Asheville's Cool College Neighborhood Is A Walkable Gem With Quaint Shopping And Trendy Spots

The University of North Carolina Asheville is considered to be one of the state's top colleges. However, the neighborhood this renowned liberal arts institution is located in is also worthy of recognition. Five Points, situated next to Montford, a historic district with charming bed and breakfasts, is largely a residential community. It has verdant streets and plus, it's only minutes away from the Asheville Botanical Garden. Another key feature is Five Point's cool shops and trendy spots, all within walking distance of each other on Broadway Street.

Given that Five Points is less than a mile away from downtown Asheville, it could potentially be an easy addition to your sightseeing plans. And if you love antiques and other vintage items, the neighborhood, home to Atomic Furnishing & Design, will largely appeal to you. Although they specialize in retro furniture, this local business has a variety of vendors selling clothing, art, and handcrafted items as well. Take for instance, Passage Keeper, which offers apparel and accessories, ranging from dresses to footwear from the 1920s and beyond.

NØLO provides non-alcoholic beer, wine, and other drinks. Additionally, they are known to host tasting events where you can mingle and sample their products. As of this writing, Atomic Furnishing & Design is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. This light-filled warehouse has more than 35 vendors, with a reviewer on Google writing, "Every visit reminds me how much this store adds to the character and creativity of Asheville." A four minute walk down Broadway Street will lead you to Inspirata Vita Fine Jewelry. Typically open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this top-rated family-owned business crafts eclectic silver pieces available for purchase, and accepts custom orders.