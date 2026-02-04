The Australian Island Paradise George Harrison Once Called Home Is Now A Tropical Resort Hub

George Harrison is famous for being a member of The Beatles, writing songs like "Something" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," but the man also had excellent taste in vacation destinations. Harrison once called Australia's Hamilton Island, a tiny tropical paradise in the Whitsunday Islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, home for part of the year. Now, the privately-owned, roughly 3-square-mile island where cockatoos fly and wallabies roam is one of Australia's top island getaways, and a resort hub that draws tourists year-round.

Harrison chose to build a vacation home on Hamilton Island in the '80s because of its solitude and natural beauty. "It was undeveloped, with only one bungalow on the whole island. It was pristine and stunning—just what George was looking for," Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, told Architectural Digest in 2007. Harrison bought a six-acre lot on the island and built a main house, three guest huts, and a pool. Named "Letsbeavenue" (a pun on "let's be having you"), the home was a private sanctuary for Harrison.

The Harrison family built their Hamilton Island home in the early days of the island's transformation from isolated location to a luxury tourism destination nicknamed "Hamo." Australian entrepreneur Keith Williams purchased the island in 1978 and spent the next decade-plus transforming it from undeveloped island into a resort destination, including building the Hamilton Island Airport and the island's harbor. Entrepreneur Bob Oatley purchased the island in 2003 and continued developing it, adding the luxury resort Qualia. In 2025, Hamilton Island once again changed hands after it was purchased by American asset management firm Blackstone.