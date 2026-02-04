New Jersey's Suburb Minutes From Manhattan Is A Shopper's Paradise With Scenic Riverside Walks
Manhattan is an iconic travel destination, from its unique sightseeing opportunities to its bustling nightlife, but it's still not the be-all and end-all of your New York-area trip. Whether you're looking for a quieter place to spend your nights or you want to avoid the sky-high nightly fees near the city center, there's a New Jersey suburb that promises all the quiet and lower prices you want, while still keeping you just 6.5 miles from all the action: Secaucus. This isn't just a pit stop on your way to Manhattan, though. The suburb is something of a shopper's paradise, and thanks to its proximity to the Hackensack River, this is a place where you'll also get to embark on scenic riverside walks.
The New Jersey Turnpike and Route 3 run straight through it, making Secaucus easily accessible. Manhattan can be reached in under 30 minutes by car, and just a little over 10 minutes by train. Newark is less than 12 miles away, while Yonkers is 22. If you're coming from too far away to take advantage of the town's great road and rail networks, you'll have your pick of airports. Newark Liberty International is just 11 miles away, but if you're worried about its reputation, you can always opt for LaGuardia instead. The busy East Coast airport has become one of the nation's best, and it's still close at 21 miles. Secaucus has a pretty high walkability score, so, if possible, choose public transportation options for transfers (or a taxi if you don't want to deal with several changes).
Secaucus is a shopper's paradise
While Fifth Avenue is a world-famous New York street and a shopping spectacle boasting luxury and landmarks, Secaucus has its own share of sought-after shops and organized retail centers. Start your spree at The Plaza at Harmon Meadow. It's open seven days a week, and in addition to many on-site stores that don't charge sales tax on clothing and shoes, it also has restaurants, a convention center, banks, a post office, a great movie theater, and even hotels. It's one of Secaucus' liveliest spots, and according to Google Reviews, shoppers praise the friendly staff, comfortable atmosphere, and aesthetic decor.
The Mall at Mill Creek is another local favorite — and this one's mostly indoors. It's a bit smaller, but you'll still find a food court with plenty of options, alongside your classic stores. The parking lot is spacious, and many reviewers praise the reasonable prices. The mall is open daily, and the entrance is wheelchair-accessible.
Your options don't end here. Plaza Center, just a five-minute drive away from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow, is a great place to wrap up your Secaucus shopping spree. It's open all week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it has a convenient mix of shops, restaurants, specialty grocery stores, a pharmacy, a nail salon, a farmers market, a movie theater, and more. The parking lot is large, but it can get a bit crowded, so try to go early. For some big-city experiences that don't involve New York itself, you can always head over to Newark. Located just west of Manhattan (12 miles southwest of Secaucus), this is an affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks.
Scenic riverside walks and attractions in Secaucus
As riveting as a good shopping spree can be, it can quickly get stressful and tiring. That's when you take a walk through the Secaucus Greenway to clear your mind and take in the beautiful riverside scenery. This is part of the bigger Hackensack River Greenway, and it's an easy trail complete with children's playgrounds. It's a relatively flat surface and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. However, there are gravel sections along the greenway, so all-terrain tires may be a good idea. The trail is 1.6 miles long (taking a little under 40 minutes to complete for most people) and stays open 24 hours. You may bring your dogs, but keep the leash on at all times. Also, don't forget to walk the Mill Creek Marsh Trail. It's a peaceful, easy walk with beautiful marsh views. The pathways are flat, parking is free, and there's a lot of flora and fauna to admire.
Try to add Laurel Hill Park to your itinerary, too. It's not only a great place to walk and take in the river views; you can also play sports, go picnicking, canoe, kayak, and fish. There's even a good-sized splash pad and playground. The park is open every day starting at 7 a.m. When you feel like you've made the most out of the local scenery, take advantage of Secaucus' strategic location and embark on a few day trips. Chatham, one of America's best places to live, is less than a 23-mile drive away, as is Cranford. Located just outside Newark, Cranford is a park paradise town that blends outdoor riverfront charm with cute shops.