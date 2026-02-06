How Early Is Too Early To Get To The Airport Before Your Flight? When Being A Gate Camper Backfires

When you're catching a flight, how much earlier do you arrive at the airport? Two hours before departure? Three hours? Even more? According to a survey by Sudoku Bliss, several airports in America are plagued by "gate campers," aka people who arrive hours ahead of their flight and camp at the gate. This behavior is primarily driven by fear — getting stuck in traffic, missing your flight, not securing carry-on compartment space, etc. While travel experts caution against cutting it close when taking a flight, excessively early arrivals are also a problem. And if you reach the airport before the check-in counter is even open, you're definitely arriving way too early.

Most airlines advise passengers to arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours prior for international ones. But those who arrive even earlier may face backlash — from the airport and from fellow passengers. Early arrivals end up dithering aimlessly at the entrance if the check-in counter isn't open yet, or fending off eager gate agents who may make you check your carry-on. Many passengers have arrived at their gate super early, only for the airline to change gates later, forcing them to sprint across the airport to reach the new one. You're also unlikely to win brownie points with fellow travelers, as they too protest gate campers and their tendency to hog power outlets or take up extra space.

You could also be sabotaging yourself. Some experts suggest that arriving too early can actually increase anxiety, fatigue, and even cause physical discomfort (via Backroad Planet). For passengers with access to a private lounge, the lure of free drinks may be too much to resist, leading to a miserable next few hours drunk or hungover.