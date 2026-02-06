This Charming East Coast State Is An Underrated Retirement Destination With Cute Towns And Sandy Beaches
As most people inch towards their golden years, they begin planning for their next great adventure: retirement. Warm weather, friendly neighbors, and access to the beach are usually the main allure of popular retirement destinations, which is why Europe is particularly sought after among retirees. However, for those looking for something similar but much closer to home, there's may be no place better than Delaware.
The small Mid-Atlantic state offers the ideal retirement setting — cute, close-knit towns with easy access to gorgeous sandy beaches. Imagine meeting friendly neighbors for dinner and strolling through vibrant, walkable villages. When you feel the urge to do something outdoorsy, you simply pack up and drive to one of several stunning beaches nearby, where you can sunbathe, take a sandy stroll while admiring ocean views, or dive into clean waters. This is the life that awaits retirees in Delaware, and the main reason why Delaware is one of the top states that retirees relocated to in 2025 (via Delaware Online).
Delaware also has some of the best retirement-friendly policies. There's no income tax on social security income, no sales tax, and no taxes on pensions or 401k income. For anyone moving from expensive states like New York or California, you'll find your money goes a lot further in Delaware. Add all of this to the fact that Delaware has several retirement communities and around 25% of the state's population is aged 62 or older, and you'll understand why Delaware is one of the best retirement states in America.
Curate your village in Delaware's cozy small towns and retirement communities
Despite being praised for its retirement-friendly policies, Delaware is often glossed over in favor of more flashy retirement destinations. Part of the reason is that Delaware still has a quaint, old-school vibe, with cute cottages, historic sites, and old buildings spread across the state. Although Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are all within a couple of hours' drive from any town in Delaware, the state's small towns have such a vibrant, community-driven spirit that many elderly people prefer them to the big cities.
If you're looking for a sense of community and a vibrant downtown, there's no better Delaware retirement destination than Seaford. With a large percentage of retirees and an everyone-knows-everyone kind of vibe, Seaford offers exactly the kind of community and serene locale that retirees look for. The town sits along the stunning Nanticoke River, and features a scenic riverwalk with easy riverside trails and a floating dock that's become a popular fishing spot. You could also enjoy Victorian-themed tea parties at the historic 19th-century Governor Ross Mansion or go golfing in Hooper's Landing Golf Course.
Closer to the beach, Lewes is a serene, walkable town with quirky shops and several historic buildings. With its establishment dating back to 1631, many of Lewes' centuries-old buildings remain standing. One of them — Ryves Holt House Museum and Mercantile — is the oldest standing building in Delaware, dating all the way back to 1686 and featuring a quirky mishmash of architectural styles. Lewes also has 15 golf courses within 15 miles (via Golf Digest), two of which are located in town. It also offers access to some of Delaware's most exquisite coastline, with bright blue waters and the stunning Cape Henlopen State Park nearby.
Beachy retirement fun awaits you in Delaware
Retiring by the beach is a dream for many Americans. As comments on Reddit's r/AskOldPeople attest, the idea of spending every day in a vacation destination is appealing for those who've spent most of their lives working. A study in Health and Place also shows that living near "blue spaces" (water bodies like oceans, rivers, lakes, etc.) improves one's health and happiness. While Delaware's beach towns are pretty expensive, the state's long and narrow shape makes it easy for residents from the interior to access the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. For example, Seaford is around 35 miles (less than an hour's drive) from three beaches — Rehoboth, Dewey, and Lewes. Towns like Laurel and Bridgeville are even closer, less than 30 miles from their nearest beaches (Bethany Beach and Slaughter Beach, respectively).
For family-friendly beachside fun, the best Delaware beach is Rehoboth Beach. One of the most well-known retirement destinations in Delaware, Rehoboth Beach offers beachside boardwalks filled with shops and restaurants, stunning coastal views, and the chance to join a sailing club — the Rehoboth Beach Sailing Association. Around 44% of its population is aged 65 or older, so new retirees will have plenty of company.
On the other hand, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island provide a more tranquil atmosphere for those who prefer a quieter lifestyle. Bethany Beach is somewhat similar to Rehoboth — it even has its own shopping-filled boardwalk — but generally has a more serene atmosphere than the more bustling Rehoboth. Fenwick Island — as the southernmost town in Delaware — also has remote, uncrowded beaches to splash and surf in, and a welcoming ambience. Residents of Fenwick Island regularly get together for fun sailing competitions, bonfires on the beach, and storytelling sessions (via Reader's Digest).