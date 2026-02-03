Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Romantic Hotel Is A Still-Thriving California Gem She Spent 6 Honeymoons At
There are few actors as emblematic of Old Hollywood glamor as Elizabeth Taylor. Known for roles in films like the 1963 classic "Cleopatra" (which earned her the first $1 million contract given to an actor for a role), her expansive career included several Oscar nominations, two wins for Best Actress, and a devoted advocacy for people impacted by HIV and AIDS. But throughout her lifetime, it was her love life that often attracted significant media attention (and intense scrutiny). Taylor famously married eight different times to seven different men — her relationship with actor Richard Burton, in particular, became one of Hollywood's most prominent romances. And a large part of her romantic life was spent at one of California's most legendary hideaways, the Beverly Hills Hotel.
The Beverly Hills Hotel first opened its doors on Sunset Boulevard in 1912. As a favorite of countless celebrities ranging from Marilyn Monroe to Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, it's where Taylor spent six of her eight honeymoons and spent a significant amount of time with Burton — reportedly in Bungalow Five, a secluded enclave with its own kitchen, a private pool, and a jacuzzi. It's one of the hotel's 23 bungalows, complete with romantic, Hollywood-style decor, and a view framed by palm trees and 12 acres of lush gardens.
About the Beverly Hills Hotel
Located about a mile from California's boulevard of fashion, Rodeo Drive, The Beverly Hills Hotel has remained an iconic fixture of Los Angeles since its opening. Dubbed the "Pink Palace" for its picturesque pastel walls, the hotel is also home to the Polo Lounge, a famous dining establishment that opened in 1941. Known as a top choice of entertainment industry powerhouses for decades, it's still one of the best celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles, frequented by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Elton John. The stylish restaurant offers American cuisine with Italian touches and lots of romantic ambiance, from live music to a floral-decorated patio and private booths.
The Beverly Hills Hotel also features a spa, with various massages, facial treatments, and nail care services, as well as a pool, which was memorialized in the backdrop of a 1977 photo of actress Faye Dunaway, the morning after winning an Oscar for Best Actress. The pool, which opened in 1938, boasts the hotel's quintessential pink style and sky-high palm trees, not to mention luxurious poolside cabanas — the idea for "West Side Story" supposedly came to composer Leonard Bernstein in Cabana 3.