How Early Is Too Early To Get To The Airport Before Your Flight? When Being A Gate Camper Backfires
When you're catching a flight, how much earlier do you arrive at the airport? Two hours before departure? Three hours? Even more? According to a survey by Sudoku Bliss, several airports in America are plagued by "gate campers," aka people who arrive hours ahead of their flight and camp at the gate. This behavior is primarily driven by fear — getting stuck in traffic, missing your flight, not securing carry-on compartment space, etc. While travel experts caution against cutting it close when taking a flight, excessively early arrivals are also a problem. And if you reach the airport before the check-in counter is even open, you're definitely arriving way too early.
Most airlines advise passengers to arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours prior for international ones. But those who arrive even earlier may face backlash — from the airport and from fellow passengers. Early arrivals end up dithering aimlessly at the entrance if the check-in counter isn't open yet, or fending off eager gate agents who may make you check your carry-on. Many passengers have arrived at their gate super early, only for the airline to change gates later, forcing them to sprint across the airport to reach the new one. You're also unlikely to win brownie points with fellow travelers, as they too protest gate campers and their tendency to hog power outlets or take up extra space.
You could also be sabotaging yourself. Some experts suggest that arriving too early can actually increase anxiety, fatigue, and even cause physical discomfort (via Backroad Planet). For passengers with access to a private lounge, the lure of free drinks may be too much to resist, leading to a miserable next few hours drunk or hungover.
Arriving early doesn't always mean making your flight
Maybe you overestimated the traffic or went through security quicker than expected. Maybe your flight got delayed, and you only realized on your way to the airport. As a result, you're now four hours early for your flight, instead of the expected two. In these cases, many of us pass the time by exploring the airport itself. Some airports have incredible attractions and could be considered destinations on their own merit, like Singapore's Changi Airport with its Butterfly Garden and rooftop pool, or Dubai International Airport's spas and Zen garden. Even the 'boring' airports have some shopping and dining. But — speaking from personal experience — this is an easy way to lose track of time and unwittingly miss your flight.
Tired travelers are even more susceptible to missing their flights. For the weary traveler, there's nothing more inviting than a nap before departure. Some try to get free access to an airport lounge and its comfortable couches. Some airports even have in-house hotels or sleeping pods for sleepy passengers. But napping before your flight is also a way to miss it — your catnap could easily turn into a multi-hour deep sleep. If you absolutely must nap, set an alarm so you wake up well in time to make your flight.
Still scared of missing your flight? Plan your trip in advance. Calculate the time you'll need to reach the airport. Factor in check-in lines, security, and parking. Look up the size of your airport and the approximate time it'll take to reach your gate. In general, if you want to make your flight on time without being too early, aim to arrive with a buffer before the cut-off for check-in, which varies by airport and even airline.