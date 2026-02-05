Wisconsin's Lovely State Park Is An Idyllic Escape With Golf, Camping, And A Charming Lighthouse
Don't overlook the Midwest for your next scenic getaway. Wisconsin is home to Door County, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot, which is located between Green Bay and Lake Michigan. Known for its lakeside scenery, fruit orchards, and the beautiful Door County Coastal Byway, this is one spot in the Badger State you don't want to miss. Head to the northwestern part of the peninsula and discover Peninsula State Park, a 3,776-acre park that Destination Door County calls "a state treasure."
Enjoy an idyllic trip to Peninsula State Park, soaking up the superb scenery here. Admire epic panoramas from the 253-foot-tall Eagle Tower — an 850-foot ramp means this spot is accessible for all mobility levels. Although there are 20 miles of hiking trails to discover here, the park is also a great spot for more relaxing activities. There are 8 miles of shoreline to enjoy, and Nicolet Beach provides a sandy spot for swimming. Peninsula State Park also has a golf course, a historic lighthouse, and campgrounds that outdoor lovers will want to explore.
Discover Peninsula State Park's lighthouse and golf course
One of the state park's most popular attractions is its charming lighthouse. Eagle Bluff Lighthouse was originally built in 1868, and it operated until 1926 — it's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Lighthouse tours are available from mid-May to mid-October, where visitors can see authentic furnishings and antiques belonging to the lighthouse keepers. Tours cost $5 (at the time of writing) and include the opportunity to climb up to the top of the 76-foot tower.
Golfers who visit between late April and late October shouldn't miss Peninsula Golf Course, an 18-hole course that's surrounded by forest and boasts pretty views. One of the most challenging holes is a 69-yard drive down a cliff — but for those with less experience, there's also a 6-hole short course. Per Peninsula Golf Course, it's the only golf course that is located in a state park in Wisconsin. Birds and wildlife enhance the natural beauty of this unique golf course, which opened back in 1921.
Planning your trip to Peninsula State Park
One of the major highlights of a trip to Peninsula State Park is camping. According to Wisconsin DNR, this is "Wisconsin's most popular camping destination." There are 468 sites spread across five different campgrounds, in addition to three campsites for groups with tents. South Nicolet Bay, Tennison Bay, and Weborg Point campgrounds have electrical hookups, and — with the exception of Weborg Point — all campgrounds have a camp host on site. One Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "The campsites are all very nice," and The Dyrt advises that South Nicolet Bay Campground has "wooded sites with good privacy." Campsites can be reserved up to 11 months in advance.
A vehicle admission pass is required to visit Peninsula State Park. Day or 12-month passes are available, and fees vary based on whether the vehicle has Wisconsin or out-of-state plates. The park is just north of Fish Creek, Wisconsin's "most charming small town." The closest major international airport to Peninsula State Park is Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away.