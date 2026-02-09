Asheville's Cool College Neighborhood Is A Walkable Gem With Quaint Shopping And Trendy Spots
The University of North Carolina Asheville is considered to be one of the state's top colleges. However, the neighborhood this renowned liberal arts institution is located in is also worthy of recognition. Five Points, situated next to Montford, a historic district with charming bed and breakfasts, is largely a residential community. It has verdant streets and plus, it's only minutes away from the Asheville Botanical Garden. Another key feature is Five Point's cool shops and trendy spots, all within walking distance of each other on Broadway Street.
Given that Five Points is less than a mile away from downtown Asheville, it could potentially be an easy addition to your sightseeing plans. And if you love antiques and other vintage items, the neighborhood, home to Atomic Furnishing & Design, will largely appeal to you. Although they specialize in retro furniture, this local business has a variety of vendors selling clothing, art, and handcrafted items as well. Take for instance, Passage Keeper, which offers apparel and accessories, ranging from dresses to footwear from the 1920s and beyond.
NØLO provides non-alcoholic beer, wine, and other drinks. Additionally, they are known to host tasting events where you can mingle and sample their products. As of this writing, Atomic Furnishing & Design is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. This light-filled warehouse has more than 35 vendors, with a reviewer on Google writing, "Every visit reminds me how much this store adds to the character and creativity of Asheville." A four minute walk down Broadway Street will lead you to Inspirata Vita Fine Jewelry. Typically open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this top-rated family-owned business crafts eclectic silver pieces available for purchase, and accepts custom orders.
Enjoy a night out on the town in Asheville's Five Points neighborhood
Right next to Atomic Furnishing & Design is High Five Coffee, a neighborhood hangout and small chain in Asheville. Shopping can be tiring and hungry work; stop in for a cup of java and a snack (reviewers on Google highly recommend their bagels), before enjoying some retail therapy in the Five Points neighborhood. High Five Coffee is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you don't have time during the day to make it to the neighborhood, swing by in the evening. A few of Five Point's local spots on Broadway are open until late.
This includes Little Jumbo. Closed on Wednesdays, this old-school Asheville Gem with award-winning drinks is considered to be one of the best bars in the country by USA Today. Known for its speakeasy-like vibes, Little Jumbo is more than just a place to grab a drink: It also doubles as a jazz venue. On Monday and Tuesday nights, patrons can listen to live music at no cost. You can learn more about Little Jumbo's upcoming events on their website.
If you want to keep the night going, head to DayTrip, a nearby vintage-inspired LGBTQ+-friendly bar. "Imagine time traveling back to the 60s or 70s to visit your favorite hippie aunt's or uncle's home then enjoying a craft cocktail or a fresh local draft beer," is how one individual described this spot on Google, where it features a 4.9 rating (note that DayTrip serves mocktails too). Although this walkable area is perhaps under the radar, Five Points, as you can see, offers a vibrant day or night out in Asheville. Nevertheless, there are other unique neighborhoods to explore in the city, such as West Asheville, a walkable gem full of local shops and coffee spots.