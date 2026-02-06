Sandwiched Between Los Angeles And San Diego Is California's Idyllic, Amenity-Rich Beach

The San Diego area might be best known for its celebrity-status beaches — ever heard of La Jolla Shores or the iconic Mission Pacific Beach Resort, an oceanside escape, boasting chic design and stunning views? But if visitors are looking for something a bit less glam-focused and more community authentic, they can still find some pleasant surprises.

Enter Moonlight State Beach, one of the most charming (and often overlooked) coastal spots in the vibrant Southern Cali beach city of Encinitas, located between Los Angeles and San Diego proper. Despite its dreamy, almost mystical atmosphere — after all, the name "moonlight" comes partly from locals' nocturnal shenanigans in the early 20th century — the beach is well equipped with a variety of amenities for people of all ages. These include restrooms, showers, a small beach café, a few fire pits (available on a walk-up basis), three well-maintained volleyball courts, and even a kids' play area hosted in the adjacent park.

While the waves here aren't the largest in San Diego County (if you're seeking more advanced breaks, you might want to check out places like Black's Beach and the Lower Trestles), they are perfectly suited for casual surfing, bodyboarding, and boogie-boarding (rental equipment options are available on site). The beach itself is well connected to several interesting hotspots dotting the North County coastline along Highway 101, like Cardiff State Beach to the south (about an 8-minute drive), Swami's Beach and the beautiful Sea Cliff County Park less than 5 minutes away, and the quieter Leucadia State Beach (locals often refer to it as Beacon's Beach) just to the north. Need one more reason to put Moonlight State Beach up on your SoCal bucket list? Lifeguards here are on duty year-round.