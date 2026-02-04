Nestled Between Austin And Shreveport Is Texas' Breathtaking State Park With Peaceful Trails And Camping

The Lone Star State is blessed with spectacular natural beauty, most often exemplified by the dramatic landscapes and dusty canyons of Big Bend National Park. However, Texas also has nearly 90 state parks that offer endless outdoor opportunities and nature-viewing, like the little-known 3,840-acre Monahans Sandhills State Park, with landscapes that will remind you of "Dune" or even the 4,100-acre Sea Rim State Park, where you can camp by the beach. Compared to that, the Mission Tejas State Park — tucked in East Texas' defining landscapes of shady pine trees and rolling hills — may seem small (at 660 acres), but it will still impress you with its beauty, history, and outdoor activities.

The reserve was designated to the State Parks Board in 1957, but it was already carved out of the tree-lined forests in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (or CCC), an initiative by President Franklin Roosevelt that put unemployed men to work during the Great Depression. These young men also constructed some of the park's iconic structures, such as the Commemorative Commission building, as well as CCC bathtubs and picnic areas. They also planted more trees throughout the landscape.

Today, around 8.5 miles of trails wind through the park and take you past these historic remnants, wildlife sightings, and even the two fishing reservoirs of this preserve, where you can cast a line without a license. Plus, there's geocaching and recently-upgraded campsites (part of the $3 million renovations at the park that lasted three years) for overnight adventurers. "I went after the grand reopening [on November 8, 2025], and everything was in immaculate condition. Walking through the forest here is such an experience," writes one Google reviewer. The park is open every day except Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and with admission only being $3 as of this writing, this outdoorsy retreat sounds like a peaceful and affordable nature getaway for anyone.