Wisconsin's Lovely State Park Is An Idyllic Escape With Golf, Camping, And A Charming Lighthouse

Don't overlook the Midwest for your next scenic getaway. Wisconsin is home to Door County, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot, which is located between Green Bay and Lake Michigan. Known for its lakeside scenery, fruit orchards, and the beautiful Door County Coastal Byway, this is one spot in the Badger State you don't want to miss. Head to the northwestern part of the peninsula and discover Peninsula State Park, a 3,776-acre park that Destination Door County calls "a state treasure."

Enjoy an idyllic trip to Peninsula State Park, soaking up the superb scenery here. Admire epic panoramas from the 253-foot-tall Eagle Tower — an 850-foot ramp means this spot is accessible for all mobility levels. Although there are 20 miles of hiking trails to discover here, the park is also a great spot for more relaxing activities. There are 8 miles of shoreline to enjoy, and Nicolet Beach provides a sandy spot for swimming. Peninsula State Park also has a golf course, a historic lighthouse, and campgrounds that outdoor lovers will want to explore.