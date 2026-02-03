One Of Memphis' Oldest Restaurants Is An Elvis Presley Favorite With Family-Owned Charm And Italian Flavor

Aside from its connection to Elvis Presley, Coletta's longevity can be attributed to its ability to adapt and innovate. Speaking to Memphis Magazine in 2024, Emil Coletta's grandson, Jerry, explained that his father, Horest, expanded the restaurant (which began as an ice cream shop) to include pizza by popular demand from Navy personnel. This was in the 1950s, and as Jerry explained, "It was a new type of food for America. He went to Chicago to learn how to make pizza and he put it on the menu."

Now Coletta's is considered to have some of the best pies in Memphis. In addition to their famed barbecue pizza, the eatery serves a pie called Round the World, topped with shrimp, pepperoni, sausage, and more. According to a 2020 article from the Memphis Flyer, it's one of the most popular entrees among diners, with Jerry telling the publication this surf and turf-style pie was one of his father's original creations from the '50s. Nevertheless, Coletta's has plenty of other items on their menu, such as spaghetti with barbecue sauce and various other pasta dishes.

Plus, diners can enjoy their meal in the Elvis Room. "It's filled with Elvis memorabilia—photos, signed pictures, and even the original menu he would have ordered from in the 1950s," describes a review from Tripadvisor. As of this writing, Coletta's is open daily. Keep in mind that there is a second location in Memphis on Appling Road. However, the OG is the one that's nestled on South Parkway East. To discover other unique Memphis eats, read about Kooky Canuck, the restaurant people visit for its massive burger challenge.