New Hampshire's Breathtaking Mountain Town Offers New England Charm With Lake Views And Quaint Architecture

Mountain towns scattered across sloping valleys are a haven for outdoor adventurers and city-slickers to escape the noise and put their feet up. North Carolina is brimming with mountain towns like Troy, called the "Gateway to the Uwharries," while Colorado boasts charming gold rush towns like Central City, a historic mountain town known as the "richest square mile on earth." Another picturesque state for high-altitude, small-town relaxation is New Hampshire, where travelers will find historic hamlets dotted across the verdant New England landscape. Named for its Irish counterpart across the Atlantic, Dublin is where outdoorsmen can enjoy waterfront vistas while sightseers take snaps with the quaint architecture.

Winding like a ribbon through lush green woodlands is Dublin's quiet Main Street, which passes clusters of clapboard houses before reaching a small roundabout forming the center of the town's historic district. The white spire of the Dublin Community Church rises above the trees, while an American flag flutters in front of the gabled Dublin Town Hall, forming a charming postcard of a New England village. Dublin's history dates back to the 1700s, when it was established as a farming settlement, while many of the village structures date to the 19th century.

Despite its modest beginnings, Dublin grew into a fashionable retreat for some of Western society's most respected personalities, according to New Hampshire Magazine. Famed painter John Singer Sargent would no doubt have been inspired by the idyllic shores of Dublin Lake, and the American author Mark Twain might have gazed out across the lakeside scenery while holidaying in one of Dublin's many summer cottages. Visitors today can similarly rent a woodland cottage to recharge amidst nature, while eager explorers can paddle across Dublin Lake or venture into the wilderness trails. Situated just an hour's drive from Concord, the state capital, Dublin is an underrated mountain getaway.