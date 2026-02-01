People Visit A Restaurant In Tennessee For Its Massive Burger Challenge Featured On Man V. Food

Food challenges are a fascinating (and often nauseating) way to engage with the local community. Whether you're entering a sundae-eating challenge to win free ice cream for a year or just trying to make the most of an all-you-can-eat sushi menu, a large part of American food culture (for better or worse) involves shoving your face full of food as fast as you possibly can.

Ironically, one Canadian-inspired restaurant is home to one of the wildest food challenges in the U.S. The Kooky Canuck boasts the Kookamonga Challenge, which invites patrons to devour a comically large burger in 60 minutes. The Kookamonga Burger weighs seven pounds, with more than half of that belonging to the massive ground-chuck patty. The burger was even featured in Season 1 of "Man V. Food," where host Adam Richman tried and failed to devour the burger in time. Since then, only a few people have completed the challenge, including professional eater Matt Stonie, who devoured the burger in 4 minutes, 43 seconds in 2013. Whether you're a competitive eater or an average Joe, you can still shoot your shot with the Kookamonga Burger.