The Most Walkable Cities In The World That Make Exploring On Foot A Dream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With a 2025 survey finding that only one of the top 10 most walkable cities in the world is outside Europe, one would think the continent has a monopoly on walkable cities. From the walkable streets of Prague to Edinburgh, the continent is known for vacations where cars are a third wheel (if you excuse the pun). But scattered around the corners of the globe, many of the other continents and sub-regions have cities where walkable streets filled with interesting sights make for enjoyable explorations. South America has its share of broad, European style streets that are also filled with South American flair, like in Buenos Aires. Similarly, Middle Eastern destinations like Turkey have cities with an open air market tradition that makes walking and bargaining an important part of local culture.
We went about finding the best of these global cities for visitors wanting to go car-free on their next vacation. While we consulted Tourlane's 2025 study to determine the world's most walkable cities, as well as Insider Monkey's 2024 study on the same topic, we also looked at visitor reviews and recommendations across Reddit and popular travel blogs to ensure the cities came recommended by travelers. In addition, we sought to make a list that would include diverse cities in as many continents as possible, so care was taken to look well beyond Europe.
Prague, Czech Republic: For castles and Old World architecture
Prague is known as the "City of a Hundred Spires" but "City of a Thousand Fascinating Buildings" could have easily been another moniker. With old world European architecture on every street, the world's largest ancient castle, and a beloved bridge that could be mistaken for an open-air art museum, the walkable city was highly recommended by visitors in our research. "Prague is incredibly walkable since you can just get lost and enjoy the streets on any side ... Unlike some places where only the center is interesting," said one visitor on Reddit. As they suggested, a walk in any direction unearths all sorts of historical and architectural pleasures. But some of the more defined walks are equally interesting.
The Royal Route is around two hours long and traces the journey kings would take from the royal palace to St. Vitus Cathedral to be crowned. Today, visitors can retrace the steps of royalty with a tour guide or on a self-guided walk. The route begins at the Powder Tower. Attached to a building that used to be the royal palace, the tower is a gorgeous example of Gothic architecture. From there the next stop is Old Town Square. After leaving the square, the king would walk across King Charles Bridge. Here, visitors will want to stop to admire the 30 statues and sculptures lining the bridge.
The walk continues to the place the king would be crowned — St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague Castle, widely considered one of Europe's most awe-inspiring castles. Another popular area to walk is Old Town where, within a 10-minute walk, grand architecture can be admired in iconic buildings like Church of Our Lady Before Tynn, Kinsky Palace, Church of St. Nicholas, and the famous astronomical clock.
Istanbul, Turkey: For fascinating history and local shopping
Straddling Asia and Europe, Istanbul is unique for its blend of Islamic and European culture, as well as for being a host of resident cats that make it a cat lover's dream. It was the only Middle Eastern nation visitors in our research recommended for walkability and it ranked 15th in Insider Monkey's 2024 study on the most walkable cities in the world. Historic Sultanhamet in the city's center, Istiklal Street's shopping paradise, and the Grand Bazaar are among the most walkable areas of the city.
In Sultanhamet Square, the Hippodrome of Constantinople, regarded as the ancient world's largest, is the chance to stroll between some of the monuments that lined the famous race track in the 4th century. The three snake heads are missing from the Serpent Column but the twisted bodies on the monument have been unbelievably preserved from 479 B.C.E. The Walled Obelisk is missing its bronze plates, but along with the Egyptian Obelisk, still rise gloriously. Within a five-minute walk, the gorgeous Hagia Sofia, with its iconic domed top and interior art, shows architectural signs of its Christian beginnings and its newer Islamic importance. Topkapi Palace and Blue Mosque are also reachable within minutes.
Istiklal Street with its many alleys is the perfect place to get lost while shopping. Popular Western brands like Sephora and Zara, are within walking distance from Turkish brands like English Home where home goods are accentuated with Turkish designs, and Vakko, known for Turkish textiles. On the side streets, cultural experiences await at Flower Passage, or Aleppo Passage, where traditional Turkish spices can be bought. From gold jewelry to Turkish carpets and a bargaining tradition, Grand Bazaar is another walkable destination.
Buenos Aires, Argentina: For European-style streets and Latin American culture
Known as the "Paris of South America," Buenos Aires was the most popular South American city among travelers in our research. It also placed at No. 32 in Tourlane's 2025 ranking of walkable cities. Due to historical factors, many Italian, Spanish, and French people migrated to Buenos Aires in the 1800s and 1900s, giving the city a decidedly European feel. But all it takes is a walk through districts like San Telmo and La Boca to disabuse visitors of any notion they may have that they are in any other place but South America.
San Telmo's attractions offer peeks into Latin American culture at every stop. From exhibits on the evolution of Argentinian clothing to a collection highlighting Argentinian rock stars, El Museo Histórico Nacional is a good introduction to Argentinian culture. Within a 10-minute walk, Plaza Dorrego offers fresh air and a famous antiques market on Sundays. Tango dancers and street performers add lively entertainment so there is never a boring moment while shopping.
