, or the hidden enclave of Calabasas, home to the Kardashians, Biebers, and other wealthy individuals who value privacy. In the heart of the San Fernando Valley, however, lies one of the city's most affluent neighborhoods — Encino. Hugging the northern slopes of Mandeville Canyon, Encino is home to sprawling estates with scenic views of the Santa Monica Mountains, a busy stretch of the 18-mile-long Ventura Boulevard lined with dining and upscale businesses, plus a wealth of recreation opportunities that offer a serene respite from city life.

Actors, musicians, and artists started buying property in Encino as early as the 1920s, attracted to both its privacy and proximity to Hollywood. Former residents include luminaries like John Wayne, Bud Abbott, and Tom Petty, whose hit song "Free Fallin'" was a portrait of life in the Valley. It's most iconic resident, however, was the late Michael Jackson and family, whose former home, known as Hayvenhurst, is now used primarily for charity events. Current celebrities who have purchased homes in Encino include Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan, and Nick Jonas, earning Encino its nickname "Beverly Hills of the Valley."

What does it cost to buy a home in Encino? According to the most recent data on Redfin, the average home price is $1,580,000. The highest priced estate for sale is just under $30 million, however, you can purchase a small condo for around $250,000. These prices buy opulence with privacy, convenience, and a family-friendly environment that lures the affluent to its hills overlooking the city.