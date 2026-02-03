Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Romantic Hotel Is A Still-Thriving California Gem She Spent 6 Honeymoons At

There are few actors as emblematic of Old Hollywood glamor as Elizabeth Taylor. Known for roles in films like the 1963 classic "Cleopatra" (which earned her the first $1 million contract given to an actor for a role), her expansive career included several Oscar nominations, two wins for Best Actress, and a devoted advocacy for people impacted by HIV and AIDS. But throughout her lifetime, it was her love life that often attracted significant media attention (and intense scrutiny). Taylor famously married eight different times to seven different men — her relationship with actor Richard Burton, in particular, became one of Hollywood's most prominent romances. And a large part of her romantic life was spent at one of California's most legendary hideaways, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Beverly Hills Hotel first opened its doors on Sunset Boulevard in 1912. As a favorite of countless celebrities ranging from Marilyn Monroe to Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, it's where Taylor spent six of her eight honeymoons and spent a significant amount of time with Burton — reportedly in Bungalow Five, a secluded enclave with its own kitchen, a private pool, and a jacuzzi. It's one of the hotel's 23 bungalows, complete with romantic, Hollywood-style decor, and a view framed by palm trees and 12 acres of lush gardens.