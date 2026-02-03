One Of Memphis' Oldest Restaurants Is An Elvis Presley Favorite With Family-Owned Charm And Italian Flavor
Elvis Presley may be remembered for his soulful rock hits and commanding stage presence, but the iconic singer was also a foodie. Presley, who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, had a few go-to spots in this Southern city that he called home. This included the Arcade Restaurant, a diner where you can eat Elvis' favorite sandwich in his favorite booth, as well as Coletta's, considered to be one of the oldest establishments in Memphis. Dating back to 1923, this Italian eatery was established by Emil Coletta and is still run by his family today.
Boasting old-school charm, this dimly lit space on South Parkway East has wood-paneled walls and red and white checkered tablecloths. That said, there's one dish from Coletta's that was known to be the King of Rock and Roll's favorite: the barbecue pizza. Described as "very fulfilling" by a Google reviewer, this creation is topped with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and barbecue pork (their barbecue is reportedly made with Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and an array of other ingredients).
In fact, Coletta's is believed to be the original mastermind behind barbecue pizza, earning the restaurant a spot on PMQ Pizza's Pizza Hall of Fame. "Decades of delicious food, warm service, and a slice of Elvis Presley history make this the perfect Memphis stop!" wrote a reviewer on Google, where Coletta's features a 4.2-star rating based on more than 2,000 reviews. It's worth mentioning that Graceland, a Southern landmark that reviewers consider one of America's most disappointing tourist attractions, is only about a 10-minute drive away.
Come for Elvis, stay for the pizza at Coletta's in Memphis, Tennessee
Aside from its connection to Elvis Presley, Coletta's longevity can be attributed to its ability to adapt and innovate. Speaking to Memphis Magazine in 2024, Emil Coletta's grandson, Jerry, explained that his father, Horest, expanded the restaurant (which began as an ice cream shop) to include pizza by popular demand from Navy personnel. This was in the 1950s, and as Jerry explained, "It was a new type of food for America. He went to Chicago to learn how to make pizza and he put it on the menu."
Now Coletta's is considered to have some of the best pies in Memphis. In addition to their famed barbecue pizza, the eatery serves a pie called Round the World, topped with shrimp, pepperoni, sausage, and more. According to a 2020 article from the Memphis Flyer, it's one of the most popular entrees among diners, with Jerry telling the publication this surf and turf-style pie was one of his father's original creations from the '50s. Nevertheless, Coletta's has plenty of other items on their menu, such as spaghetti with barbecue sauce and various other pasta dishes.
Plus, diners can enjoy their meal in the Elvis Room. "It's filled with Elvis memorabilia—photos, signed pictures, and even the original menu he would have ordered from in the 1950s," describes a review from Tripadvisor. As of this writing, Coletta's is open daily. Keep in mind that there is a second location in Memphis on Appling Road. However, the OG is the one that's nestled on South Parkway East. To discover other unique Memphis eats, read about Kooky Canuck, the restaurant people visit for its massive burger challenge.