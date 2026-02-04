Georgia's Safest Atlanta Suburbs In 2026 To Visit, According To Data

If you're planning a trip to Atlanta, it can pay to know where to stay and explore during your visit. Georgia's capital city is renowned for its Southern history and a long-thriving music scene that has helped grow hip-hop, blues, R&B, and numerous other genres in the U.S. Whether you're coming here for the music, major league sports, incredible shopping, vibrant street art, or all the above, it's important to stay safe and enjoy your stay without too many hiccups.

Recent data from WalletHub, which analyzed over 40 safety indicators for 182 U.S. cities, listed Atlanta as the 171st safest. You could also look at this as Atlanta being the 12th most dangerous, behind other major cities like New Orleans, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Bigger cities tend to have higher crime rates than smaller ones, but that's not to say they should be avoided. While Atlanta may have high crime rates in certain neighborhoods and suburbs, other parts of the city are known for being safe and family-friendly.

We wanted to help you find Atlanta's safest suburbs, including how they perform in terms of diversity, entertainment, sightseeing, and family-friendly environments. By using public data from the FBI and U.S. Census, plus testimonials and surveys from residents, we've tallied five of the safest suburbs for your next visit. Some of these may not appeal or align with how you want to experience the city, but within this list you may find your ideal areas for exploring Atlanta's various sides.