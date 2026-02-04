Nestled Between Austin And Shreveport Is Texas' Breathtaking State Park With Peaceful Trails And Camping
The Lone Star State is blessed with spectacular natural beauty, most often exemplified by the dramatic landscapes and dusty canyons of Big Bend National Park. However, Texas also has nearly 90 state parks that offer endless outdoor opportunities and nature-viewing, like the little-known 3,840-acre Monahans Sandhills State Park, with landscapes that will remind you of "Dune" or even the 4,100-acre Sea Rim State Park, where you can camp by the beach. Compared to that, the Mission Tejas State Park — tucked in East Texas' defining landscapes of shady pine trees and rolling hills — may seem small (at 660 acres), but it will still impress you with its beauty, history, and outdoor activities.
The reserve was designated to the State Parks Board in 1957, but it was already carved out of the tree-lined forests in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (or CCC), an initiative by President Franklin Roosevelt that put unemployed men to work during the Great Depression. These young men also constructed some of the park's iconic structures, such as the Commemorative Commission building, as well as CCC bathtubs and picnic areas. They also planted more trees throughout the landscape.
Today, around 8.5 miles of trails wind through the park and take you past these historic remnants, wildlife sightings, and even the two fishing reservoirs of this preserve, where you can cast a line without a license. Plus, there's geocaching and recently-upgraded campsites (part of the $3 million renovations at the park that lasted three years) for overnight adventurers. "I went after the grand reopening [on November 8, 2025], and everything was in immaculate condition. Walking through the forest here is such an experience," writes one Google reviewer. The park is open every day except Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and with admission only being $3 as of this writing, this outdoorsy retreat sounds like a peaceful and affordable nature getaway for anyone.
Walk beneath tall pines on Mission Tejas State Park's hiking trails
Mission Tejas State Park's visitors can look forward to its 13 designated hiking paths, catering to all levels of experience, moods, and interests. The Mission Tejas Eastside Loop is a leveled trek in the woods (yet can be challenging because of its 4.2-mile length), dotted with multiple historic attractions, lush forests, and open meadows. You will find CCC's constructions, El Camino Real (remnants of a historic road the Spanish followed during their colonization of America that dates back to the 1690s), and the century-old Sentry Pine tree on this path. Meanwhile, the Tejas Timber Trail is an easier jaunt and covers about 0.8 miles of ground. This loop trail starts from the campground and picnic area and traces the periphery of the fishing pond of this reserve. Fishers can also traverse the San Pedro Spur route to access the underwater stock at the San Pedro Creek reservoir.
When you're in the mood for another path through the hardwood forests — one with a ravine, wooden footbridges, and primitive campsites (two to be exact) — tackle the 2.5-mile Steep Ravine Trail. Early-morning trekkers will likely have melodies of songbirds as their background music for this adventure. You can also access four more primitive campsites from the Steep Ravine Trail by taking a spur route to the 0.8-mile Primitive Loop. Furthermore, AllTrails has a wonderful 3.1-mile loop hike mapped out, covering parts of Steep Ravine, Primitive, Hardwood, and Weches Run trails. More than 100 past visitors rated this trek, for an overall rating of 4.7. They commended the diverse views, wildlife, and peaceful vibes on this nature-filled path.
Plan your camping trip at Mission Tejas!
The Mission Tejas State Park of Texas offers campsites to book for an overnight stay, and many of these come with full hookups. There are even group sites for when you're coming with your friends or family. The campgrounds operate year-round, and rates start from $10 per night (at the time of writing), with bookings for individual sites available up to five months in advance. You will find amenities like a picnic table at every site, common washrooms with showers, and a dump station. While this is a serene spot to stay any time, the dogwood trees that bloom in the last week of March and the bright fall colors in mid-October and November give those months a slight edge. Your canine companions are welcome to stay, but they must always be kept on a leash.
You will want to consider the drive when you visit. Although the refuge is tucked between the cities of Austin (one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers) and Shreveport, you will need to road-trip for at least two hours before reaching this state park. Austin is around a 3.5-hour drive away! However, for those flying in, Houston (with its well-connected George Bush Intercontinental Airport) is also a great option and is about 2.5 hours away from the serene confines of this East Texas state park.