Visitors who are in San Telmo Monday to Saturday will find antique shops lining Defensa, San Telmo's main street, just a minute's walk from Plaza Dorrego. When it's time to eat, nearby La Brigada is perfect for Argentinian wine and parrillada, a beloved Argentinian staple of grilled steak and other meats. For the more European side of Buenos Aires, the Recoleta neighborhood is a walkable area with European style palaces, mansions, and a fine arts museum.
Sydney, Australia: For a scenic waterfront
Sydney was the highest-recommended city in Australia for iconic landmarks that lined a walkable section of its gorgeous waterfront. Insider Monkey also ranked it at ninth in their 2024 study. From the historic Sydney Opera House to the gorgeous Royal Botanical Gardens, the iconic attractions find a picturesque backdrop in the Sydney Harbour, where a ferry station makes getting to the area easy. Sydney is more suitable for walking and public transportation, as parking is limited here.
The prettiest stop will be the Royal Botanical Gardens, where grassy lawns looking out on the water make a relaxing way to enjoy the views. After taking in the views, gardens hiding roses, wildflowers, ferns, and more make for soothing strolls. A few minutes away, the UNESCO designated Sydney Opera House looks more like a sculpture of boat sails that have been custom made for its waterfront home than a performance hall. Visitors can easily attend a show, but guided tours to see the iconic architecture can be arranged.
Sydney is also known for its coastal location and a good arts scene. Visitors who go between the warm months of December and February can easily spend a day between swimming and strolling down a beach or a few hours walking through the art galleries in The Rock neighborhood. Sydney impressed visitors in our research so much that one left this recommendation on Reddit: "Sydney! The majority of the CBD is car-free, heaps of walking in Botanical Gardens and along the waterfront."
Tokyo, Japan: For high-tech and high-end shopping
In Asia, Tokyo was a visitor favorite for walkable streets where Japanese tech and luxury shopping can be explored safely on foot. One visitor on Reddit described the city by saying, "The great part about walking in Japanese cities is there are essentially no 'bad' neighborhoods to avoid. The country is incredibly safe. You can walk for hours in Tokyo without worry." Visitors can walk where the wind takes them or explore one of the best neighborhoods for first-time visitors. Those looking for the innovative, high-tech sights that have become synonymous with Tokyo will want to stroll through the Akihabara area.
Equally known for anime culture as for high tech, enthusiasts of both can swarm Akihabara for special finds. Tech lovers will find a range of mega stores. Within a 40-minute walk are Yodobashi with its eight floors of tech and gadgets, Yamada Denki LABI for custom computers and a giddying selection of PC parts, and Tsukumo PC Main Store for the various parts needed for custom systems. A jaunt down Junk Street unveils smaller shops with all kinds of specialty parts. In Ginza, visitors looking for luxury finds can walk between Chanel, Dior, Bulgari, and Gucci within 20 minutes.
New York City, U.S.A.: For iconic sights
Visitors in our research gave New York City the highest marks out of all the North American cities that were recommended. Chief among the city's most walkable areas is Midtown Manhattan. Here, Empire State Building, Bryant Park, Times Square, the Theatre District, Rockefeller Center, Grand Central, the New York Public Library, and Museum of Modern Art can all be seen in a little over an hour on foot.
Each of these attractions are walkable destinations within themselves. Although Central Park offers more grounds to explore, the smaller Bryant Park also offers a European-style garden, a carousel, green lawn, and eateries nearby — making it one of NYC's most soothing destinations to enjoy on foot. Visitors walk through Grand Central Terminal for its famous architecture and ceiling paintings; restaurants and bars; and a market flavored with local flair. And visitors who research Times Square's tourist traps before getting there will find the iconic area an energetic hub of eateries, shopping and entertainment.
London, United Kingdom: For history-filled streets
London got the highest marks on the continent of Europe among visitors in our research. Travelers loved the city for walkable streets filled with historic icons like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. They also raved about being able to spend days exploring the city on foot without ever getting bored. "I find London to be very walkable. Spent last weekend there almost entirely on foot and thoroughly enjoyed it," said one visitor on Reddit.
The massive city has several distinct areas, so visitors will have their choice to explore. Ever popular, Westminster in Central London, is the quintessential London experience. Iconic sights like Buckingham Palace and its famous changing of the guards spectacle is the attraction that first timers and fans of the royal family will want to see. Visitors who go in summer can even tour the state rooms. From the palace, it's a 15-minute walk to Westminster Abbey, as famous for its architecture as its history of being the cathedral where every British monarch has been crowned since 1066. The iconic Gothic building where the Houses of Parliament convene and its equally iconic clock, Big Ben is only five minutes from the cathedral. The shops and green spaces around Covent Garden and the Strand make the area another walkable London destination to consider.
Venice, Italy: For romantic walks and iconic crafts
It isn't surprising that a city comprising of a collection of small islands where cars are illegal is a top contender for walkability. Visitors walk or hop on boats to get to Venice's iconic buildings, craft-filled islands, and lovey-dovey activities, perfect for a romantic Venice vacation. Venice ranked second in Tourlane's 2025 list and got high marks in our research. Here is how one visitor on Reddit recommended the city to fellow travelers: "I'd suggest Venice. No cars ... you can take a vaporetto if needed, but mostly it's best to just walk around. It's a bit of a maze, but that's part of its charm."
