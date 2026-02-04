The Australian Island Paradise George Harrison Once Called Home Is Now A Tropical Resort Hub
George Harrison is famous for being a member of The Beatles, writing songs like "Something" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," but the man also had excellent taste in vacation destinations. Harrison once called Australia's Hamilton Island, a tiny tropical paradise in the Whitsunday Islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, home for part of the year. Now, the privately-owned, roughly 3-square-mile island where cockatoos fly and wallabies roam is one of Australia's top island getaways, and a resort hub that draws tourists year-round.
Harrison chose to build a vacation home on Hamilton Island in the '80s because of its solitude and natural beauty. "It was undeveloped, with only one bungalow on the whole island. It was pristine and stunning—just what George was looking for," Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, told Architectural Digest in 2007. Harrison bought a six-acre lot on the island and built a main house, three guest huts, and a pool. Named "Letsbeavenue" (a pun on "let's be having you"), the home was a private sanctuary for Harrison.
The Harrison family built their Hamilton Island home in the early days of the island's transformation from isolated location to a luxury tourism destination nicknamed "Hamo." Australian entrepreneur Keith Williams purchased the island in 1978 and spent the next decade-plus transforming it from undeveloped island into a resort destination, including building the Hamilton Island Airport and the island's harbor. Entrepreneur Bob Oatley purchased the island in 2003 and continued developing it, adding the luxury resort Qualia. In 2025, Hamilton Island once again changed hands after it was purchased by American asset management firm Blackstone.
Hamilton Island's celebrity homes and luxury resorts
Harrison is far from the only celebrity to have spent time on Hamilton Island. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, other celebrities who have vacationed there include Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Miranda Kerr, Naomi Watts, Chris Hemsworth, and Oprah. In 2015, Swift even brought her 125-person crew from The 1989 World Tour to the island's luxury Qualia resort (pictured).
Today, Hamilton Island features five hotels, 20 restaurants, three community pools, and many private vacation rentals. The most exclusive stay is Qualia, an age-16-and-up only oceanside resort featuring two outdoor infinity pools, a fine-dining beach restaurant, and a spa. While the official Hamilton Island website lists Qualia's prices as starting at $1,820 AUD ($1,277 USD) per night, we were able to find some lower-priced options on Hotels.com for February and March, the island's low season.
On the more affordable side, the family-friendly Reef View Hotel offers all-balcony rooms with vistas of the Coral Sea or lush tropical landscapes, use of SUPs, snorkel gear, kayaks, and more, plus an expansive swimming pool. The official Hamilton Island website lists prices as starting at $450 AUD ($315 USD) per night, but we found low-season rates at $242 USD via Booking.com. In the mid-range for the island, you'll find The Sundays, a charming boutique hotel that's home to one of Australia's most buzzed-about restaurants, The Catseye Pool Club. The Sundays offers views of scenic Catseye Bay from its sparkling pool and it sleek, beach-chic guest rooms. The official Hamilton Island website lists prices from $927 AUD ($650 USD) per night, but we found low-season $540 USD rates on Booking.com. Private vacation rentals offer a wide range of accommodations, with prices from about $290 USD for an ocean-front apartment to around $2,500 USD per night for a dreamy hillside villa.
What to do on Hamilton Island
Hamilton Island's location in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef makes it a world-class destination for snorkeling and scuba diving, and there's no shortage of options for epic boating tours to see the vibrant marine life. Whitehaven Beach, named one of the world's most beautiful beaches, is just a zippy 30-minute boat ride from Hamilton Island.
Of course, Hamilton Island boasts its own beautiful beaches. Catseye Beach (above) is the island's most popular, offering clear waters, white sand, plus kayak and SUP rentals. The water is generally calm, making it an ideal spot for watersports, swimming, and shore snorkeling. Secluded beaches at Coral Cove and Hidden Bay are just a picturesque hike away. You can also hike to the One Tree Hill lookout on the northern side of the island for stunning sunset views over the Coral Sea, plus live music and a bar. Day-hikes and bushwalks abound on the island's many trails. Animal lovers can visit Hamilton Island Wildlife, a family-friendly wildlife park with koalas, kangaroos, dingoes, and a giant saltwater crocodile.
Sailing is also a big deal on the island: The annual Hamilton Island Race Week in August draws sailing enthusiasts from around the world. And there's no shortage of sailing excursions and catamaran cruises here. Golf is another highlight: The 18-hole Hamilton Island Golf Course was designed by British Open five-time winner Peter Thomson. Known as one of the most challenging courses in the world, one hole is even nicknamed "the Valley of Death," it also welcomes beginners. Its Clubhouse Restaurant is the island's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor and a Tripadvisor 2025 Travelers' Choice award winner.