Idaho's Quintessential Mountain Lodge Has Cozy Log Cabin Vibes And A Steamy Outdoor Hot Spring
On a pristine glacier-fed lake nestled 5,000 feet into Idaho's Rocky Mountains, Shore Lodge is a quintessential mountain retreat with a renowned in-house spa and hot springs. A go-to escape since 1948, the lodge is on the shore of 5,330-acre Payette Lake and offers a range of on-site amenities, including a steamy outdoor hot spring and nationally recognized restaurant. This cozy retreat about two and a half hours from Boise International Airport gives off cozy log cabin vibes with natural building materials, comfortable rooms, fireplaces, fire pits, and all-weather pools. Shore Lodge takes full advantage of its impressive natural setting with many guest rooms and public spaces offering cinematic views of water, snow-capped peaks, and sky, as well as direct access to the lake. And if you want to wander off the grounds, Shore Lodge happens to be in McCall, a resort town getaway for year-round adventure.
Named one of the Top 15 Resorts in the West by Travel + Leisure in July 2025, Shore Lodge winningly combines an ideal location with outstanding guest experiences. "The Shore Lodge is a beautiful hotel in a stunning location — a true McCall legend. Worth every penny, with services and amenities that exceeded expectations," a guest wrote on Tripadvisor in September 2025. Nightly rates start at $200.
While you can fly into BOI and driver directly to the lodge, it would also make a great stop on a road trip through the Gem State. You could head from Spokane (GEG) in Washington to the charming town of Lewiston, then stop at Shore Lodge before finishing up in the south part of the state around Burley, an affordable hidden gem with a lively downtown.
Stay and experience the log cabin vibes and steamy hot springs
Shore Lodge accommodations range from well-appointed standard rooms to expansive suites designed to maximize lake and mountain views. Lake Front and Lake View Suites place guests directly on the shoreline or just above it, and come with private sitting areas, terraces, and patios for soaking in the scenery. Options like the Fireside, Executive, and Presidential Suites add fireplaces, dining spaces, soaking tubs, and sweeping views of Payette Lake. All rooms include Four Diamond-level amenities, and the resort fee unlocks experiences such as a private movie theater, nightly beach fire pits with s'mores, year-round heated pools and hot tubs, free bikes in season, and in-town transportation.
Shore Lodge's full-service spa, The Cove, is a welcome amenity. Choose from organic facials, restorative massages, body wraps, and scrubs, complemented by indoor and outdoor saltwater immersion pools and a sauna. Be sure to book a treatment when you reserve your room, though, as appointments are limited. "You only get access to the spa if you book a treatment which can book out up to six weeks in advance," a guest cautioned on Tripadvisor. The spa provides access to the steamy hot springs, which should not be missed. It's a integral part of the property's overall cozy log cabin vibe that also include fireplaces and the use of natural materials like wood and stone.
Dining is another highlight. Robb Report calls the Narrows Steakhouse one of the Ten Best Steakhouses for Wine Lovers, and the restaurant also earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. More casual options include lakefront dining at The Cutwater, craft cocktails at The Bar, grab-and-go fare at the Coffee Shop, and a seasonal Pool Bar & Grill for relaxed bites between swims.
Activities around Shore Lodge
As enticing as Shore Lodge is, McCall beckons. Each season offers choices from high-energy thrills to slow, restorative experiences. In winter, guests can ride the Shore Lodge shuttle to Brundage Mountain for some of Idaho's best powder. The area is also one of the top U.S. snowmobiling destinations, with more than 500 miles of groomed trails. Snowshoeing, sledding, and cross-country skiing are popular closer to town, especially at nearby Ponderosa State Park, fewer than three miles away. In spring, melting snow opens rivers and lakes for fishing and whitewater adventures. With hundreds of lakes within a short drive, McCall is renowned for fly fishing and bait casting for trout, salmon, and bass. As rivers swell, rafting and kayaking take center stage on the Salmon, Payette, and Snake rivers. Beginners can choose easy floats and the more experienced can opt for Class V rapids — some cutting through the dramatic depths of Hells Canyon, the deepest gorge in North America. Horseback riding through the forested backcountry is another highlight.
In summer, off-road enthusiasts can explore mountain routes by ATV that lead to historic sites and remote hot springs. Guests can go hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, and golfing with access to the Whitetail Club's private course, consistently ranked among the best resort courses. As fall approaches, cooler temperatures and golden forests create ideal conditions for being outdoors, with fewer crowds and spectacular scenery. Brewery lovers can also explore the McCall Ale Trail, sampling local craft beers while strolling through town.