London's Mouth-Watering Food Market Is An 'Undiscovered' Gem, Per Rick Steves' Protégé

London, named the world's best city of 2026, is living up to its title. Besides its world-class attractions and a walkable city center that can be explored on foot, London's emerging culinary scene beat out foodie cities like Paris and Hong Kong to claim Tripadvisor's Best City for Food in 2026 award.

Yet while first-time visitors flock to the popular Borough Market for their London foodie fix, Rick Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt prefers to spend his weekends exploring a smaller gem: the Maltby Street Market (or Riverwalk). In a blog post on Steves' website, he considers the Riverwalk to be "London's Best Undiscovered Street Food Market." Established in 2010 in Bermondsey, a South London neighborhood once home to industries like tanning and leatherworking, the Maltby Street Market is just a 20-minute walk southeast of Borough Market, which Hewitt finds "bourgeois and a bit too pleased with itself."

About Maltby Street Market, Hewitt writes, "I love its variety, and I love that it's just far enough off the tourist trail to remain predominantly local." Here, you can expect a mix of trendy Londoners and travelers eager to avoid the usual European tourist traps.