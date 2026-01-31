The Most Walkable Cities In The World That Make Exploring On Foot A Dream

Prague is known as the "City of a Hundred Spires" but "City of a Thousand Fascinating Buildings" could have easily been another moniker. With old world European architecture on every street, the world's largest ancient castle, and a beloved bridge that could be mistaken for an open-air art museum, the walkable city was highly recommended by visitors in our research. "Prague is incredibly walkable since you can just get lost and enjoy the streets on any side ... Unlike some places where only the center is interesting," said one visitor on Reddit. As they suggested, a walk in any direction unearths all sorts of historical and architectural pleasures. But some of the more defined walks are equally interesting.

The Royal Route is around two hours long and traces the journey kings would take from the royal palace to St. Vitus Cathedral to be crowned. Today, visitors can retrace the steps of royalty with a tour guide or on a self-guided walk. The route begins at the Powder Tower. Attached to a building that used to be the royal palace, the tower is a gorgeous example of Gothic architecture. From there the next stop is Old Town Square. After leaving the square, the king would walk across King Charles Bridge. Here, visitors will want to stop to admire the 30 statues and sculptures lining the bridge.

The walk continues to the place the king would be crowned — St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague Castle, widely considered one of Europe's most awe-inspiring castles. Another popular area to walk is Old Town where, within a 10-minute walk, grand architecture can be admired in iconic buildings like Church of Our Lady Before Tynn, Kinsky Palace, Church of St. Nicholas, and the famous astronomical clock.