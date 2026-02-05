Canada's Laid-Back Mountain Town Is An Under-The-Radar Outdoor Haven With A Charming Main Street

Though Banff National Park is famous for majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, there are other destinations in Canada that will also give you that ultimate outdoor adventure you're craving. Set your sights on northern British Columbia, where you'll find the hidden gem town of Smithers. The town shines with its proximity to the scenic outdoors. Here, you'll find both the Bulkley Valley and Hudson Bay Mountain providing postcard-worthy scenery. If you'd like to get a workout in, there are several trails for hiking and walking, with some just a quick drive from the downtown area. Most of the trails are happily devoid of other hikers, even during the peak season, as per Tourism Smithers. If you're stopping by during the summer season, there is a public swimming beach on Tyhee Lake nearby. You can also go paddling at Lake Kathlyn, just 10 minutes from the downtown area, where the Hudson Bay Mountain will serve as a backdrop for your ride.

Smithers was founded as a railroad stop in 1913 and was a part of the rail history of the region, but this little mountain town isn't just for outdoorsy types and history buffs. Smithers also has a charming Main Street where you can spend your days shopping at local stores and hopping between cafes, breweries, and museums. The town was designed with European-style architecture, red-brick sidewalks, and an alpine theme, complete with a statue that the community calls "Alpine Al." It's a Smithers icon and is considered the guardian of Main Street.