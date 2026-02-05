Canada's Laid-Back Mountain Town Is An Under-The-Radar Outdoor Haven With A Charming Main Street
Though Banff National Park is famous for majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, there are other destinations in Canada that will also give you that ultimate outdoor adventure you're craving. Set your sights on northern British Columbia, where you'll find the hidden gem town of Smithers. The town shines with its proximity to the scenic outdoors. Here, you'll find both the Bulkley Valley and Hudson Bay Mountain providing postcard-worthy scenery. If you'd like to get a workout in, there are several trails for hiking and walking, with some just a quick drive from the downtown area. Most of the trails are happily devoid of other hikers, even during the peak season, as per Tourism Smithers. If you're stopping by during the summer season, there is a public swimming beach on Tyhee Lake nearby. You can also go paddling at Lake Kathlyn, just 10 minutes from the downtown area, where the Hudson Bay Mountain will serve as a backdrop for your ride.
Smithers was founded as a railroad stop in 1913 and was a part of the rail history of the region, but this little mountain town isn't just for outdoorsy types and history buffs. Smithers also has a charming Main Street where you can spend your days shopping at local stores and hopping between cafes, breweries, and museums. The town was designed with European-style architecture, red-brick sidewalks, and an alpine theme, complete with a statue that the community calls "Alpine Al." It's a Smithers icon and is considered the guardian of Main Street.
Enjoy year-round outdoor activities in Smithers, BC
Regardless of what time of year you visit Smithers, there is always something to do. Stretch your legs on the Crater Lake Trail, an out-and-back trek that's considered a moderately challenging hike and spans 3.6 miles. Enjoy views of the lake, the alpine landscape, and snow-capped mountains or wildflowers, depending on the season. If you're up for more, you can continue a few hours further to the peak of Hudson Bay Mountain.
Anglers are also in luck when they visit Smithers, as there are a variety of fish that you can catch in the waters of Bulkley Valley. Tourism Smithers calls the rivers here a "Steelhead Paradise," with several rivers perfect for snagging the fish. Head to the rivers of Morice, Kispiox, Babine, Suskwa, Sustut, and Skeena. You'll also find the Bulkley River right in Smithers' backyard, winding alongside the city.
Come winter, a different kind of adventure opens at the Hudson Bay Mountain Resort. It may not be as popular as Revelstoke Mountain Resort (also in BC), but Hudson Bay still boasts 700 acres of skiable terrain. Beyond the ski resort, the many lakes dotted around Smithers freeze in the winter, making the area the perfect playground for ice skating, ice hockey, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.
Explore downtown Smithers, BC
When you're not exploring in nature, you can dive deeper into the local community with a walk down Main Street. Start your day at the Smithers Visitor Centre for a complete guide to the downtown and beyond. This is the perfect spot to ask for recommendations, whether that be for nearby hiking trails or events happening in town. Next, head to Smithers Art Gallery. Located right next door to the Visitor Centre, you can peruse art from local and regional artisans. They have a constantly rotating exhibit, as well as educational workshops and programs throughout the year. In the same vicinity, you'll also find Bulkley Valley Museum, which shines a light on artifacts and historical items from Smithers and the Bulkley Valley. The museum also has a self-guided historical walking tour that you can follow to learn more about the history of downtown Smithers. Make sure to grab a copy of the map while you're in the museum.
If you need a little pick-me-up while exploring, one coffee spot to keep an eye out for is Bugwood Coffee, which has a 4.6 rating on Google. There are also two local breweries near the downtown area, where they often have live music — Smithers Brewing Co. and Bulkley Valley Brewery. For a little bit of everything, be sure to visit the Bulkley Valley Farmers' Market, held every Saturday morning from May to September at Central Park Square.
To get here, you can take the Yellowhead Highway 16 via car, or take a bus or train that's heading to Northern BC. If you're coming from further away, the Smithers Regional Airport has direct flights to and from Vancouver International Airport, the airport ranked number 1 in North America for 2025.