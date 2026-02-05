Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is California's Affordable Central Valley City With Lovely Local Businesses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At a time when more people are leaving the Golden State than any other U.S. state — with soaring living costs and some of the nation's highest rental prices among the main drivers of this outmigration — Reedley stands as proof that the California dream might not have entirely disappeared. Here, the dream is built on the Kings River rather than the Malibu surf, and orchards instead of Big Sur's hidden gems like the Limekiln State Park – yet it's still unmistakably Californian, with plenty of sunshine, untouched nature, and a plethora of outdoor activities to make the most out of it.

With a little over 25,000 inhabitants, this small Central Valley town offers a quality of life comparable to nearby larger cities like Fresno, the state's underrated gateway to Yosemite, or Bakersfield (the former about a 30-minute drive away and the latter a little over 90 minutes away), while still retaining a distinctive, rural feel. After all, what else could you expect from a town that is known as the "World's Fruit Basket," surrounded by peach and apricot orchards, fragrant citrus trees, and strawberry fields? Additionally, there is a surprisingly rich selection of small indie boutiques and cozy coffee shops that start to pop up as soon as you hit Reedley's downtown streets.

However, affordability is perhaps the town's biggest asset — especially considering the widespread concern among Californians about the state's economic climate. At the time of writing, the median home price in Reedley hovers around $380,000, considerably lower than San Diego's near-seven-figure housing market and the even pricier beachfront homes of Malibu or Santa Barbara. Rentals follow a similar pattern — one-bedroom apartments hover around $1,100 per month, compared to the statewide average of roughly $2,200.