New Hampshire's Breathtaking Mountain Town Offers New England Charm With Lake Views And Quaint Architecture
Mountain towns scattered across sloping valleys are a haven for outdoor adventurers and city-slickers to escape the noise and put their feet up. North Carolina is brimming with mountain towns like Troy, called the "Gateway to the Uwharries," while Colorado boasts charming gold rush towns like Central City, a historic mountain town known as the "richest square mile on earth." Another picturesque state for high-altitude, small-town relaxation is New Hampshire, where travelers will find historic hamlets dotted across the verdant New England landscape. Named for its Irish counterpart across the Atlantic, Dublin is where outdoorsmen can enjoy waterfront vistas while sightseers take snaps with the quaint architecture.
Winding like a ribbon through lush green woodlands is Dublin's quiet Main Street, which passes clusters of clapboard houses before reaching a small roundabout forming the center of the town's historic district. The white spire of the Dublin Community Church rises above the trees, while an American flag flutters in front of the gabled Dublin Town Hall, forming a charming postcard of a New England village. Dublin's history dates back to the 1700s, when it was established as a farming settlement, while many of the village structures date to the 19th century.
Despite its modest beginnings, Dublin grew into a fashionable retreat for some of Western society's most respected personalities, according to New Hampshire Magazine. Famed painter John Singer Sargent would no doubt have been inspired by the idyllic shores of Dublin Lake, and the American author Mark Twain might have gazed out across the lakeside scenery while holidaying in one of Dublin's many summer cottages. Visitors today can similarly rent a woodland cottage to recharge amidst nature, while eager explorers can paddle across Dublin Lake or venture into the wilderness trails. Situated just an hour's drive from Concord, the state capital, Dublin is an underrated mountain getaway.
Embrace nature around Dublin, New Hampshire
Looming over Dublin to the south are the forested slopes of Mount Monadnock, one of the most hiked mountains in the world. Hikers can make their way to the Pumpelly Trailhead on the shores of Dublin Lake for a lengthy but easy ascent to reach the mountain summit, weaving through rugged cliffs and overgrown pines along the way. Anyone taking this trail will "be rewarded with some fantastic views," a previous trekker shared in a Google review.
More advanced hikers can test their mettle on the Dublin Trail, which is mottled with layers of rocky crevices protruding between the trees, a perfect reminder of why New Hampshire is called the Granite State. Hikers are rewarded at the top of Mount Monadnock with sweeping views of the green countryside down below. Visitors can also head into Monadnock State Park to explore the network of woodland trails looping all around the mountainside.
Meanwhile, travelers who crave a more relaxed experience should spend time on Dublin Lake, also known as Dublin Pond. A ramp on the southwestern edge of the lake allows kayakers to paddle out across the water and admire the scenery of verdant slopes rising up over the horizon, while birdwatchers can keep an eye out for the various species fluttering through the woodlands fringing the shore. Anglers can also bring their rods to reel in fresh catch, while the refreshing depths invite swimmers to jump in. Just a 10-minute drive north of Dublin Pond brings sun-seekers to Harrisville Pond, where the sandy shores of Sunset Beach offer ample space to lounge and cool off in the water. Framed by gentle ridges, the beach is a picturesque backdrop to enjoy the sunset over the lake.
What to see, where to eat, and where to stay around Dublin
Dotted with charming New England architecture, sightseers should spend the day taking a scenic drive through Dublin. Framed by grassy lawns with trees rustling overhead is the Dublin Historical Society Museum on Main Street, tucked within a white clapboard schoolhouse dating to the 1840s. Standing in front of the museum is a solemn Civil War veteran's monument constructed a few years after the war, which creates an idyllic setting for memorable photos. Continue driving along Main Street until you reach the town roundabout, where the local church towers majestically over the scene. Pop into the Dublin Public Library to find a good book, or snap photos outside with the quaint stone façade.
Feeling hungry? Situated right on Main Street is the Dublin General Store, a clapboard farmhouse set amidst a grove of shady trees. Pull into the parking out front and step inside to browse the menu of tasty sandwiches, salads, and even wines. For a relaxed tavern vibe, drive south of town to the Dublin Road Taproom and Eatery. An outdoor patio allows diners to enjoy burgers, pizzas, and cold beers surrounded by sweeping views of the mountain landscape. A mix of both elegant architecture and upscale cuisine can be found at Del Rossi's Trattoria, tucked within a sprawling farmhouse dating to the 18th century. Live music on the weekends creates a relaxed atmosphere as diners tuck into scampi, cheese ravioli, and tiramisu.
Travelers looking to extend their stay should book a night at the Cobb Meadow House, a sprawling vacation rental on the east edge of town. Another option is The Inn at East Hill Farm, offering picturesque mountain views and farm-fresh dining. Add Dublin to your New Hampshire itinerary for a secluded getaway.