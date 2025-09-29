This Beautiful, Efficient, And Spacious Airport Ranked Number 1 In North America For 2025
Airports can be stressful places, from dealing with long security lines to winding your way through security. Luckily, some airports know how to do it right. In fact, the best airports are a pleasure, offering plenty of ways to pass the time and featuring efficient layouts that don't leave you lost or exhausted by the time you reach your gate. According to Skytrax, for the second year in a row, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been crowned as the best airport in North America, and moved up the list to No. 13 in its ranking of the world's top 100 travel hubs.
Located just 7.5 miles from downtown Vancouver and easily reachable in 25 minutes via the SkyTrain, YVR scored highly on the questionnaires that Skytrax used to evaluate more than 575 global airports. Over the course of seven months, the organization conducted a series of surveys where customers were asked to evaluate everything from their check-in and immigration experiences to their satisfaction with dining and shopping.
Serving over 26 million passengers a year, YVR is much smallerd compared to the world's top airport — foodie-favorite Singapore Changi, which sees nearly 68 million travelers annually. However, perhaps Vancouver's small size is an advantage, as travelers frequently comment on how pleasurable the experience is. In fact, one Google reviewer raves: "It's a medium-sized airport, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to design, efficiency, and overall passenger experience."
Incredible art and easy navigation make YVR a pleasure
Not only is YVR easy to navigate thanks to clear signage, but it also has a spacious, modern layout that ensures it never feels too crowded, even on the busiest days. As one Redditor writes: "I love that no matter what time of the year you travel, it always feels calm and quiet. The atmosphere makes you excited to travel." Waiting is also less of a chore thanks to a plethora of dining options, including Globe, a trendy restaurant celebrating Pacific Northwest cuisine. Travelers are also pleasantly surprised to find lots of shops for stocking up on last-minute souvenirs and more high-end pieces, as well as a major amenity that many airports seem to lack: ample seating.
While all of this is great, where YVR really shines is in its atmosphere, which is boosted by the airport's stunning art collection. Because, let's be honest: Who doesn't love an airport filled with cool art? Designed to "showcase the best of British Columbia," according to YVR's official website, art can be found in almost every corner. From the totem pole found in the domestic terminal's Graham Clarke Atrium to the stunning thunderbird mask and traditional longhouse doorway that greets international passengers, travelers are surrounded by impressive displays. This is just a sampling of what is the biggest collection of Northwest Coast Native art in the world, and a big part of what makes YVR so special.
Easy to maneuver and a pleasure to spend time in, YVR proves that a good travel experience is marked by many different factors. Ultimately, by placing the customer first, Canada's second-largest airport finds itself as the only North American airport to crack Skytrax's top 20 — an achievement that is something to be proud of.