Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is California's Affordable Central Valley City With Lovely Local Businesses
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At a time when more people are leaving the Golden State than any other U.S. state — with soaring living costs and some of the nation's highest rental prices among the main drivers of this outmigration — Reedley stands as proof that the California dream might not have entirely disappeared. Here, the dream is built on the Kings River rather than the Malibu surf, and orchards instead of Big Sur's hidden gems like the Limekiln State Park – yet it's still unmistakably Californian, with plenty of sunshine, untouched nature, and a plethora of outdoor activities to make the most out of it.
With a little over 25,000 inhabitants, this small Central Valley town offers a quality of life comparable to nearby larger cities like Fresno, the state's underrated gateway to Yosemite, or Bakersfield (the former about a 30-minute drive away and the latter a little over 90 minutes away), while still retaining a distinctive, rural feel. After all, what else could you expect from a town that is known as the "World's Fruit Basket," surrounded by peach and apricot orchards, fragrant citrus trees, and strawberry fields? Additionally, there is a surprisingly rich selection of small indie boutiques and cozy coffee shops that start to pop up as soon as you hit Reedley's downtown streets.
However, affordability is perhaps the town's biggest asset — especially considering the widespread concern among Californians about the state's economic climate. At the time of writing, the median home price in Reedley hovers around $380,000, considerably lower than San Diego's near-seven-figure housing market and the even pricier beachfront homes of Malibu or Santa Barbara. Rentals follow a similar pattern — one-bedroom apartments hover around $1,100 per month, compared to the statewide average of roughly $2,200.
Where to eat and shop in Reedley
While Reedley's downtown might not boast the Gucci, Chanel, or Louis Vuitton of Beverly Hills' iconic Rodeo Drive, you can head to G Street and 11th Street and find a lively mix of family-owned businesses, specialty boutiques, and small eateries that surely make up for it in terms of charm and — perhaps more importantly — affordability. Cottonwood Clothing is a small independent store specializing in women's fashion, accessories, and curated lifestyle items. The owner, Emma Cuevas, ensures that every item is personally selected for quality and fair pricing, supporting other family-run shops whenever possible. According to a recent visitor, the friendly service is of the same high quality as the clothing.
There are few things better than a well-deserved meal after a successful shopping spree. Luckily, this Central Valley town delivers on that front, too. Valentino's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant on G Street is your quintessential Italian eatery. It has a simple, cozy interior, but with that warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel as if you've just landed in the Bel paese. The menu features classic Italian dishes, from freshly made pasta to wood-fired pizza and the indulgent chocolate ganache cake, a must-try dessert for anyone with a sweet tooth. Not far away is another Reedley staple — the Tradewinds Pub, which offers a good selection of soups, burgers, and loaded salads, along with an extended weekend lineup of events from Thursday to Sunday, including karaoke, DJ nights, and live music.
The town also hosts a seasonal farmers' market, held every Thursday evening from early September to early November at Reedley College. It offers not only an abundance of fresh, locally grown produce but also fun, weekly theme nights, as well as a welcoming gathering space for the community.
Enjoying the outdoors in Reedley
Reedley's strategic location in the heart of the Central Valley makes it a perfect starting point for exploring some of the Golden State's most coveted highlights without having to travel far. The first one you'll encounter is the unspoiled Kings River, one of the major and most spectacular waterways flowing in the Sierra Nevada region, which borders the city to the west, just a short five-minute drive from central G Street. If you feel like stretching your legs, the walk from downtown to Reedley Beach takes under 30 minutes.
The river offers the opportunity to engage in a wide range of outdoor activities. Trout fishing is big here, along with paddling, kayaking, canoeing, or simply relaxing by the water on Reedley Beach. You can also try your hand at tubing (i.e., floating downstream). A local YouTuber recommends parking on Kings River Road if you want to try this out. Not far from the local high school is the Kings River Conservancy, a must-visit if you are eager to learn more about the river and its delicate ecosystem. The organization also runs educational workshops and guided activities, such as nature conservation programs and mushroom-hunting hikes. The aim is to help residents and visitors connect with the local flora and fauna.
Lodging inside Yosemite National Park can quickly become a money drain, with one night at the iconic Ahwahnee starting at $366 during the winter season (at the time of writing). However, many of the park's most celebrated sights — including the towering sequoias of Mariposa Grove and the granite cliffs of Yosemite Valley — are still perfectly accessible on a day trip from Reedley. For instance, the park's South Entrance is about 85 miles from the town — under a two-hour drive. Plus, the cost of the accommodations here is significantly lower than inside the park, starting at around $80 per night (at the time of writing).