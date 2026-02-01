People Visit A Restaurant In Tennessee For Its Massive Burger Challenge Featured On Man V. Food
Food challenges are a fascinating (and often nauseating) way to engage with the local community. Whether you're entering a sundae-eating challenge to win free ice cream for a year or just trying to make the most of an all-you-can-eat sushi menu, a large part of American food culture (for better or worse) involves shoving your face full of food as fast as you possibly can.
Ironically, one Canadian-inspired restaurant is home to one of the wildest food challenges in the U.S. The Kooky Canuck boasts the Kookamonga Challenge, which invites patrons to devour a comically large burger in 60 minutes. The Kookamonga Burger weighs seven pounds, with more than half of that belonging to the massive ground-chuck patty. The burger was even featured in Season 1 of "Man V. Food," where host Adam Richman tried and failed to devour the burger in time. Since then, only a few people have completed the challenge, including professional eater Matt Stonie, who devoured the burger in 4 minutes, 43 seconds in 2013. Whether you're a competitive eater or an average Joe, you can still shoot your shot with the Kookamonga Burger.
Take a bite of the Kookamonga Burger
Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the Kooky Canuck serves up a variety of Canadian and American dishes. The restaurant was founded by Shawn and Lana Danko under the name The Big Foot Lodge, which was the name used on the "Man V. Food" episode. The famed Kookamonga Burger was created to enhance the restaurant's fun atmosphere and has certainly attracted attention since.
If you're planning to visit Memphis and want to give the Kookamonga Burger a try, be sure you can finish it, or else you'll have to pay the $56.99 price tag. In addition to the free meal, if you manage to get the entire burger down within an hour (with no help from your friends), you get a spot on the wall of fame. The Kooky Canuck also somehow has two larger burgers meant for team challenges. There's the King Kookamonga, a 12-pound burger meant for two, and the Humonga Kookamonga, a 25-pound burger made for a four-person challenge. Just make sure you're hungry.
If you're not in the mood to eat a burger that size (we don't blame you), you can snack on some of their other Canadian dishes, like fried pies, poutine, or a Halifax donair.