With every point within a few minutes walk, the tiny island of Burano is a walkable delight. Strolling the rainbow colored homes lining the canal and shopping for Burano lace are the most popular things to do. After shopping, it's easy to walk to The Lace Museum to learn about the craftsmanship that goes into Venice's famous lace. Murano, known by name among glass ornament enthusiasts, is also worth a visit for those who want to watch while Venetian experts create glass-blown masterpieces. Workshops where visitors can make their own glass keepsake can also be booked. After a workshop, a stroll around Murano uncovers a nearby museum dedicated to glass and the pretty Basilica dei Santi Maria e Donato. For couples, Venice offers romantic strolls past canals, shops, and picturesque buildings. Lovers who want to splurge can book gondola rides around the Grand Canal and many of its side canals.
Boston, U.S.A.: For U.S. history
Boston has many accolades to boast about. It consistently ranks among the world's most walkable cities. In 2025, it was also ranked one of the world's greenest cities with a walkable riverfront and gorgeous parks. And visitors in our research gave the city the second highest ratings among U.S. cities — right behind New York City. Boston's popularity was thanks to sites that hail back to the American Revolutionary War, so walking the Freedom Trail is the best way for visitors wanting to experience the deep history of the city.
The 2.5-mile long trail is marked with a red line that guides visitors to each of 16 historic stops. Visitors can do the whole trail or choose the sections they want to focus on. Among the most historic stops are Boston Common, established by America's earliest settlers and now renowned as America's oldest public park; the site of the Boston Massacre, which sparked a propaganda drive that helped turn mainstream public sentiments against Britain rule; and the Bunker Hill Monument and nearby museum, both commemorative of the Revolutionary War's first battle. This is how a visitor on Reddit described Boston when recommending it: "Boston is a great walkable city, it has great history and some really good museums."
Edinburgh, United Kingdom: For rolling hills and historic buildings
Edinburgh was a favorite with visitors for walkable streets where old city charm and nature combined to make a pleasant destination. It also consistently ranks high among walkable cities of the world surveys. Tourlane ranked it at sixth position in its 2025 survey. Insider Monkey also ranked it sixth in 2024. Famously built on seven hills, walks around the city will delight both lovers of nature and history and architecture enthusiasts, but be sure to be careful of cobblestones and somewhat steep sections.
A five minute walk up Carlton Hill uncovers verdant grassy views along the way, breathtaking views, and a collection of some of Edinburgh's most historic monuments at the top. Nelson Monument, constructed 47 years after the U.K.'s victory over Napoleon in The Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, stands in honor of Admiral Lord Nelson who led the British force. Next to that, the National Monument honors the fallen soldiers in the Napoleonic Wars. The famous monument looks like the Parthenon —but with only 12 columns. There is also an observatory and other monuments.
Strolling the Royal Mile area of Old Town is a good way to see symbols of Edinburgh's royal past and other historic sights, though there are some inclines to be aware of. In little over a mile, a historic castle, a palace, the gorgeous Houses of Parliament, pubs, cafes, and cathedrals can be visited. All these sights add up to make Edinburgh a favorite with visitors like this Redditor: "There's plenty to do. There's the seven hills walk. Then the old town, castle, princess street gardens ... all very walkable."
Barcelona, Spain: For walks between beaches and historic sights
In our research, visitors enjoyed Barcelona for a wide range of walkable delights, ranging from beaches to historical cathedrals. "Barcelona. You can walk from the beaches to the hills to the Sagrada Familia to the other hills," said one visitor when recommending the city on Reddit. Stunning La Sagrada Familia Basilica, with its many spires, is a good place to start a walk. From the outside, the basilica is breathtaking. But tours to see inside where elements of nature and art are incorporated into the structure by Gaudi, its famous architect, is highly recommended.
From the basilica, only a 15 minute walk away, is The Design Museum of Barcelona (Museu del Disseny de Barcelona) for visitors who want a deeper understanding of Spanish design. Another 10 minutes is La Monumental, a famous bullring preserved from the time when bullfights were legal in Spain. And continuing an additional 15 minutes will put visitors at the red-bricked Arc de Triomf which commemorates the World Fair held in 1888. From the arc, Nova Icaria Beach and Playa de la Barceloneta are both around half an hour away.
Methodology
Two studies, Tourlane's 2025 ranking of the most walkable cities in the world and Insider Monkey's similar study for 2024 were consulted for background confirmation. However, the cities on this list come from research through travel boards on Reddit and other travel forums, making it truly visitor recommended. Since the list was meant to be inclusive of as many corners of our planet as possible, cities on less visited continents may not compare to more popular ones in Europe in terms of reviews/votes given by visitors. The criteria for choosing these was simple — we chose the ones with the most reviews/mentions in relation to others in those continents and not in relation to cities on the list as a whole.