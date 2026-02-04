The Chic, Viral Suitcase Brand That Reddit Users Are Warning People To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While social media can often be a chaotic and unreliable source of information, it's also an effective place to come across useful products. From affordable makeup items to leak-proof tumblers, it offers online users a way to discover new finds. And one chic suitcase brand is no stranger to the magic of internet virality. Nobl Travel has been buzzing on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, over the past couple of years, with its carry-on bag in particular surging in popularity. But don't believe everything you read (or watch): Although this sleek and modern product has a significant amount of hype around it, not everyone is a satisfied customer. Reddit users specifically have been warning people to avoid this brand for numerous reasons, including its poor product quality, subpar customer service, difficulty obtaining refunds, and bag dimensions that may be too large for some domestic airlines.

But before getting into the pros and cons of this hot-topic travel accoutrement, let's talk about the specs. The Nobl Travel Carry-On: All-In-One suitcase is 20.5 inches tall, 15.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, with a 35-liter volume. Empty, the bag weighs 8.75 pounds (not including the wheels). It has a polycarbonate shell with a strong aluminum frame, 360-degree spinning wheels, a slow-release handle, and a zipper-free locking mechanism — and yes, this Travel Sentry luggage lock really is TSA-approved. And it comes with a front pocket for laptops, USB and USB-C charging ports, cup and phone holders, and external bag hooks. As of this writing, the product has a 4.8-star rating on Nobl Travel's website, where it retails for $279 (marked down from $620), and a 3.7-star rating on Amazon at $299. Read on for perspectives from both supporters and critics to determine whether this carry-on lives up to its online hype.