Idaho's Quintessential Mountain Lodge Has Cozy Log Cabin Vibes And A Steamy Outdoor Hot Spring

On a pristine glacier-fed lake nestled 5,000 feet into Idaho's Rocky Mountains, Shore Lodge is a quintessential mountain retreat with a renowned in-house spa and hot springs. A go-to escape since 1948, the lodge is on the shore of 5,330-acre Payette Lake and offers a range of on-site amenities, including a steamy outdoor hot spring and nationally recognized restaurant. This cozy retreat about two and a half hours from Boise International Airport gives off cozy log cabin vibes with natural building materials, comfortable rooms, fireplaces, fire pits, and all-weather pools. Shore Lodge takes full advantage of its impressive natural setting with many guest rooms and public spaces offering cinematic views of water, snow-capped peaks, and sky, as well as direct access to the lake. And if you want to wander off the grounds, Shore Lodge happens to be in McCall, a resort town getaway for year-round adventure.

Named one of the Top 15 Resorts in the West by Travel + Leisure in July 2025, Shore Lodge winningly combines an ideal location with outstanding guest experiences. "The Shore Lodge is a beautiful hotel in a stunning location — a true McCall legend. Worth every penny, with services and amenities that exceeded expectations," a guest wrote on Tripadvisor in September 2025. Nightly rates start at $200.

While you can fly into BOI and driver directly to the lodge, it would also make a great stop on a road trip through the Gem State. You could head from Spokane (GEG) in Washington to the charming town of Lewiston, then stop at Shore Lodge before finishing up in the south part of the state around Burley, an affordable hidden gem with a lively downtown.