Los Angeles' 'Beverly Hills Of The Valley' Is A Trendy Family-Friendly Neighborhood With Dining And Mountain Views
When many hear the word "affluent" in reference to Los Angeles, the immediate associations are likely Beverly Hills, home to the luxury boutique-lined Rodeo Drive, Bel Air's gated estates, or the hidden enclave of Calabasas, home to the Kardashians, Biebers, and other wealthy individuals who value privacy. In the heart of the San Fernando Valley, however, lies one of the city's most affluent neighborhoods — Encino. Hugging the northern slopes of Mandeville Canyon, Encino is home to sprawling estates with scenic views of the Santa Monica Mountains, a busy stretch of the 18-mile-long Ventura Boulevard lined with dining and upscale businesses, plus a wealth of recreation opportunities that offer a serene respite from city life.
Actors, musicians, and artists started buying property in Encino as early as the 1920s, attracted to both its privacy and proximity to Hollywood. Former residents include luminaries like John Wayne, Bud Abbott, and Tom Petty, whose hit song "Free Fallin'" was a portrait of life in the Valley. It's most iconic resident, however, was the late Michael Jackson and family, whose former home, known as Hayvenhurst, is now used primarily for charity events. Current celebrities who have purchased homes in Encino include Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan, and Nick Jonas, earning Encino its nickname "Beverly Hills of the Valley."
What does it cost to buy a home in Encino? According to the most recent data on Redfin, the average home price is $1,580,000. The highest priced estate for sale is just under $30 million, however, you can purchase a small condo for around $250,000. These prices buy opulence with privacy, convenience, and a family-friendly environment that lures the affluent to its hills overlooking the city.
Encino is a neighborhood of dining and shopping diversity
Residents of Los Angeles' westside may balk at the idea of driving to "The Valley" for dining (or pretty much anything else), but that's because they probably haven't spent enough time in the area to appreciate its diversity. Alternatively, they might be dissuaded by traffic on the I-405, ranked among the busiest in the nation. But once past the traffic hurdle, you'll discover that Encino is a delightful, multi-ethnic community that boasts a significant concentration of Persian and Israeli residents who have bestowed the area with a delectable array of Middle Eastern cuisine. Sadaf and Shiraz stand out as Encino's stalwart Persian restaurants, serving heaping plates of kebabs, grilled meat skewers, and specialties such as crispy, golden tahdig, savory fesenjan, and herb-infused ghromeh sabzi in elegant dining rooms. Tel Aviv Grill, on the other hand, is a bustling kosher cafe with a menu of mouth-watering specialties like spicy merguez and Israeli street food staple, sabich.
Alongside the sushi-centric area of Sherman Oaks next door, Encino now boasts two Michelin-starred restaurants. Shin Sushi, located in a nondescript mini-mall, is a traditional omakase restaurant that earns praise from Yelp reviewers as a true "hidden gem." Pasta Bar, Encino's second Michelin-rated gem, garners such rave reviews that customers far and wide are willing to tackle the notorious traffic to sample the 12-course tasting menu. Breakfast and brunch spots are also popular in this slice of Los Angeles. The always-packed More Than Waffles is a Valley breakfast and brunch institution with rave reviews on Yelp, while Claudine and The Nook serve farm-fresh, artisanal fare and baked goods in a cozy ambiance.
Recreation and mountain views in Encino
If Ventura Boulevard is Encino's beating heart, its recreation and green spaces are its soul. Whether by design or coincidence, Encino is home to numerous parks and sports facilities that make it a desirable place to call home. Extending for two miles, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area is a 2,000-acre segment of the Los Angeles River Recreation Zone composed of lakes, trails, a wildlife reserve, a Japanese Garden, and sports facilities. Lake Balboa, located in the Anthony C. Beilenson area, is a popular location to fish, kayak, and enjoy a sense of calm that feels miles away from the city. The 2.5-mile walk around the Sepulveda Preserve Nature Walk, and the 1.3-mile Lake Balboa Trail are easy and relaxing walks suitable for all ages. Also located within the recreation zone is Pedlow Skatepark, the first official skatepark in the City of Los Angeles.
Both kids and adults can enjoy the many amenities at the Balboa Sports Complex, a 20,000-square-foot complex with a gymnasium, basketball courts, fitness equipment, and more. The complex offers classes for kids, adults, and seniors. Avid golfers have plenty to choose from as well, as they can choose between the Encino Golf Course or the Balboa Golf Course, making it easy for everyone to find a way to stay active.
In addition to its sprawling estates and busy boulevard, Los Encinos State Historic Park possesses its own slice of California history. The site of a mid-19th century ranch is a registered historic landmark, featuring the original eight-room de la Ossa Adobe alongside other structures and water features. Free guided tours are available Wednesday through Sunday (be sure to make an appointment), or stroll the grounds for bird-watching and a quiet picnic.