The Chic, Viral Suitcase Brand That Reddit Users Are Warning People To Avoid
While social media can often be a chaotic and unreliable source of information, it's also an effective place to come across useful products. From affordable makeup items to leak-proof tumblers, it offers online users a way to discover new finds. And one chic suitcase brand is no stranger to the magic of internet virality. Nobl Travel has been buzzing on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, over the past couple of years, with its carry-on bag in particular surging in popularity. But don't believe everything you read (or watch): Although this sleek and modern product has a significant amount of hype around it, not everyone is a satisfied customer. Reddit users specifically have been warning people to avoid this brand for numerous reasons, including its poor product quality, subpar customer service, difficulty obtaining refunds, and bag dimensions that may be too large for some domestic airlines.
But before getting into the pros and cons of this hot-topic travel accoutrement, let's talk about the specs. The Nobl Travel Carry-On: All-In-One suitcase is 20.5 inches tall, 15.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, with a 35-liter volume. Empty, the bag weighs 8.75 pounds (not including the wheels). It has a polycarbonate shell with a strong aluminum frame, 360-degree spinning wheels, a slow-release handle, and a zipper-free locking mechanism — and yes, this Travel Sentry luggage lock really is TSA-approved. And it comes with a front pocket for laptops, USB and USB-C charging ports, cup and phone holders, and external bag hooks. As of this writing, the product has a 4.8-star rating on Nobl Travel's website, where it retails for $279 (marked down from $620), and a 3.7-star rating on Amazon at $299. Read on for perspectives from both supporters and critics to determine whether this carry-on lives up to its online hype.
The pros of Nobl Travel's Carry-On All-In-One suitcase
Supporters of Nobl's carry-on praise its innovative features, including the hard-shell exterior, which keeps everything inside damage-free and completely dry, the easily gliding wheels, and its compression system. Additionally, as tourists should generally avoid putting a laptop deep inside their carry-on, the front pocket is useful for stowing away and protecting your computer. Many reviewers loved the phone stand and cup holder, too. USA Today's reviewer noted that the pop-out cup holder was "among the carry-on luggage's most genius features," while another reviewer at My Subscription Addiction wrote, "I can sip my matcha and stream a show while I wait at the gate, no tray table required." There were also some positive comments about the bag's durability, with a Redditor writing, "I've had mine for a year now and it's still in top notch condition."
Additionally, proponents of the carry-on adore its look. Blogger Sewing for My Sanity affirmed that, "this is my new go-to statement bag ... It's a piece of art on its own." The reviewer from My Subscription Addiction noted wryly, "I know we're not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but...a hot suitcase? It just hits different."
The cons of Nobl Travel's Carry-On All-In-One suitcase
Redditors are rarely shy about sharing their opinions, as can be seen by the reviews of Biaggi's viral carry-on bag, which apparently isn't as reliable as it seems. Similarly, there are several threads on the platform discussing Nobl Travel, with many criticizing the product quality. In the r/LuggageComparisons subreddit, one user complained that "[It] scratches easily and wheels fall off," while another user, who purchased two pieces, commented that "both cup holders broke right off" during a return flight.
The main themes across the various threads are the awful customer service, the slow shipping (or not receiving products at all), and the challenges with trying to return the product or obtain a refund. One Reddit user shared their frustrating experience with the brand in the aforementioned subreddit: "the real kicker is when I went to return [the bag]. Customer service engaged with me right away for a few emails, said they'd start the RMA, then went completely silent ... I spent almost 2 months trying to get a refund from NOBL ... to no avail." Others noted that the company uses AI-powered chatbots to respond to support questions, doesn't answer emails, and tries to remove online negative reviews (Islands couldn't independently verify this claim).
Furthermore, some customers report that the bag exceeds the carry-on size restrictions of many U.S. airlines, even when not fully expanded. However, others note that, despite this, they have been able to bring the suitcase on board with no problems. So, all things considered, should you purchase Nobl Travel's luggage? Some Redditors say no — but you'll have to decide for yourself. And if you're still not sure, check out these additional carry-on roller bags that are actually worth buying.