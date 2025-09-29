This Beautiful, Efficient, And Spacious Airport Ranked Number 1 In North America For 2025

Airports can be stressful places, from dealing with long security lines to winding your way through security. Luckily, some airports know how to do it right. In fact, the best airports are a pleasure, offering plenty of ways to pass the time and featuring efficient layouts that don't leave you lost or exhausted by the time you reach your gate. According to Skytrax, for the second year in a row, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been crowned as the best airport in North America, and moved up the list to No. 13 in its ranking of the world's top 100 travel hubs.

Located just 7.5 miles from downtown Vancouver and easily reachable in 25 minutes via the SkyTrain, YVR scored highly on the questionnaires that Skytrax used to evaluate more than 575 global airports. Over the course of seven months, the organization conducted a series of surveys where customers were asked to evaluate everything from their check-in and immigration experiences to their satisfaction with dining and shopping.

Serving over 26 million passengers a year, YVR is much smallerd compared to the world's top airport — foodie-favorite Singapore Changi, which sees nearly 68 million travelers annually. However, perhaps Vancouver's small size is an advantage, as travelers frequently comment on how pleasurable the experience is. In fact, one Google reviewer raves: "It's a medium-sized airport, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to design, efficiency, and overall passenger experience."