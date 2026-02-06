This Charming East Coast State Is An Underrated Retirement Destination With Cute Towns And Sandy Beaches

As most people inch towards their golden years, they begin planning for their next great adventure: retirement. Warm weather, friendly neighbors, and access to the beach are usually the main allure of popular retirement destinations, which is why Europe is particularly sought after among retirees. However, for those looking for something similar but much closer to home, there's may be no place better than Delaware.

The small Mid-Atlantic state offers the ideal retirement setting — cute, close-knit towns with easy access to gorgeous sandy beaches. Imagine meeting friendly neighbors for dinner and strolling through vibrant, walkable villages. When you feel the urge to do something outdoorsy, you simply pack up and drive to one of several stunning beaches nearby, where you can sunbathe, take a sandy stroll while admiring ocean views, or dive into clean waters. This is the life that awaits retirees in Delaware, and the main reason why Delaware is one of the top states that retirees relocated to in 2025 (via Delaware Online).

Delaware also has some of the best retirement-friendly policies. There's no income tax on social security income, no sales tax, and no taxes on pensions or 401k income. For anyone moving from expensive states like New York or California, you'll find your money goes a lot further in Delaware. Add all of this to the fact that Delaware has several retirement communities and around 25% of the state's population is aged 62 or older, and you'll understand why Delaware is one of the best retirement states in America.