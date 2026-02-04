New Jersey's Suburb Minutes From Manhattan Is A Shopper's Paradise With Scenic Riverside Walks

Manhattan is an iconic travel destination, from its unique sightseeing opportunities to its bustling nightlife, but it's still not the be-all and end-all of your New York-area trip. Whether you're looking for a quieter place to spend your nights or you want to avoid the sky-high nightly fees near the city center, there's a New Jersey suburb that promises all the quiet and lower prices you want, while still keeping you just 6.5 miles from all the action: Secaucus. This isn't just a pit stop on your way to Manhattan, though. The suburb is something of a shopper's paradise, and thanks to its proximity to the Hackensack River, this is a place where you'll also get to embark on scenic riverside walks.

The New Jersey Turnpike and Route 3 run straight through it, making Secaucus easily accessible. Manhattan can be reached in under 30 minutes by car, and just a little over 10 minutes by train. Newark is less than 12 miles away, while Yonkers is 22. If you're coming from too far away to take advantage of the town's great road and rail networks, you'll have your pick of airports. Newark Liberty International is just 11 miles away, but if you're worried about its reputation, you can always opt for LaGuardia instead. The busy East Coast airport has become one of the nation's best, and it's still close at 21 miles. Secaucus has a pretty high walkability score, so, if possible, choose public transportation options for transfers (or a taxi if you don't want to deal with several changes).